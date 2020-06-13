Requirements for NPower community Police Recruitment 2020/2021 – The Federal Government of Nigerian in partnership with state Governors introduces the N’Power community policing to fight the growing security challenges in the country. Registration exercise for NPower Police Recruitment 2020 Application form will soon commence – Apply here!

Are you a graduate currently unemployed? Did you participate in the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) OR are you among the beneficiaries of the Federal Government Youth Empowerment Program?? If yes, you’ll see how to apply for N-power Community Police enlistment.

E-Recruitment Portal is designed to facilitate the registration process and guide you on how to submit your application form successfully. Interested candidates must enter their employment and educational details as specified, Good Luck!!!

Know that the open vacancies advertised by the Federal Government of Nigeria is free and you shouldn’t pay anyone for the recruitment process okay!!!

Statutory Requirement for NYSC/NPower Police Recruitment

These requirements must be met if you wish to apply for N’Power Programme for community policing:

You must reside and be a Nigeria citizen You must have a Birth certificate or age declaration. You must have a Bank verification number (BVN) You must have a valid phone number and E-mail Address You must possess a WAEC/BSc/HND degree from a reputable institution. You must be between 18 to 45 years before December 31st, 2020. You must download and print-out the Parent/guardian and Acknowledgment Form You must have a valid identification e.g International Passport, Voters ID-Card, National ID-card or Driver’s License.

Steps on How to Apply for NPower community Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates should visit the official E-Recruitment Portal → apply.npower.gov.ng → www.portal.npower.gov.ng to get started.