BREAKING: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidun, is dead – Ibidun Ighodalo (nee Ajayi), wife of Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah ighodalo is dead.

Though details of the demise of the former first Face of Lux pageant are hazy, a source, who is a close aide of her husband, confirmed the sad development.

“Yes, it’s true that she’s dead. She died this morning, but please don’t interview me,” the source said.

The source also refused to confirm if she was ill.

The eye-turning Ibidun married Pastor Ituah Ighodalo 13 years ago when the latter’s first wife left.

The late Mrs. Ighodalo was Founder/CEO of Elizabeth P, Nigeria’s top events planning company and Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues of infertility in couples.

Ibidun, 40, is survived by her husband and twins.

Details shortly…