NIS Recruitment 2020/2021 Portal – How to Apply for Nigerian Immigration on immigrationrecruitment.org.ng – This is the most anticipated guide on NIS Recruitment Update 2020 – Would you mind if will give you detail information about Nigeria immigration service recruitment form portal registration – Apply here!

This is the most anticipated guide on NIS Recruitment Update 2020 and This NIS Recruitment form 2020 guide; Is yours.

However, this NIS recruitment news is for those who are really interested in joining the NIS Nigeria and not for those who don’t want a career with Nigeria immigration 2020

About NIS Recruitment 2020

The Nigeria immigration service recruitment 2020 is a recruitment that takes place on www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng the official site of Nigeria Immigration Service.

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Recruitment Requirements 2020:

Are you really a Nigerian because you’ll have to be a citizen by birth or descent.

Secondly, your age have to be from 18 years to 35 years of age;

And for the height you must not be below 1.7 metres in height for male and 1.64 metres for female;

And again, you’ll have a full expanded chest measurement that is not below 0.87 metres;

Again are you really certified by a Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment into the Service;

Very important, you don’t need to be suffering from any form of mental or physical disability;

There should be no trace or any form of financial embarrassment;

You’ve to be of good character and must not have any criminal case;

Are you among this candidates? with any of the following medical cases; This NIS Recruitment 2020 is not for you:

Sight problem;

Hearing difficulties;

Previous major orthopedic operation;

Flat foot;

Fracture, stammering or any other natural disability;

Pregnant women

NIS Academic Rquirements:

Section A:

You’ll definitely have to show WASC or SSSC, that will you have pass three subject including English and others.

Secondly, if you have your NECO/GCE. That you have passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.

Section B:

ND/NCE if available you’ll have to identified it and also, it should be from from a recognized institution.

General Certificate of Education (Advance Level) in two (2) subjects. Should be obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.

How to Apply for NIS Recruitment 2020

To apply for Nigeria Immigration Service 2020.

GOTO www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng to APPLY.

Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment Application Portal Process

Navigate to menu consciously and click on the advertisement icon.

Then, click on the application link.

Now, read carefully to fill your details.

Check for required documents to upload and upload them.

And after that, submit your application.

Finally, you’ll now have to print out your own copy.

When is the NIS Recruitment Form & Portal Registration 2020/2021 Closing Date?

According to “NIS news” the closing date for Nigeria immigration registration form & portal is still 4 weeks from today.

Have the Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment 2020 Begun?

The latest news on NIS recruitment has it that the NIS began recruitment on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Yes! we understand that numerous website carries false information on how to apply for the 2020 Nigeria Immigration. be wise.

Finally, feel free to ask us any questions!

Disclaimer:

We are not www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng that is recruiting NIS Recruitment 2020 Form & Portal Registration above. Please Note.