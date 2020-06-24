Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Current prices of Android TV Box in Nigeria – updated 2020 prices: With everything going “smart” in the modern world, the invention of Android box televisions only shows the vast improvement in the technology world today. The android TV box turns any television into a “smart TV” that lets viewers to do almost anything that they can do on a computer right on their television screen. Android TV boxes present a new generation of set-top boxes which is unlike traditional television sets. Android TV offers users with a wide range of smart TV solutions – See where to buy here!

In this post, we will take a look at various brands and models of Android TV boxes and how much they go for in the current Nigerian market.

Android TV Box Prices in Nigeria

An Android TV box is a handy device that can be placed near your TV. The device comes with an HDMI cable, power adapter, USB adapter, and USB cable. The purposes of both the internet and TV can be enjoyed with the same device.

Here are some of the common Android TV box brands and how much their products are.

Brandlabel Android Box

Brandlabel Pro Android 6.0 MXQ-4K KODI X96 Mini T96mini TV Box – N12, 000 – N16, 000

Brandlabel Z69 4K HD 3D TV Box Android 6.0 Amlogic S905X Quad Core – N20, 000 – N25, 000

Brandlabel MXQ PROi 1080P 4K HD Smart TV BOX With Remote Controller, Android 7.1 S905W Quad Core Cortex-A53 – N20, 000 – N25, 000

Brandlabel MECOOL KIII PRO TV Box Amlogic S912 Octa Core Android 7.1 OS Media Pla – N58, 000 – N65, 000

Brandlabel P&L H96 Max Android 8.1 Set Top Box Quad-Core WiFi TV Box – N32, 000 – N37, 000

Brandlabel M96X-II MINI Android 7.1 Quad-Core Smart TV Box Media Player – N18, 000 – N21, 000

Brandlabel Heaven Light H96 Max X2 Android 8.1 TV Box Amlogic S905x2 – N32, 000 – N36, 000

DoCooler Android TV

Docooler W95 Smart Android 7.1 TV Box Amlogic S905W Quad Core H.265VP9 – N13, 000 – N16, 000

Docooler R39 STAR Smart Android TV Box Android 7.1 RK3229 Quad Core – N17, 000 – N21, 000

Docooler V88 Plus Smart Android 8.1 TV Box RK3229 Quad Core – N15, 000 – N20, 000

Docooler S10 Plus Smart Android 8.1.0 TV Box RK3328 Quad Core 64 Bit UHD – N32, 000 – N40, 000

Docooler KM8P Smart Android 7.1 TV Box Amlogic S912 Octa Core 64bit – N20, 000 – N25, 000

Docooler M9S-PRO Smart Android TV Box Android 7.1 Amlogic S9 – N28, 000 – N32, 000

Mecool Android TV

MECOOL M8S PRO Android 7.1 TV Box 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU 64bit Media Player- N32,000 – N36,000

MECOOL M8S PRO W ATV Smart Android TV 7.1 TV Box Voice Contr – N18, 000 – N24,000

MECOOL KM8 S905X 2GB RAM 16GB ROM Google Certified Android 8.0 TV Box Mini PC – N30,000 – N33, 000

M8S PRO L Smart Android TV Box Android 7.1 – N36, 000- N39, 000

MECOOL KIII PRO TV Box Amlogic S912 Octa Core Android 7.1 OS Media Player – N67, 000 – 70, 000

MECOOL K6 Android TV BOX DVB-S2 DVB-T2 DVB-C Set-top Box – N38, 000 – N45, 000

MECOOL KM9PRO CLASSIC Smart Android 9.0 TV Box UHD 4K Media – N17, 000 – N21, 000

M8S PLUS L Smart Android TV Box Android 7.1 Amlogic S912 Octa-core – N27, 000 – N35, 000

Scishion Android TV

Scishion MODEL S RK3229 4K TV Box (2GB / 16GB), Android 8.1 Smart Media Player – N9, 000 – N12, 000

Scishion Model X Smart TV Box Android 8.1 Rockchip RK3229 Quad-core – N16, 000 – N 19, 000

SCISHION V88 Mini TV Box RK3229 4 Core Android 6.0 – N6, 000 – N9, 000

Scishion AI TWO Smart Android 9.0 TV Box RK3328 Quad-core UHD 4K VP9 H.265 – N26, 000 – N30, 000

SCISHION S Smart Android 8.1 TV Box 2GB/16GB RK3229 Quad-core – N14, 000 – N17, 000

Scishion SCISHION AI ONE Smart Android 8.1 TV Box RK3328 Quad Core UHD 4K VP9 – N26, 000 – N30, 000

Scishion M8S PRO W ATV Smart Android TV 7.1 TV Box – N17, 000 – N22, 000

Allwin Android TV

Allwin T9 4GB+32GB For Android 8.1 Bluetooth 4.0 TV Box 4K- N32, 000 – N35, 000

Allwin HK1 TV Box Amlogic S905W Quad Core 2.4G Android 7.1 WiFi Media Player – N10, 000 – N12, 000

Allwin S8 MAX TV BOX 4GB RAM 32GB ROM Media Player 2.4G&5G WIFI BT 4.1 – N22, 000- N26, 000

Allwin Android 7.1 TV Box T95S1 Smart Internet TV Box Amlogic S905W – N12, 000 – N16, 000

Although there are many other Android TV boxes available, these are some of the few Android TV boxes we can guarantee are in Nigeria for purchase at the moment. However, other Android TV boxes can be gotten in some popular cities in the country and will be about the same price range as those listed above.

The variation in prices listed above is affected by some factors, which include place, and period the TV is purchased, currency exchange rate at the time of purchase and other similar factors.

The Android TV box is well-matched with colour Televisions including the likes of LCD’s and LED’s and connects to the internet by LAN, Wi-Fi or 3G. This means you do not have to buy any extra gadget or extra services to enjoy the box. It also can serve as a router for all of your other devices which include your phones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers. The Android TV box is also compatible with other devices like USB flash drives and USB hard disks, which means you, can view stored files and photos with ease.