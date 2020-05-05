NAFDAC Recruitment 2019/2020 Form is out?

NAFDAC Recruitment 2020/2021 Form is out? – Apply and Register at www.nafdac.gov.ng; Have you heard this news about NAFDAC recruitment? Do you want to know if it is true or not – Apply here now!

So many people are seriously saying that NAFDAC is recruiting; but is the news real or fake? Find out below:

This post will show you how NAFDAC recruitment is conducted. You will get to understand how the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control job application form is filled and submitted.

I’ll be showing you almost everything about how to register for NAFDAC Jobs.

However, you have to note the information below:

Note:

Nafdac is not recruiting now. There is no job opening at www.nafdac.gov.ng.

You can only see how application form is submitted below, reading the below guide will help you understand things you’ll be needing for NAFDAC Jobs.

So are you ready to know everything about how the NAFDAC registration application form is filled? If yes, then just keep reading.

Requirements for National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control recruitment 2020/2021

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution

Applicants must not be above 35 years old

You need to have a WAECNECO obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including the English Language.

National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution.

Candidates are required to also have NCE certificate from a recognized institution; or

General Certificate of Education obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.

How to Apply for NAFDAC recruitment 2020

If you want to register for NAFDAC jobs, kindly follow the steps below:

As soon as the application is online, interested and qualified candidates should kindly Click here to apply through the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control official website.

NOTE

Kindly disregard any news about NAFDAC 2020 recruitment now. Always visit Nafdac portal for more updates.

The application form is not yet out.

