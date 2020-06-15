Civil defense recruitment 2019: Corps Assistant (CAIII) – CONPASS 03 – The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDFIPB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointment to fill thr existing vacancy below in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC): – Apply here!
Job Title: Corps Assistant (CAIII) – CONPASS 03
Location: Nigeria
Department: Artisans
Cadre: Assistant
Requirements
- Applicants must be holders of Trade Test Grade III. (Artisans, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc)
Statutory Requirements for the Recruitment
- Applicants must be Nigerians by birth
- Applicants must possess the requisites qualifications and certificates. Any certificates or qualifications not presented and accepted at the recruitment center shall not be accepted after the recruitment.
- Applicants must be fit and present certificate of medical fitness from recognized Government Hospitals.
- Applicants must be of good character, and must not have been convicted of any criminal offences.
- Applicants must not be members of secret society, Cult or Drug Addicts etc.
- Applicants must not have been involved in any financially embarrassment.
- Applicants must be between the ages 18 and 30 years
- Applicant’s heights must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females.
- Applicant’s chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men.
- Computer Literacy will be an added advantage.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to start application
Application Procedure
Please read the following instructions carefully before proceeding with
Your application:
- Click on *Start your application* button above to commence your You will be required to register using a valid email and a password of your choices
- On successful registration, a confirmation message will be sent to the email you provided. CHECK YOUR SPAM MESSAGES IF YOU CAN’T FIND
- IT WITHIN YOUR INBOX*. Click on the link provided to continue your application
- After successful confirmation, log in with the combination of your email and password.
- You are required to complete the bio-data (personal information) section first. Without completing this section, you cannot proceed with your application.
- Please complete all the provided sections with accurate information.
- Ensure you print out your acknowledgement slip at the end of your application
Email: [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]> for further assistance
Note
- Candidates are expected to log into the website above, fill and summit the application form online. Candidates are advised to print out the Referee forms which must be duly completed for submission during screening.
- Application must be Online
- Candidate should NOTE that multiple applications will automatically be disqualified.
- National Driver’s License is required
