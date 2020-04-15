education news
JAMB Results 2020 Online Checking Steps at www.jamb.org.ng
JAMB Results 2020 Online Checking Steps | www.jamb.org.ng – First of all, I will like to wish every candidates that participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) a very big congratulations for successful release of results. Please you can proceed below for your UTME Results 2020 Online Checking
We understand the importance of checking your 2020 UTME Result because that happens to be the next thing that comes to every candidate’s mind after successful EXAM like this.
However, I guess you already know that You can now check your UTME Result online yourself without the use of a scratch card. It’s EASY and FREE!
So without taking much time here again, kindly follow the steps outlined below that will help you access your 2020 UTME Results or JAMB 2020 Result
UTME Results 2020 Online Checking Steps
Below are the 4 simple steps to check your 2020 JAMB UTME result online without scratch card i.e. FREE!
STEP 1.
Go to UTME result checking portal at https://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility/CheckUTMEResults.
STEP 2.
Enter your JAMB Registration Number/Email Address in the required column.
STEP 3.
Click on ‘Check My Results’.
STEP 4.
The portal will load your result if it’s ready.
So here you go, with is STEPS UTME Results 2020 Online Checking will never be a problem for you. So you can use it to check yours or your Friend JAMB Results too.
In Summary
you must understand that UTME results are released in batches. If the portal returns with ‘You Do Not Have Any Result Yet’, that implies your result is not yet ready. So you have to check back later.
Remember to use the comment box below in asking any of your questions for possible solutions.
Nwokoye chisom
April 2, 2020 at 10:43 AM
My email cannot open my account
Rosely
March 18, 2020 at 10:26 PM
How can I change my existing telephone number with a new one
Fatimah
March 18, 2020 at 10:00 PM
Have send RESULT to 55019 so many times with the number i registered with yet have not received any reply and no charges was deducted.
Nwokoye chisom
March 18, 2020 at 8:03 PM
My email cannot open my account
Aminu Naomi
March 18, 2020 at 7:22 PM
I dnt like the ideal of nt be able to use online
