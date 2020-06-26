Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

EKSU admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists – The journey for the 2020/2021 admission into the Ekiti State University (EKSU) has already begun, if you wrote the 2020/2021 Utme and selected EKSU as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.eksu.edu.ng for latest updates.

In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2020/2021 admission into EKSU which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for EKSU post-Utme.

This post will be updated daily with the latest information about EKSU admission 2020/2021 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:

EKSU Cut off Mark 2020/2021.

Jamb fixed cut off mark for EKSU is 180.

You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?

Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.

EKSU Departmental Cut off Mark 2020

The Ekiti State University does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination are eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.

Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Ekiti State University, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.

The Departmental Cut of marks of Ekiti State University are as follows;

200 – All Engineering courses 180 – All Basic Medical sciences courses 240 – Medicine, Surgeon, Pharmacy and Law 180 – All Agricultural and educational courses 180 – All courses in other faculties like Art, commercial, physical and natural sciences

EKSU Nature of Admission Screening 2020

The Ekiti State University holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result.

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status

slip

EKSU admission lists updates

The EKSU admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

EKSU admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into EKSU is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

EKSU post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into EKSU this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

If you need EKSU post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.

Goodluck in your journey to becoming EKSU student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!