N-Power Build 2020 application Guide – www.npower.gov.ng/n-build.html
N-Power Build 2020 Guide | www.npower.gov.ng/n-build.html
Here, you’ll be learning about Npower Build programme. You’ll also see how you can start filling the application form.
What is N-Power Build?
This is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that will engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.
The focus industries include:
Now, let’s show you some other things you need to know about N Build.
Selection Preference for Npower Build programme
- Currently Unemployed
- No degree or diploma Selection preferences
- Aged between 18-35
- Interest in fixing, building and creating things
Note:
N-power Build programme duration is for 3 months only.
Jobs for NBuild members
Below ate list’s of career opportunities for all members:
N-Power Build members can aspire to a career in construction, works and housing. Possible destinations include:
- Building/Construction Project Management
- Furniture Making and Design
- Electrical Maintenance and Repairs Services
- Building and Construction services
- Plumbing
- Welding
What you must know about Npower Build
N-Build is for Nigerians who do not currently have a university or polytechnic graduates. This section of npower Nigeria is specially designed for those that are interested in N-power undergraduate recruitment.
Kindly note that application form for Npower Build Recruitment Form for 2020 is NOT YET out.
