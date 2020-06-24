Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Toyota Camry Prices in Nigeria (2020) – If you are looking to get a car that combines efficiency, durability and style, then Toyota Camry should be among the top cars on your list. Just like its brand family Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry has for long been one of the best-selling brands of Toyota cars worldwide. Deservedly so, this classy brand has been made quite affordable to both the middle and first class.

Since it stormed the market over 30 years ago, Toyota Camry has consistently stunned the automobile market in Nigeria. It ranks among the most in-demand cars and has been one of the highest selling Toyota brands since 2010. Easy accessibility and affordability of the model’s spare parts are to thank for the success of Toyota Corolla in the automobile market.

With its latest models in recent years branded “muscle “, Toyota Camry demonstrates ruggedness, durability and terrific handling. Its Mid-size makes it a perfect choice for everyone from every works of life, fitting any occasion.

Let us take a look at how much this Toyota Model costs in the present market.

Brand New Toyota Camry Prices in Nigeria

Just like other popular brands of Toyota, Toyota Camry will not run out of stock, at least not yet, with newer versions produced every year. The rising demand of this brand is one reason Toyota has been encouraged to do more, constantly advancing on previous versions.

Although models of 2008 and below are gradually becoming unavailable, one can still easily buy the brand new of the latter models directly from the manufacturer or international distributors. With the inconsistency in the naira-dollar conversion rate, the prices of this Toyota model have also been inconsistent. Also, tariff and custom clearance fee have played a part in determining the eventual prices of the brand new of the model in Nigeria.

With all these factors being considered, a brand new Toyota Camry costs about 25 – 30 million naira, depending on the year of the model being purchased.

It should be noted that only the “muscle” versions of the model are available for brand new purchase. Other models (2007 and below) are out of stock.

Prices of Foreign-Used (Tokunbo) Toyota Camry in Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the most open markets to Foreign-used (Tokunbo) cars. In fact, in recent years, Foreign-used cars have sold far more than brand new ones. Nigerian automobile market has focused more attention on Foreign-used cars due to its easy accessibility, cheaper rate and less clearance stress when compared to brand new cars.

Prices of Toyota Camry Foreign used cars vary. While some are quite cheap and easily affordable, some others are relatively expensive. This can be as a result of certain factors including the year of production of the model, condition of the car, mileage and other relative factors.

The prices below show the average cost of foreign-used (Tokunbo) Toyota Camry in Nigeria based on model.

Toyota Camry

1996 (Camry Orobo): #800,000 – #950,000

1997 – 2001: 1 million – 1.5 million

2002 – 2006: 1.4 million – 2.1 million

2007 – 2011 (Camry Muscle): #2.6 million – #3.7 million.

2012 – 2014 (Camry Muscle): #4 million – #6.5 million

2015 – 2017: #9 million – #16.5 million.

Prices of Nigerian Used (Local) Toyota Camry in Nigeria

It’s no doubt some people prefer to go for locally used cars in Nigeria. It is considered cheaper and maybe economical on the long run, especially when one takes out tariff and custom fees. Generally, locally used cars are about 60 to 75 percent of foreign-used (Tokunbo) equivalent. This is the same with Toyota Camry. Let us take a look at the latest prices of Nigerian used Toyota Camry

1996 (Camry Orobo): N300K – N350K

1997 – 2001: N500K – N800K

2002 – 2006: N750K – N1.1 million

2007 – 2011 (Camry Muscle): N1.4 million – N2 million

2012 – 2014: #3.5 million – #5 million

2015 – 2017: #6 million – #9 million.

It should be noted that the prices are typically based on certain conditions including the year of production, condition of the car, fuel economy among other factors.

Toyota Camry: Some things you need to know

The Toyota Camry is one of the best mid-size cars available. The classy Toyota brand accommodates five passengers comfortably and boasts of wonderful features and designs. The latest version of the brand features an updated infotainment system to add to its expressive new look.

Available in five different trim levels: L, LE, SE, XSE and XLE. This great commuter car guarantees a comfortable ride with standard navigation features.

The vintage 2007 – 2011 model features modern connectivity which includes Bluetooth phone pairing. A modern touch screen infotainment system was introduced in latter versions of the brand.

The handling of Toyota Camry is standard and solid. This might not be as sporty as some young drivers might prefer. In terms of interior space, the slick car slightly falls short when put side-by-side with other mid-size cars like Ford Fusion and Mazda6, although its beautiful interior design makes up for the not-too-big interior space.

Toyota Camry: Things You Will Like About the Car

Friendly Fuel Mileage: If you are looking for a car with good fuel economy, Toyota Camry is one of the cars that should be on your list. With its four-cylinder engine, the car averagely returns a strong 35 mph on a highway and about 25 mph in town. Latest models of this brand (2009-2018) have been specially built to maximize fuel economy. This can only increase the positive review of this brand.

Powerful Engine: For an engine that pushes out a string 268 horsepower and about 248 pound-feet of torque, you can only expect maximum effectiveness. In its functioning the Sedan can easily surpass over 350,000 miles without the engine suffering any form of overheating. The XLE V-6 model can record a quick 0-60 time of 6.1 seconds. Drivers can only appreciate this sedan more.

Amazing Safety Features: In safety rating, Camry definitely earns a top mark. The car features a top-class impact protection which helps protect passengers on board from danger. Latest versions of the XLE trim features a Safety Connect emergency response system in addition to its automatic braking system which can detect a crash before it happens. If you are safety conscious and care about every little detail of your car, then this brand of Toyota might be what you need.

Toyota Camry: Things you will not like about the car

For a car, that strong and classy, the trunk space is not impressive enough. Some users complain about the interior not having enough trunk space compared to other mid-size cars of its caliber.

Although the latest versions are equipped with sports tuned suspension, Camry’s handling is still firm and not as “sporty” and flexible compared to some other Toyota Brands like Corolla. It does not offer the same overall driving experience as a true sports car. Its silent exhaust also takes away that fun factor when driving.