BREAKING: Federal High Court halts Edo PDP primary – A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has stopped Edo chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from proceeding with its governorship primary slated for Thursday, June 25.

One of PDP governorship aspirants, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, filed the suit on Monday after vowing not to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Hon. Justice E.A Obile, who granted the order, allowed the defendant to serve the parties through substituted means in two national dailies and adjourned till June 24 for hearing of the summon.