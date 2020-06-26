COVID-19: Uncertainty in Delta state as Gov Okowa, wife goes on isolation

June 26, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
COVID-19: Uncertainty in Delta state as Gov Okowa, wife goes on isolation – Uncertainty has enveloped Delta State as the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his entire family have been advised to go on self-isolation after one of his daughters tested positive for COVID-19.

The daughter was among the 106 positive cases in the State which was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC last night.

Okowa in his verified Twitter handle, said: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated”




