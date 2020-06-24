Current prices of Android TV Box in Nigeria – updated 2020 prices: With everything going “smart” in the modern world, the invention of Android box televisions only shows the vast improvement in the technology world today. The android TV box turns any television into a “smart TV” that lets viewers to do almost anything that they can do on a computer right on their television screen. Android TV boxes present a new generation of set-top boxes which is unlike traditional television sets. Android TV offers users with a wide range of smart TV solutions – See where to buy here!
In this post, we will take a look at various brands and models of Android TV boxes and how much they go for in the current Nigerian market.
Android TV Box Prices in Nigeria
An Android TV box is a handy device that can be placed near your TV. The device comes with an HDMI cable, power adapter, USB adapter, and USB cable. The purposes of both the internet and TV can be enjoyed with the same device.
Here are some of the common Android TV box brands and how much their products are.
Brandlabel Android Box
- Brandlabel Pro Android 6.0 MXQ-4K KODI X96 Mini T96mini TV Box – N12, 000 – N16, 000
- Brandlabel Z69 4K HD 3D TV Box Android 6.0 Amlogic S905X Quad Core – N20, 000 – N25, 000
- Brandlabel MXQ PROi 1080P 4K HD Smart TV BOX With Remote Controller, Android 7.1 S905W Quad Core Cortex-A53 – N20, 000 – N25, 000
- Brandlabel MECOOL KIII PRO TV Box Amlogic S912 Octa Core Android 7.1 OS Media Pla – N58, 000 – N65, 000
- Brandlabel P&L H96 Max Android 8.1 Set Top Box Quad-Core WiFi TV Box – N32, 000 – N37, 000
- Brandlabel M96X-II MINI Android 7.1 Quad-Core Smart TV Box Media Player – N18, 000 – N21, 000
- Brandlabel Heaven Light H96 Max X2 Android 8.1 TV Box Amlogic S905x2 – N32, 000 – N36, 000
DoCooler Android TV
- Docooler W95 Smart Android 7.1 TV Box Amlogic S905W Quad Core H.265VP9 – N13, 000 – N16, 000
- Docooler R39 STAR Smart Android TV Box Android 7.1 RK3229 Quad Core – N17, 000 – N21, 000
- Docooler V88 Plus Smart Android 8.1 TV Box RK3229 Quad Core – N15, 000 – N20, 000
- Docooler S10 Plus Smart Android 8.1.0 TV Box RK3328 Quad Core 64 Bit UHD – N32, 000 – N40, 000
- Docooler KM8P Smart Android 7.1 TV Box Amlogic S912 Octa Core 64bit – N20, 000 – N25, 000
- Docooler M9S-PRO Smart Android TV Box Android 7.1 Amlogic S9 – N28, 000 – N32, 000
Mecool Android TV
- MECOOL M8S PRO Android 7.1 TV Box 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU 64bit Media Player- N32,000 – N36,000
- MECOOL M8S PRO W ATV Smart Android TV 7.1 TV Box Voice Contr – N18, 000 – N24,000
- MECOOL KM8 S905X 2GB RAM 16GB ROM Google Certified Android 8.0 TV Box Mini PC – N30,000 – N33, 000
- M8S PRO L Smart Android TV Box Android 7.1 – N36, 000- N39, 000
- MECOOL KIII PRO TV Box Amlogic S912 Octa Core Android 7.1 OS Media Player – N67, 000 – 70, 000
- MECOOL K6 Android TV BOX DVB-S2 DVB-T2 DVB-C Set-top Box – N38, 000 – N45, 000
- MECOOL KM9PRO CLASSIC Smart Android 9.0 TV Box UHD 4K Media – N17, 000 – N21, 000
- M8S PLUS L Smart Android TV Box Android 7.1 Amlogic S912 Octa-core – N27, 000 – N35, 000
Scishion Android TV
- Scishion MODEL S RK3229 4K TV Box (2GB / 16GB), Android 8.1 Smart Media Player – N9, 000 – N12, 000
- Scishion Model X Smart TV Box Android 8.1 Rockchip RK3229 Quad-core – N16, 000 – N 19, 000
- SCISHION V88 Mini TV Box RK3229 4 Core Android 6.0 – N6, 000 – N9, 000
- Scishion AI TWO Smart Android 9.0 TV Box RK3328 Quad-core UHD 4K VP9 H.265 – N26, 000 – N30, 000
- SCISHION S Smart Android 8.1 TV Box 2GB/16GB RK3229 Quad-core – N14, 000 – N17, 000
- Scishion SCISHION AI ONE Smart Android 8.1 TV Box RK3328 Quad Core UHD 4K VP9 – N26, 000 – N30, 000
- Scishion M8S PRO W ATV Smart Android TV 7.1 TV Box – N17, 000 – N22, 000
Allwin Android TV
- Allwin T9 4GB+32GB For Android 8.1 Bluetooth 4.0 TV Box 4K- N32, 000 – N35, 000
- Allwin HK1 TV Box Amlogic S905W Quad Core 2.4G Android 7.1 WiFi Media Player – N10, 000 – N12, 000
- Allwin S8 MAX TV BOX 4GB RAM 32GB ROM Media Player 2.4G&5G WIFI BT 4.1 – N22, 000- N26, 000
- Allwin Android 7.1 TV Box T95S1 Smart Internet TV Box Amlogic S905W – N12, 000 – N16, 000
Although there are many other Android TV boxes available, these are some of the few Android TV boxes we can guarantee are in Nigeria for purchase at the moment. However, other Android TV boxes can be gotten in some popular cities in the country and will be about the same price range as those listed above.
The variation in prices listed above is affected by some factors, which include place, and period the TV is purchased, currency exchange rate at the time of purchase and other similar factors.
The Android TV box is well-matched with colour Televisions including the likes of LCD’s and LED’s and connects to the internet by LAN, Wi-Fi or 3G. This means you do not have to buy any extra gadget or extra services to enjoy the box. It also can serve as a router for all of your other devices which include your phones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers. The Android TV box is also compatible with other devices like USB flash drives and USB hard disks, which means you, can view stored files and photos with ease.
