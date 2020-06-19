NCDC begins massive recruitment nationwide – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced the recruitment of qualified candidates for various positions in at least 18 states in Nigeria.
Nigeria is currently battling with two infectious diseases – Lassa Fever and Coronavirus.
“NCDC is investing resources in strengthening health security at the sub-national level including improving capacity to effectively prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks,” NCDC said on its job portal.
The available positions listed on the commission’s recruitment board include surveillance data clerks, data officers and surveillance support officers.
The commission said it needs surveillance Data Clerks in 12 molecular laboratories – Osun, Lagos, Oyo, FCT, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Ebonyi, Borno, Plateau, Rivers while Data Officers are needed in Abuja and Lagos.
Surveillance support officers ard needed in 19 states – Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Kebbi, Borno, Osun, Enugu, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Jigawa, Ekiti, Kogi, Ogun, Cross River, Imo and Abia States.
All of the vacancies are full time, NCDC said, adding that successful candidates may be assigned to any state of the federation.
Interested and qualified candidates should apply by sending their resume and a cover letter addressing the job requirements as per the advertisement by email to [email protected] before COB April 17, 2020 using the Job title and the preferred state as the subject of the mail e.g. ‘’Surveillance Support Officer- Anambra State’’
Nigeria has recorded 906 cases and 161 fatalities of lassa fever since the year begun as at March 15 while coronavirus, a global pandemic, firstly reported in Nigeria late February has infected 407 persons and 12 killed, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
How to Apply NCDC Recruitment 2020
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume and a Cover Letter addressing the job requirements as per the advertisement by email to: [email protected] using the Job Title and the preferred state as the subject of the mail e.g. “Surveillance Data Clerk – Oyo State”.
Click here for more information
Note: Only successful candidates will be contacted and may be assigned to any state of the federation.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration….
CONTACT:- 09036369810.
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ?.
I pay 10k to one Mr Joseph who claim to be one of your staff but he never told me that there is no 10k package until I have paid and he promised to pay me back so that it can double the money but he never fulfill the promise so with this I doubt the authenticity of larita platform. What a scam
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.*
What evidence that guarantees this is not a crime?