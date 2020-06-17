Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: APC Acting National Chairman Cancels Edo Election Screening – There appears to be confusion as the APC Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, takes over as Acting National Chairman of the ruling party.

Giadom in his maiden media conference announced the cancellation of the screening of the party’s governorship aspirants in Edo State. He has, therefore, asked all affected persons to return to the Party’s National Secretariat for a fresh screening exercise on Wednesday and Thursday.

He said Oshiomhole should not have midwived the process of the governorship primaries since he had a case in court.

Meanwhile, the APC National Working Committee had appointed Deputy National Chairman (South) and former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as Acting National Chairman.

Giadom is one of three national party officials laying claim to Office of APC National Chairman.

The other two officers are Deputy National Chairman (South) Abiola Ajimobi and Deputy National Chairman (North) Lawal Shuaibu

Court of Appeal Tuesday affirmed suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as member and National Chairman of APC.