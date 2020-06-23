University of Benin, UNIBEN Departmental Cut Off Marks for 2020/2021 – Searching for the best UNIBEN Official Cut off Mark 2020? We’ve got you covered. Here on this page, I will be sharing with you, UNIBEN Cut off Marks for the 2020/2021 academic session. The management of University of Benin (UNIBEN) wishes to inform all interested applicants, that the JAMB official cut off marks for 2020/2021 academic session has been released and published by the academic institution – Download Post-Utme past questions here!
Please take note that this is also the same as the University of Benin, UNIBEN post-UTME cut off marks for admission.
Using this medium, I would love to inform the general public, that the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Has released the Post UTME Cut off Mark 2020/2021 Departmental Cut off Mark.
All interested candidates should take note, that there are certain things they’re required to know, before being admitted to study in any of the courses in any university. One of the major reasons why candidates failed getting admitted into the University of BENIN, is because they didn’t score up to the school cut off mark.
Before anything, take note that you are expected and it’s required of you to meet the required cut off mark for the school, and the courses itself.
Another major puzzle most students faced, is that some will reach the UNIBEN Cut off marks for JAMB, but failed woefully in reaching the cut off marks for their course/department. Take note that it is very easy to obtain admission if one has met the required cut off mark for admission into a particular course.
What is Cut Off Mark?
A cut off mark is an agreed score which is usually set by a body (In Nigeria’s case, JAMB) to govern the admission of candidates into a particular institution. Cut off Mark is usually the basics/meter which is used in admitting students into the department of study. This score is usually accredited to candidates based on their performance in the examination set by the governing body. To be admitted into UNIBEN, please take note that you must score above 200 in JAMB, and surpass the school Post UTME score.
However, for students who have scored above the required cut off mark, they will be given admission and are usually a score higher than those who scored the exact cut off mark. So if you want to be admitted into UNIBEN, you should score above 200 in JAMB, and your post UTME score should be higher than the required score.
UNIBEN JAMB Fixed Post UTME Cut off Mark
Several students are asking questions like: I scored 200 and above, but I was not given admission to study my desired course. Yes, this is because you didn’t score up to the school’s required Post UTME score.
The truth is that candidates with higher JAMB and post UTME scores are first considered for admission, before candidates who scored the exact cut off mark. In Nigerian tertiary institutions, the truth is that the higher your scores, the higher your chance of being admitted.
UNIBEN Departmental Cut off Mark
Before anything, I would love to point this fact out. The University of Benin does not have a specific cut off mark for courses. But this does not mean that any candidate who selected the school during their jamb registration as the preferred institution and scored below 200 will be granted access to write the UNIBEN Post Utme exam.
Candidates who scored a minimum of one 200 in JAMB UTME examination are automatically qualified to apply for admission into any of their chosen courses.
However, due to the high number of students who are choosing UNIBEN as their preferred institution, the admission processes is competitive and the school is giving out admission to candidates based on their JAMB score and O’level grades.
Below are courses offered in the university as well as their cut off mark;
Search:
|Faculty
|Course of Study
|Screening Cut of Mark
|AGR
|BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (AGRIC ECONS)
|200
|AGR
|BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (ANIMAL SCIENCE)
|200
|AGR
|BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (CROP SCIENCE)
|200
|AGR
|BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (FISHERIES)
|200
|AGR
|BACHELOR OF AGRICULTURE (SOIL SCIENCE)
|200
|AGR
|BACHELOR OF FORESTRY & WILDLIFE
|200
|ART
|B. A (LINGUISTICS)
|200
|ART
|B.A (LINGUISTICS AND EDO LANGUAGE)
|200
|ART
|BACHELOR OF ARTS (ENGLISH & LITERATURE)
|200
|ART
|BACHELOR OF ARTS (FINE AND APPLIED ARTS)
|200
|ART
|BACHELOR OF ARTS (INTER. STUDIES)
|205
|ART
|BACHELOR OF ARTS (PHILOSOPHY)
|200
|ART
|BACHELOR OF ARTS (RELIGIOUS STUDIES)
|200
|ART
|BACHELOR OF ARTS FOREIGN LANGUAGES
|200
|ART
|BACHELOR OF ARTS (HISTORY)
|200
|ART
|BACHELORS OF ART (MASS COMMUNICATION)
|210
|ART
|BACHELORS OF ART (THEARTER ARTS)
|200
|BMS
|B.SC. ANATOMY
|200
|BMS
|B.SC. MEDICAL BIOCHEMISTRY
|200
|BMS
|B.SC. NURSING SCIENCES
|215
|BMS
|B.SC. PHYSIOLOGY
|200
|BMS
|B.SC. PHYSIOTHERAPY
|220
|BMS
|MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCE
|200
|DEN
|BACHELOR OF DENTAL SURGERY
|200
|EDU
|ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL ECONOMICS AND STATISTICS
|200
|EDU
|ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL ENGLISH AND LIT
|200
|EDU
|ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL GEOGRAPHY
|200
|EDU
|ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL POL SCI AND PUB ADMIN
|200
|EDU
|B.A. (ED) ENGLISH & LITERATURE
|200
|EDU
|B.A. (ED) FINE & APPLIED ARTS
|200
|EDU
|B.A. (ED) FRENCH
|200
|EDU
|B.A. (ED) HISTORY
|200
|EDU
|B.A. (ED) RELIGIOUS STUDIES
|200
|EDU
|B.SC (ED) HUMAN KINETICS
|200
|EDU
|B.SC (ED) LIBRARY INFORMATION SCIENCE
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) ADULT EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) AGRICULTURE EDUCATION
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) BIOLOGY
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) BUSINESS EDUCATION
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) CHEMISTRY
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) COMPUTER
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) EDUCATIONAL MANAGEMENT (ECONOMICS)
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) EDUCATIONAL MANAGEMENT (POL SCIENCE)
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) GEOGRAPHY
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) HEALTH EDUCATION
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) HOME ECONOMICS EDUCATION
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) INDUSTRIAL TECHNICAL EDUCATION
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) MATHEMATICS
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) PHYSICAL EDUCATION
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) PHYSICS
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) POLITICAL SCIENCE
|200
|EDU
|B.SC(ED) SOCIAL STUDIES
|200
|EDU
|B.SC. (ED) EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
|200
|EDU
|B.SC.(ED) ECONOMICS & STATISTICS
|200
|ENG
|BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (CHEMICAL)
|215
|ENG
|BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (CIVIL)
|210
|ENG
|BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (COMPUTER)
|210
|ENG
|BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (ELECT/ELECT)
|215
|ENG
|BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (MECHANICAL)
|220
|ENG
|BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (PETROLEUM)
|200
|ENG
|BACHELOR OF ENGINEERING (PRODUCTION)
|200
|ENG
|BACHELOR OF ENGINERRING (STRUCTURAL)
|200
|EVS
|B.SC. ARCHITECTURE
|200
|EVS
|B.SC. ESTATE MANAGEMENT
|200
|EVS
|B.SC. QUANTITY SURVEYING
|200
|EVS
|B.SC. SURVEYING AND GEO-INFORMATICS
|200
|LAW
|BACHELOR OF LAWS
|205
|LSC
|B.SC PLANT BIOLOGY AND BIOTECHNOLOGY
|200
|LSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (ENVIROMENT)
|200
|LSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (MICROBIOLOGY)
|210
|LSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ANIMAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL BIOLOGY
|200
|LSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE LAB TECHNOLOGY
|200
|LSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(BIOCHEM)
|210
|LSC
|DOCTOR OF OPTOMETRY
|210
|MED
|BACHELOR OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
|220
|MGS
|B.SC ENTREPRENEURSHIP
|200
|MGS
|B.SC. ACTUARIAL SCIENCE
|200
|MGS
|B.SC. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS AND PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT
|200
|MGS
|B.SC. INSURANCE
|200
|MGS
|B.SC. MARKETING
|200
|MGS
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (ACCOUNTING)
|220
|MGS
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (BUSINESS ADMIN.)
|220
|MGS
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE, BANKING & FINANCE
|210
|PHA
|DOCTOR OF PHARMACY
|215
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (CHEMISTRY)
|200
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (GEOLOGY)
|200
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (MATHEMATICS)
|200
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(COMPUTER SCIENCE)
|210
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRY)
|200
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(INDUSTRIAL MATHEMATICS)
|200
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(INDUSTRIAL PHYSICS)
|200
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(MATHEMATICS AND ECONS)
|200
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(PHYSICS)
|200
|PSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(PURE & APPLIED MATH)
|200
|SSC
|B.SC. SOCIAL WORK
|200
|SSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (ECO. & STATISTICS)
|210
|SSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (GEO. & REG. PLANN.)
|200
|SSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (SOC. & ANTHRO.)
|200
|SSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(POL. SCI & PUB. ADM)
|205
|SSC
|BACHELOR OF SCIENCE(PUBLIC ADMINISTARTION)
|200
CheckOUT UNIBEN Nature of Admission Screening
The University of Benin is one of the most sought-after institutions in Nigeria, according to JAMB Index. This academic institution holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks, but not in a day. The number of applicants seeking for admission into UNIBEN is too big. Uniben post UTME screening usually comes in two phases.
It is advisable that all candidates who applied to study in the school, are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise once it has been announced.
Required Documents For UNIBEN Post UTME
The school does not require much, only two documents are required for the school pre-screening exercise.
- Your SSCE result,
- JAMB registration print out.
It’s of utmost importance that a candidate arrives early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screened on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result before allowed to participate.
The second phase of the screening is after the UNIBEN admission lists have been released. Candidates whose name appeared on the merited admission list will be invited for another screening exercise.
Documents Required During Admission Process
- Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).
- N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.
- Real Birth Certification/Age Declaration.
- A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.
- Certificate of Local Government of origin; Notification of admission status slip
UNIBEN Address and Locations
There are so many persons searching for the UNIBEN contacts, including Email address and phone numbers, here is it. The University of Benin is located in the heart of the town of Benin, Ogogugbo, Benin City, Nigeria.
You can reach out to the institution through the school official email address at [email protected] or 07098805057.
If you have any question, please don’t hesitate to use the comment box an share it with us.
Please can i apply with 205 in medlab science
??CONTACT THE OFFICIAL MR NELSON ON 09066471626 FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
THEY WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, THEY CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANTS TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN TWO HOURS. CONTACT OR WHAT’SAPP THEM ON 0906647626 FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.???