June 14, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: Govt shut Jabi Lake Mall over Naira Marley’s show – The Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) has closed down the popular Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely after the shopping centre violated Presidential Task Force’s ban on public gatherings as part of measures to curb COVID-19 pandemic in Abuja.

This order issued by the FCT Task Force on COVID-19 came a day after popular musician Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley featured and entertained fun seekers around the area.

Naira Marley came under intense criticism for performing at the concert that recorded massive attendance on Saturday evening.

It was gathered that Naira Marley flew from Lagos to Abuja with Ex-BBNaija star, Kimoprah, despite the ban on interstate movement and flights.




