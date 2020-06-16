Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Access Bank expands W Initiative with Maternal Health Service Support – Access Bank has added another feather to its cap through its W Initiative Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS) scheme.

The W Initiative has welcomed the birth of two new babies to the couples who accessed the MHSS financing for their IVF (In-Vitro Fertilisation) after waiting for several years.

Since 2014, The W Initiative, through its MHSS health financing programme, has supported the advancement of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) to enable couples access fertility treatment such as IVF.

Having financed hundreds of procedures, including fertility treatments, child delivery, fibroid treatments, surrogacy, bone marrow transplant and other specialised procedures, the initiative said it remains committed to supporting more women and families by restoring hope and saving lives through its health financing scheme.

It added that women interested in accessing this health financing solution from the bank could go through their service touch points.