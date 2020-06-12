Business
MultiChoice to Add Netflix, Amazon Services in new decoder
MultiChoice to Add Netflix, Amazon Services in new decoder – MultiChoice Group Ltd. signed deals with Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to offer their streaming services through its new decoder, a move intended to help Africa’s largest pay-TV company retain subscribers.
MultiChoice, spun out of Naspers Ltd. in February of last year, has been battling greater competition from its U.S. rivals after cheaper and faster internet speeds enabled them to grab a foothold on the continent. The Johannesburg-based company introduced its own streaming product, called Showmax, in 2015 and has offered cheaper deals on premium packages to shore up its customer base.
Details on how the move could affect MultiChoice’s monthly fee will be announced in the coming weeks, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
“What would typically happen is we would get commission on whatever revenue gets generated by customers coming from our platform,” Chief Financial Officer Tim Jacobs said in a phone interview, without being specific about Netflix and Amazon. The deals were included in MultiChoice’s results presentation, published on its website, under the heading ‘Improve Retention’.
The shares jumped on the news, gaining 8.5% to 102.62 rand at the close in Johannesburg, the highest in almost four months. The stock increased a further 1.3% in early trade on Thursday.
MultiChoice said subscriber numbers rose by 5% in the year through March to 19.5 million households, with demand picking up at the end of that period as South Africa, its biggest market, entered a coronavirus lockdown.
The company offers a wide variety of international sport to its highest paying viewers, but has also been focusing more on local content. “Trackers”, a show about organized crime including diamond smuggling set in Cape Town, was MultiChoice’s most-viewed show in the 2020 fiscal year, beating the final season of international hit “Game of Thrones”, the company said.
Netflix has also made an effort to produce more African content. Dramas “Queen Sono” and “Blood and Water”, both South African, debuted on the service this year, supported by extensive marketing campaigns.
“There is little overlap between content on Showmax, that is now 50% local, and a service like Netflix at the moment, hence we find deals with other video-on-demand services complementary,” said Jacobs.
Deals between pay-TV providers and streaming services have been struck elsewhere. Sky U.K. and France’s Canal+ both have agreements with Netflix.
MultiChoice reported full-year earnings per share of 1.17 rand, compared with a loss the previous year. The company announced a maiden final dividend of 5.65 rand a share.
The full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the business is as yet unknown, MultiChoice said, adding that it expects weaker economic growth and higher unemployment in many of its markets. The TV provider continues to film local productions, taking specific precautions such as splitting production teams, Jacobs said.
— With assistance by Thomas Pfeiffer
FUMI BLESSING
June 12, 2020 at 10:50 AM
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Pingback: MultiChoice to Add Netflix, Amazon Services in new decoder - Latest breaking news, daily news and African news from Africa
Williams Connection Home
June 12, 2020 at 8:43 AM
We offer all kinds of connection and hookup to the general public such as:==
Have you been searching for a rich and good looking Male or Female for a serious relationship? Do you have been searching for a rich and caring partner? Any interested Viewer’s should Text or WhatsApp us on +2347033567734 for instant connection and hookup thanks