Current price of Dangote Cement Today (2020) – Dangote cement is one of the most widely purchased brands of cement in Nigeria at the moment. Builders and constructors prefer this brand of cement because it’s strong and dries up faster than others available in the market.
We understand that the price of cement in Nigeria changes very often and knowing the current price can be a bit challenging. And that’s why we’ve decided to detail current prices of Dangote cement on this page. And we will do our best to update the post from time to time as the market prices change.
Dangote Cement Price Today (as of today)
Currently, the price of Dangote cement is ₦2,570 per bag (50kg), and ₦1,500,000 per wholesale package (600 bags).
Note, however, that this price varies from location to location within the country. In most places in the country, the retail price is usually a bit higher than the standard market price, with the increment going up to as much as ₦200 per bag in places like Lagos and Abuja.
Why the price of Dangote cement remains unstable
The frequent fluctuations in Dangote cement prices in Nigeria are not unconnected with the unpredictable and difficult operating conditions and environments. Disruptions in the supply of gas as well as the high cost of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), which most cement factories depend on for energy, has not been helping matters. Aside this, other factors such as increasing electricity tariffs, inability to access foreign exchange, and ever-changing government policies also contribute to the increase in production cost of cement in Nigeria.
In addition, due to the harsh economy, consumers are finding it more difficult to buy cement at current prices, leading to reduced sales and profits for the manufacturers, who can only hedge against these problems by increasing prices. It’s sad that the price of cement in Nigeria keeps going up despite the fact that the commodity is being massively produced in the country, and there is a ban on the importation of foreign-made cement into the country.
Why Dangote Cement in Widely Favoured in Nigeria
While there are more than ten other brands of cement in the Nigerian market, Dangote Cement is widely preferred despite that some of these other brands are even cheaper. And no, the reason goes beyond the fact that the company is owned by Nigeria and Africa’s richest man. Now, let’s look at some of the reasons.
Dangote products are widely trusted
Once you see the name “Dangote” branded on any product, rest assured that you’re dealing with a product that you won’t regret buying. That’s the mindset of the average Nigerian about Dangote products — cement inclusive. From sugar and spaghetti to flour and cement, Dangote products have a good reputation not just in Nigeria, but all over Africa.
Dangote Cement is almost everywhere
Truth is, you can only buy something that you can find easily. Dangote Cement can be found in almost every part of Nigeria, unlike most other competitors that focus on regional distribution only. Ask any Cement retailer about Dangote Cement, and chances are high that they have it in stock.
Dangote Cement is of top quality
Most building and construction professionals in the country are in agreement over the fact that Dangote Cement is of better quality than most of its competitors. And for those who want to do a lot within little time, the Dangote Kwikset Cement has been a perfect option because it sets quickly. Of course, no one would prefer a faster solution over a slow one.
Dangote Cement Distributor Packages: Getting Started
If you’re reading this page, you belong to either of two categories. You want to start building a house or some other kind of structure and you want to have an idea of the current market price of Dangote Cement. Or you want to start a Dangote Cement distributorship business.
If that former applies to you, then this section isn’t really for you, as all the information you need has been covered above. But if the latter (distributorship intent) is your case, then you’re just reading the right piece.
First, know that Dangote Cement has a very generous and lucrative distributorship package compared wo what obtains with the competition. So, if you have the capital and a good storage structure such as a warehouse, you’re good to go and you won’t go wrong with them.
To become a distributor for Dangote Cement, you need to provide the following requirements:
- Capital to acquire a truckload of Dangote Cement, which comprises 600 bags
- Your company registration certificate as issued by the CAC (Corporate Affairs Commission)
- A reference letter from your bank (scanned copy)
- Your passport photographs
- A written application detailing your intent to become a distributor for Dangote Cement
All the documents listed above must be scanned. Once you have the scanned copies ready, proceed to download the application form for Dangote distributors. Then send the scanned copies of the required documents to [email protected]
If you’d prefer the traditional route to email, you can mail your application form and printed copies of the required documents to the address below:
Your application would be reviewed and you should receive a response within a few business days.
NOTE: If you’re looking to buy Dangote Cement in bulk and would want to get a nice discount, you can also send a special order request to the email or the mailing address given above.
About Dangote Cement Plc
Dangote Cement Plc is no doubt the biggest player in the Nigerian cement manufacturing scene. The company, which has its headquarters in Lagos, is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, owned by the richest man in Nigerian and Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Formerly known as Obajana Cement Plc, the company prepares, imports, packages, and distributes cement and related products across Nigeria and the whole of Africa.
Lavita where is your office or place of operation, I will invest when I come there.
Please, your Proof Reader/Editor should do more before publishing, not to mislead the general public and your target audience. Well done!. We love Dangote Products, helping humanity
