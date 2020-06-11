Wema Bank resumes full banking services – The Managing Director/CEO Wema Bank Plc, Ademola Adebise, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to the health and safety of its staff, and customers.

The bank chief said due to the Federal Government’s directive to ease the nationwide restrictions on movement and key businesses, Wema Bank has reopened its branches nationwide.

According to him, branch offices of the bank have resumed normal services Monday to Friday.

Also, Head of Brands and Marketing Communications, Mrs. Funmilayo Falola said: “While at work, staff are to ensure they keep to all our health protocols, like wearing of face masks, disinfecting work desks regularly, and frequently making use of hand sanitisers.”

Adebise also urged bank customers to adhere to the safety protocols in the banking halls and in their environments. In his words: “Customers are advised to take responsibility for their safety and that of their families. Be vigilant in your neighbourhoods, on the roads, and in the banking halls. It is important for us all to be as alert as ever and not take the eased lockdown as a room for laxity.”

He advised that everyone stays staunch in their resolve to curb the spread of the virus and asserted that both staff and customers will have to work independently to achieve this.

The bank also advised that although the banking halls are open, it is much safer and convenient to bank from home using the alternative channels the b!ank has made available, which includes the *945# USSD code and the ALAT mobile and web banking platforms.