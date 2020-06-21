NIS Recruitment 2020/2021 Portal – How to Apply for Nigerian Immigration on immigrationrecruitment.org.ng – This is the most anticipated guide on NIS Recruitment Update 2020 – Would you mind if will give you detail information about Nigeria immigration service recruitment form portal registration – Apply here!
If yes!
This is the most anticipated guide on NIS Recruitment Update 2020 and This NIS Recruitment form 2020 guide; Is yours.
However, this NIS recruitment news is for those who are really interested in joining the NIS Nigeria and not for those who don’t want a career with Nigeria immigration 2020
And in this Nigeria immigration service 2020 article;
About NIS Recruitment 2020
The Nigeria immigration service recruitment 2020 is a recruitment that takes place on www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng the official site of Nigeria Immigration Service.
Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Recruitment Requirements 2020:
- Are you really a Nigerian because you’ll have to be a citizen by birth or descent.
- Secondly, your age have to be from 18 years to 35 years of age;
- And for the height you must not be below 1.7 metres in height for male and 1.64 metres for female;
- And again, you’ll have a full expanded chest measurement that is not below 0.87 metres;
- Again are you really certified by a Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment into the Service;
- Very important, you don’t need to be suffering from any form of mental or physical disability;
- There should be no trace or any form of financial embarrassment;
- You’ve to be of good character and must not have any criminal case;
Are you among this candidates? with any of the following medical cases; This NIS Recruitment 2020 is not for you:
- Sight problem;
- Hearing difficulties;
- Previous major orthopedic operation;
- Flat foot;
- Fracture, stammering or any other natural disability;
- Pregnant women
NIS Academic Rquirements:
Section A:
- You’ll definitely have to show WASC or SSSC, that will you have pass three subject including English and others.
- Secondly, if you have your NECO/GCE. That you have passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.
Section B:
- ND/NCE if available you’ll have to identified it and also, it should be from from a recognized institution.
- General Certificate of Education (Advance Level) in two (2) subjects. Should be obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.
How to Apply for NIS Recruitment 2020
To apply for Nigeria Immigration Service 2020.
GOTO www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng to APPLY.
Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment Application Portal Process
- Navigate to menu consciously and click on the advertisement icon.
- Then, click on the application link.
- Now, read carefully to fill your details.
- Check for required documents to upload and upload them.
- And after that, submit your application.
- Finally, you’ll now have to print out your own copy.
When is the NIS Recruitment Form & Portal Registration 2020/2021 Closing Date?
According to “NIS news” the closing date for Nigeria immigration registration form & portal is still 4 weeks from today.
Have the Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment 2020 Begun?
The latest news on NIS recruitment has it that the NIS began recruitment on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Yes! we understand that numerous website carries false information on how to apply for the 2020 Nigeria Immigration. be wise.
Finally, feel free to ask us any questions!
Disclaimer:
We are not www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng that is recruiting NIS Recruitment 2020 Form & Portal Registration above. Please Note.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Hello Friends
My name is Ada ikweku from Ogun State i just want to inform you all that I have checked my name on the shortlisted board concerning the Nigeria Immigration
I will advise you contact Maj Gen Paul Dauke on his cell Phone Number he will give all the details you need and can also help you gain addmmission.
Cell Phone Number:+2348067726869
07044702038) Cars Ranging From
Golf N150K – 350K ,
BigDaddy~ N450K ,
Honda Accord ~ N300K ,
Honda Pilot- 650K ,
Toyota Matrix~ 450K ,
Lexus RX330~ 750K ,
Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K ,
Hiace Bus~ 850K ,
Toyota Avalon~ 400K ,
Nissan Xterra- 550k ,
Toyota Corolla ~ N400K ,
Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K ,
Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k ,
Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW
CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038
Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000
Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000
Toyota Sienna ₦750,000
Toyota Corolla ₦450,000
Toyota Yaris ₦560,000
Toyota Matrix ₦550,000
Toyota Highlander ₦780,000
Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000
Honda Accord EOD ₦450,000
Honda City ₦500,000
Honda Crosstour ₦700,000.
Honda CR-V ₦750,000.
Honda Odyssey ₦500,000
Honda Pilot ₦850,000
GOIF2 ₦200,000
GOLF3 ₦250,000
GOLF4 ₦300,000
Lexus RX300 ₦600,000
Lexus RX330 ₦650,000
Lexus RX350 ₦800,000
Acura MDX ₦400,000
Audi A4 ₦400,000
Audi A6 ₦500,000
BMW 3-Series ₦700,000
BMW 5-Series ₦850,000
BMW X5 ₦850,000
BMW X6 ₦1Million
Infiniti FX35 ₦680,000
Infiniti FX45 ₦800,000
Infiniti QX4 ₦890,000
Mazda 626 ₦500,000
Mazda MPV ₦660,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦950,000
Mercedes-Benz ML320 ₦800,000
Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦900,000
Nissan Altima ₦520,000
Nissan Armanda ₦580,000
Nissan Maxima ₦630,000
Land Rover Discovery ₦1.3M
Land Rover Freelander ₦1.2M
Range Rover Sport HSE 1.3₦M. e.t.c.
CONTACT US ON WhatsApp 07044702038 FOR PUCHASE
NOTICE:- WE SALE AND ALSO DO DELIVERING ALL OVER THE 36 STATES IN NIGERIA.
07044702038) Cars Ranging From
Golf N150K – 350K ,
BigDaddy~ N450K ,
Honda Accord ~ N300K ,
Honda Pilot- 650K ,
Toyota Matrix~ 450K ,
Lexus RX330~ 750K ,
Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K ,
Hiace Bus~ 850K ,
Toyota Avalon~ 400K ,
Nissan Xterra- 550k ,
Toyota Corolla ~ N400K ,
Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K ,
Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k ,
Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW
CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038
Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000
Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000
Toyota Sienna ₦750,000
Toyota Corolla ₦450,000
Toyota Yaris ₦560,000
Toyota Matrix ₦550,000
Toyota Highlander ₦780,000
Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000
Honda Accord EOD ₦450,000
Honda City ₦500,000
Honda Crosstour ₦700,000.
Honda CR-V ₦750,000.
Honda Odyssey ₦500,000
Honda Pilot ₦850,000
GOIF2 ₦200,000
GOLF3 ₦250,000
GOLF4 ₦300,000
Lexus RX300 ₦600,000
Lexus RX330 ₦650,000
Lexus RX350 ₦800,000
Acura MDX ₦400,000
Audi A4 ₦400,000
Audi A6 ₦500,000
BMW 3-Series ₦700,000
BMW 5-Series ₦850,000
BMW X5 ₦850,000
BMW X6 ₦1Million
Infiniti FX35 ₦680,000
Infiniti FX45 ₦800,000
Infiniti QX4 ₦890,000
Mazda 626 ₦500,000
Mazda MPV ₦660,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦950,000
Mercedes-Benz ML320 ₦800,000
Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦900,000
Nissan Altima ₦520,000
Nissan Armanda ₦580,000
Nissan Maxima ₦630,000
Land Rover Discovery ₦1.3M
Land Rover Freelander ₦1.2M
Range Rover Sport HSE 1.3₦M. e.t.c.
CONTACT US ON WhatsApp 07044702038 FOR PUCHASE
NOTICE:- WE SALE AND ALSO DO DELIVERING ALL OVER THE 36 STATES IN NIGERIA.
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Hello dear sir…I’m poor too notifying mee when it’s out…!!?
07044702038) Cars Ranging From
Golf N150K – 350K ,
BigDaddy~ N450K ,
Honda Accord ~ N300K ,
Honda Pilot- 650K ,
Toyota Matrix~ 450K ,
Lexus RX330~ 750K ,
Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K ,
Hiace Bus~ 850K ,
Toyota Avalon~ 400K ,
Nissan Xterra- 550k ,
Toyota Corolla ~ N400K ,
Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K ,
Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k ,
Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW
CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038
Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000
Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000
Toyota Sienna ₦750,000
Toyota Corolla ₦450,000
Toyota Yaris ₦560,000
Toyota Matrix ₦550,000
Toyota Highlander ₦780,000
Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000
Honda Accord EOD ₦450,000
Honda City ₦500,000
Honda Crosstour ₦700,000.
Honda CR-V ₦750,000.
Honda Odyssey ₦500,000
Honda Pilot ₦850,000
GOIF2 ₦200,000
GOLF3 ₦250,000
GOLF4 ₦300,000
Lexus RX300 ₦600,000
Lexus RX330 ₦650,000
Lexus RX350 ₦800,000
Acura MDX ₦400,000
Audi A4 ₦400,000
Audi A6 ₦500,000
BMW 3-Series ₦700,000
BMW 5-Series ₦850,000
BMW X5 ₦850,000
BMW X6 ₦1Million
Infiniti FX35 ₦680,000
Infiniti FX45 ₦800,000
Infiniti QX4 ₦890,000
Mazda 626 ₦500,000
Mazda MPV ₦660,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦950,000
Mercedes-Benz ML320 ₦800,000
Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦900,000
Nissan Altima ₦520,000
Nissan Armanda ₦580,000
Nissan Maxima ₦630,000
Land Rover Discovery ₦1.3M
Land Rover Freelander ₦1.2M
Range Rover Sport HSE 1.3₦M. e.t.c.
CONTACT US ON WhatsApp 07044702038 FOR PUCHASE
NOTICE:- WE SALE AND ALSO DO DELIVERING ALL OVER THE 36 STATES IN NIGERIA
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem Thanks.
salam, nigeria is grafathe land
salam, i. love country naij
Please when wI’ll immigration portal reopen. Please it should be open as soon as possible. Cos of COVID 19 dat was why I was not able to login in.
pay 1k and get 120k in one month
See how: https://naijaloan.Com/?iv5024
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
Hello sir/ ma,pls I have interest to obtained Nigeria immigration service form but I don’t have national id card and there office I supposed to collect it thay refused to come in office due to the lockdown pls I don’t no what to do again.
Hello sir/ ma,pls I have interest to obtained Nigeria immigration service but I don’t have national id card and place I supposed to collect it thay refused to come in office due to the lockdown pls I don’t no what to do again.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT MELISON INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT…?
MELISON INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
MELISON PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N300,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA RICCA Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
may god bless Nigerian immigration……….
may god bless Nigerian immigration……….
Gudday Sir/ma, i hereby to join nigerian immigration service, pls what is the next step after collect the form. thank you..
With much regards,
I can’t find my institution in the course of my application. The response i got was “Kindly fill in the institutions listed”, mine is NIGER STATE SCHOOL OF HEALTH TECHNOLOGY MINNA. Please what can I do, this is the only part remaining