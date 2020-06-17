Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-power health application portal – Apply now via npower.gov.ng/n-health.html – N-Power Health Volunteers will help improve and promote preventive healthcare in their communities to vulnerable members of the society including pregnant women and children and to families and individuals – Apply here!

SELECTION PREFERENCE

Preference will be given to holders of Bachelor’s degree, HND, OND, in health sciences such as Medicine, Microbiology, Nursing, Public Health, Botany, Midwifery, Psychology or other allied disciplines in the sciences.

DISCIPLINE REQUIREMENTS

→ 1. Community Health Extension (JCHEW & SCHEW)

→ 2. Nursing

→ 3. Midwifery

→ 4. Medical Laboratory Technology

→ 5. Pharmacy Technology

→ 6. Medical Records

→ 7. Health Education

→ 8. Environmental Health Technology

→ 9. Microbiology

→ 10. Biochemistry

→ 11. Biology

→ 12. Agricultural Science and other allied disciplines.

QUALIFICATIONS

→ 1. JCHEW

→ 2. SCHEW

→ 3. NABTEB

→ 4. OND

→ 5. HND

→ 6. RN

→ 7. RM

→ 8. B. Tech

→ 9. B. Sc

QUALIFYING INSTITUTIONS

→1. Schools of Health Technology

→2. Nursing Schools

→3. Midwifery Schools

→4. Polytechnics

→5. Universities

DURATION

→ 2 Years

* Participants will undergo an initial induction training prior to deployment

JOB

Ultimately, N-Power Health volunteers can aspire to a life-long career in public health and other allied fields. Possible destinations include:

→Health Education Specialist

→Health Promotion Coordinator

→Public Relations Manager

→Breastfeeding Support Coordinator

→Health Office Administrator

→Health Research Analyst

→Social Worker & Counselor

→Health Services Manager

→Health Department Administrator

→Government Policy Analyst

→Displaced Persons Coordinator

→HIV/AIDS Educator

→Project Manager in Public Health

→Field Investigator

→Research Analyst

→Community Health Worker

Visit http://npower.gov.ng/n-health.html to apply now!