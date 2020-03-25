Careers
Nigeria Customs Recruitment CBT Test Result 2020: How to Check NCS JAMB Result
NCS Recruitment JAMB Examination Aptitude Test Result 2020: Spark Gist congratulates all shortlisted NCS candidates who took part in the just concluded Nigeria Customs Service Recruitment Computer Based Test/Examination conducted by JAMB nationwide today – Check result here!
This post is geared towards helping all applicants who sat for the CBT Examination conducted by JAMB Nationwide, to give you updates on what next after the examination and how to check your ncs aptitude test result.
It will interest you to know that only 162,399 applicants was short-listed for the NCS CBT Test out of 828,333 candidates that applied and remember that only shortlisted candidates will be notified for the next stage/phase of the recruitment.
Requirements to Check your Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Examination Result 2020
For you to be able to check your Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Recruitment Aptitude result online or via SMS, please note the below;
- You must have submitted a copy of your NCS examination slip at your exam centre
- You must have submitted with a photocopy of your Identity card (ID).
- You must have signed in and out of the examination centre after your examination
If you did the above, then be rest assure that your result is secure and safe for checking.
How to check Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Recruitment CBT Examination Test Result 2020
To check your NCS recruitment Examination result, visit http://ncsrecruitment.com
