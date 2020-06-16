Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Oyo state to reopen schools June 29 – The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force on Monday said it has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state following the advent of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

It said the curfew would run from 10 pm to 4 am.

Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, said other decisions reached include the resumption of classes for Primary Six, JSS3 and SS3 students from June 29.

All category of workers will resume at the state secretariat from June 22.

Mosques and churches are to operate at 25 per cent capacity; and the decision to limit public gathering to not more than 25 persons.

The statement reads: “The schools are to observe the COVID-19 protocols, ensure that stations for washing of hands are provided in all schools, while all students are to compulsorily wear face masks.

“Schools are to provide hand wash points with the support of their Parents/Teachers Associations (PTA).

“Mosques and churches are to reopen and operate at not more than 25 per cent capacity. The situation will be reviewed within the first two weeks. All worshippers are to compulsorily wear face masks.”