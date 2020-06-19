Urgent: NCDC Recruitment portal 2020 – Requirements & How to Apply

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NCDC Recruitment portal 2020 – Requirements & How to Apply – This is to inform you that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to apply for the following positions listed below – Apply here!

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is the government agency with the mandate to coordinate the surveillance, detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks. Over the last three years, NCDC has deployed a new tool for disease surveillance. The Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS) is a system jointly developed between the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) to improve disease surveillance as well as detection and management of outbreaks and thus strengthen the public health service in Nigeria.

NCDC Recruitment 2020/2021

Here are latest Jobs Vacancies in Nigeria at The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) job application form is now online. Interested candidates should following the application procedures below to apply online.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Recruitment 2020

Surveillance Support Officer at The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

Locations: FCT – Abuja, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Ebonyi, Borno, Plateau and Rivers

Start Date: April 20, 2020

End Date: October 19, 2020

Employment type: Full time

Responsibilities

The Responsibilities of the NCDC Surveillance Data Clerk Include:

Transfer all COVID 19, Lassa fever and other priority diseases data (clinical and laboratory data) into the SORMAS platform

Daily follow up with result of all COVID 19, Lassa fever and other priority diseases case data sent for testing

Liaise with the lab managers to ensure prompt release of result and update on SORMAS

Real time update of SORMAS with result of COVID 19, Lassa Fever and other priority diseases samples after testing

Send daily notification on status of sample testing

Follow up with treatment Centre clinicians to ensure completion of COVID 19 and LF case management form

Compile and upload Case management forms into SORMAS

Verify all the treatment centre COVID 19 and Lassa fever data on the SORMAS platform by comparing it to source documents (i.e. Lassa fever case management form, COVID 19 case management form and IDSR 001B)

Retrieve data from the SORMAS platform as requested

Sort and organize paper forms (Lassa fever case management form, COVID 19 case management form and IDSR 001B) after entering data into the SORMAS platform to ensure it is not lost

Send details of any record in the lab without case data in SORMAS platform to the NCDC Surveillance Support Officer to follow up with the LGA DSNO.

Send weekly report of COVID 19 and Lassa fever cases in the treatment centre to the COVID-19/Lassa fever TWG

Perform other tasks assigned.

Job Requirements

Minimum Qualification:

First Degree in any discipline

Minimum Experience:

At least 2 years experience with the use of excel or ODK for data collection.

Other requirements:

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft office suite

Good understanding of patient data confidentiality principles

Ability to pay attention and have a keen eye for detail

Good data collection and report writing skills required

Good verbal communication skills especially in the local language of the community and working knowledge of English

A team player with good interpersonal skills

Continue reading to go to method of application »

Data Officer at The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

Locations: Lagos and FCT

Start Date: April 20, 2020

End Date: October 19, 2020

Employment type: Full time

The Responsibilities of the NCDC Data Officer

Provide adequate support in the field for SORMAS application users to ensure the correct use of the system

Support field test of app updates and revisions before deployment

Ensure surveillance and outbreak data as authorized by NCDC are complete and up to date in the SORMAS platform

Troubleshoot project device issues and provide real-time support and maintenance on project devices as assigned

Maintain the SORMAS IT help line to address field challenges that are reported by officers from the field daily

Identify and report any data management or IT issues to the IT experts for immediate resolution

Develop and submit technical report following all SORMAS activities conducted to the SORMAS IT experts

Installing the SORMAS software and configuring SORMAS hardwares

Setting up accounts for new users as authorized by NCDC

Provide technical support for the SORMAS project implementation and evaluation activities

Perform other tasks assigned by the SORMAS IT Experts and the National Coordinator

Job Requirements

Minimum experience:

At least 3 years’ experience in public health data management and IT support

Minimum qualification:

Minimum of first Degree in any discipline

Other requirements:

Experience working with Surveillance Information System or Laboratory Information System or Electronic Medical Records tools will be an added advantage

Good understanding of the of IDSR strategy and working knowledge of the DHIS-2

Intermediate to advanced knowledge in the use of Microsoft Office Suite, other data analysis and data visualization tools

Good presentation and report writing skills

Good technical and logical thought process

Excellent problem-solving skills

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines

Good understanding of patient data confidentiality principles

A team player with good interpersonal skills

Continue reading to go to method of application »

NCDC Surveillance Data Clerk at The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

Start Date: April 20, 2020

End Date: October 19, 2020

Employment type: Full time

Slot: 19 Openings

Responsibilities

Support the implementation of SORMAS in the state

Support the state epidemiologist in developing and implementing outbreak preparedness and response activities

Support the state epidemiologist in strengthening coordination between surveillance and laboratory teams

Provide technical leadership to the State surveillance team on the use of surveillance data for data driven decision making

Provide mentoring, support and supervision to LGA DSNOs and asst. DSNOs on data collection and data entry using the SORMAS tool

Work with state epidemiologist, state DSNO and others as indicated to analyse collected surveillance data and provide feedback

Support the appropriate use of the SORMAS tools and troubleshoot problems

Coordinate disease surveillance project evaluation activities at the state

Support the activities of the state public health EOC

Liaise with the NCDC Surveillance Department to provide regular feedback

Undertake any other tasks assigned by the NCDC Director of Surveillance

Job Requirements

Minimum experience:

At least 6 years’ experience with the Nigeria’s surveillance system or Monitoring and Evaluation or Field research

Minimum qualification:

First degree in Human Medicine, Veterinary medicine, Public Health or any Health or Biological Science related discipline.

Master’s degree (preferable in public health)

FELTP training will be an added advantage.

Other requirements:

Experience working with SORMAS tool or any other surveillance tool.

Must be domiciled in the state of assignment.

Experience in managing surveillance data at LGA or state level.

Proficiency in use of Microsoft office suite and Epi info or SPSS.

Strong data collection, analysis, and report writing skills required.

Ability to work independently, think analytically and take initiative in solving problems.

Ability to communicate technical issues effectively.

Good verbal communication skills in the local language of the state of assignment and working knowledge of English.

A strong team player with excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work with groups of diverse backgrounds.

How to Apply NCDC Recruitment 2020

Click here for more information

Note: Only successful candidates will be contacted and may be assigned to any state of the federation.