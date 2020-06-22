Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

What FG Plan For N-Power Batches A, B Beneficiaries – The Presidency has revealed that the federal government will transmit the batches A and B of the social Investment scheme, N-power to other entrepreneurial schemes – Apply for Batch C here!

Recall that Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, had revealed that enrolment of the third batch of N-Power beneficiaries begins next week.

She made this known in a statement on Friday by the Deputy Director Information of the Ministry, Rhoda Iliya.

Farouq, who said the decision to enrol the third batch of the scheme was made following consultations, added that the enrolment will provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths to access the programme.

The Minister, however, disclosed that current enrollees of the N-Power scheme (Batch A) will exit June 30, 2020 while (Batch B) will exit the programme on July 31, 2020.

Confirming the proposed arrangement via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, wrote, “N–Power (Batch C) Enrolment commences June 26, 2020. Online portal to open for applications from AM on June 26, 2020

“All applicants must supply their BVN for transparency. Batch A and B to transit June 30 and July 31, 2020 respectively into entrepreneurship schemes.”