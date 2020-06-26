Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB 2020: full list of universities that won’t accept less than 180 Utme score – About 51 degree-awarding institutions in Nigeria will not admit candidates who scored below 180 in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for any programme.

This is according to a document from the Joint Admissions Matriculation Examination (JAMB), which analysed the acceptable UTME scores by the institutions.

Recall that JAMB announced 160 as the official (minimum) cut off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The decision was reached through a voting system but some universities said they will not go below 180 UTME scores as their cut-off mark.

Out of 51 institutions who decided not to go below 180, only one said its minimum cut-off mark is 210 while nine institutions said their minimum cut-off mark is 200.

Also, one university pegged its own minimum at 190 while 40 institutions fixed their minimum at 180.

Institutions that won’t accept less than 200

1) Pan- Atlantic University –210

2) Covenant University — 200

3) Obafemi Awolowo University – 200

4) University of Ibadan — 200

5) Seminary of All Saints ( Affiliated to University of Benin)–200

6) University of Benin – 200

7) Bigard Memorial Seminary (Affiliated to University of Ibadan) –200

8) University of Lagos –200

9) Immanuel College of Theology and Christian Education (Affiliated to University of Ibadan)—200

10) St. Peter and Paul Seminary — 200

Institutions that won’t accept less than 190

11) Lagos State University —-190

Institutions that won’t accept less than 180

12) Nigerian Army University – 180

13) Ekiti State University —180

14) Afe Babalola University—180

15) Baptist College Of Theology (Affl To Ambrose Alli Uni) –180

16) Anchor University, Ayobo —180

17) Pamo University Of Medical Science—180

18) Redeemers University, Osun State—180

19) Landmark University —- 180

20) Alex Ekwueme Federal University—180

21) University Of Ilorin, Ilorin—180

22) University Of Jos —- 180

23) Federal University—180

24) University Of Abuja— 180

25) Bayero University—180

26) Ahmadu Bello University—180

27) Augustine University —180

28) Rivers State University —180

29) Spiritan Int’l School Of Theology (Affl To Univ Of Nig, Nsukka) –180

30) Adekunle Ajasin University –180

31) Imo State University –180

32) Nigerian Police Academy –180

33) Spiritan School Of Philosophy—180

34) University Of Port-Harcourt – 180

35) Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology –180

36) Claretian Institute Of Philosophy (Affl To Imo State University)—180

37) Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Kaduna –180

38) Benue State University –180

39) Seat Of Wisdom Seminary (Affl To Imo State University) –180

40) Ondo State University Of Science and Technology –180

41) Olabisi Onabanjo University –180

42) Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta –180

43) Bayelsa Medical University –180

44) Federal University Of Technology, Imo state –180

45) Federal University Of Technology, Akure –180

46) University Of Nigeria Nsuka -180

47) Federal University Of Petroleum Resources –180

48) Ondo State University Of Medical Sciences —180

49) Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University—-180

50) University Of Uyo —180

51) Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, 180

Breakdown

There are 182-degree awarding institutions in Nigeria, 10 of these said their minimum cut-off mark is 200 and above, 11 institutions said theirs will remain at 190 and above.

About 51 institutions said their cut-off mark is fixed at 180 and above. Also, 64 institutions’ cut-off mark will be from 170 and above. One hundred and twelve (112) institutions said their cut-off mark is pegged at 160 and above while 69 said their cut-off mark is 160 and below.

No uniform minimum score

The spokesperson of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Monday said there is “no uniform UTME minimum score for admission” as each institution determines and submits to JAMB its minimum UTME score “after having analysed the UTME performances of its applicants against its available quota.”

“There is a layer of misconceptions on what is generally described as uniform minimum national UTME score for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. For long, many candidates and some members of the general public have come under the erroneous impression that there is a minimum national UTME score, which they also refer to as cut off point,” he said.

According to him, the UTME score is not the sole determinant of placement of candidates into tertiary institutions.

“The undue attention to the so-called national minimum UTME score (UTME cut off point) is a major source of failure of many ill-informed candidates who assumed that they have finally attained the benchmark having achieved the so-called minimum national score or cut off point for admission,” he said.

He said decisions at the annual Policy Meeting on Admission does not reduce the minimum prescription of the institutions ” “except the few institutions whose submitted minimum UTME- scores fall below what the Policy Meeting considers as the minimum score acceptable.”

“UTME score is just one of the two or three scores that are generally added together to obtain the eventual aggregate score and ranking of the candidates,” he said.

The 2020 UTME examination started on March 14 and ended March 21 in its accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

A total number of 1,949,983 candidates wrote the 2020 UTME examination.