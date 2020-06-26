Npower News 2020 – See Today’s 10 latest salary Updates Here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-Power to absorb 400,000 applicants for third batch – The Federal Government has said 400,000 applicants will be absorbed into the third batch of its N-Power National Social Investment Scheme (NSIP).

Last week, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development announced that it would begin the enrolment of the third batch of N-Power beneficiaries on June 26, 2020.

The ministry explained that the enrolment will provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths to access the programme, in furtherance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The ministry also stated that the current enrolees of the scheme (Batch A) will exit on June 30, 2020 while (Batch B) will exit the programme on July 31, 2020.

The scheme gave further details on Monday on the upcoming enrolment via its official twitter handle: @npower_ng.

The tweet reads: “This week, the N-Power portal will re-open for registration; 400,000 beneficiaries will be taken from the application pool.

N-POWER Beneficiaries: FG accused of delaying payment – Some Nigerians on Thursday accused the Federal Government of delaying payment of the beneficiaries of its N-POWER programme.

The beneficiaries who are yet to receive their March stipends have urged the government to ensure prompt payment, following the lockdown in most parts of the country, aimed at controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

Oluwaglory in a tweet said: “Npower Volunteers are hungry. Pay them their March Stipends and also ensure timely payment of their Stipends henceforth. They have suffered enough of hunger and neglection.”

Ojoye Tosin via his twitter handle said: “Please @segalink help Npower volunteers with this. They have not been paid their March stipends. These are beneficiaries who have worked, they deserved to be paid. Please @Sadiya_farouq pay Npower beneficiaries who have worked.”

FG urged not to disengage N-Power beneficiaries – The Federal Government has been urged to jettison its proposal to disengage the N-Power beneficiaries.

Appealing a press briefing in Umuahia, National Chairman of Isun Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Sir Isaac Nkole, said the move would be counter -productive.

He said that the scheme had made tremendous impacts in some key sectors of the economy such as agriculture and education; stressing that any idea to discontinue the programme “is ill-advised and makes no economic sense.”

Nkole noted that several university graduates had been engaged in teaching primary school pupils through N-Power, a development, he explained, had improved the quality of education in primary schools especially in rural communities.

He further argued that disengaging the beneficiaries after giving them hope and little succour for about four years would not only worsen the unemployment situation in the country but lead to increase in crime wave as well as suicide cases.

Why we’re owing N-Power beneficiaries – FG: The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, has explained the delay in paying the monthly stipends of beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

The minister said the delay resulted from a verification process embarked upon by the ministry.

Farouq stated this on Monday during a visit by members of the House of Representatives Committee on Poverty Alleviation. The committee, which was on a familiarisation visit to the ministry, was led by its chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Salame.

According to her, the verification process became necessary to enable the ministry to understand and have a full list of beneficiaries that were paid before she began to supervise the N-Power programme.

She said that the ministry has asked those that were in charge of the programme to provide historical background, justification, the last approval and last list of beneficiaries that were paid.

The Minister said: “I know we had a complaint in October while we just got the NSIP into the ministry and we needed to understand the programme considering that it has been in existence before we came on board. We needed to understand before we start signing for a large amount of money and that was why we had the delay then.

“Unfortunately, then we were operating with a director who was overseeing the office of the permanent secretary and then in January, we had a new permanent secretary who also had to understand the nature of the programme.”

Nigeria to overhaul N-Power, other NSIPs – The Nigerian government has said it will overhaul the N-Power scheme, school feeding programme and other projects under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

“All present processes, especially beneficiary enrolment and payments including for consultancies, are being scrutinised and stakeholders are being consulted for inputs that will lead to the total overhaul of the programmes in order to achieve the purposes for which they were established,” a spokesperson at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Rhoda Ishaku Iliya said in a statement.

Iliya said the planned overhaul of the NSIPs is to ensure maximum transparency, better efficiency and more prudent application of resources…Read more here!

N-Power beneficiaries will be paid soon – Sadiya Umar Farouq – The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has appealed to the beneficiaries of the N-Power programme of the federal government not to embark on nationwide protest over the delay in the payment of their January allowance.

In an interview with TVC News on Friday, Mrs Farouq assured the beneficiaries that the January allowance will be paid soon.

She however blamed the delay on the transfer of data from the Office of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, which was until the creation of her ministry, responsible for the running of the programme.

Mrs Farouq who also spoke on Internally Displaced Persons, said her ministry is doing everything to reach out to displaced families and constantly interven in their humanitarian needs.

While commenting on alleged corruption practice in the disbursement of relief materials to displaced persons, the minister said although there has not been a formal complaint of such incident, the ministry has read riot acts to the officials and agencies involved.

NPower Beneficiaries to Embark on Strike over Non-payment Of stipends

Beneficiaries of the NPower teaching scheme have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over the non-payment of January allowances.

The issue of non-payment of allowances was once again a matter of national discourse after a similar incident occurred in October 2019 when beneficiaries were not paid for three months.

Financial Watch had reported that since the social investment programme of the Nigerian Government was moved to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the minister, Sadiya Farouq, had been making attempts to stop some of the programmes under the scheme…Read more here!

N-Power reacts to complaints from Batch A, B beneficiaries – The federal government has responded to complaints by Batch A and Batch B beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme.

Recall that some beneficiaries under the umbrella of the 36 States and FCT N-Power Representatives Forum, demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari government disclose the transition package for batches A and B who will be exiting the programme by June and July respectively.

The beneficiaries told the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster management, Sadiya Farouq, not to deceive over 500,000 Nigerian youths who fought hard to ensure the current administration returned to power in 2019 by putting out a mere promise of entrepreneurial schemes to them.

They threatened to embark on a nationwide protest if by the end of seven days the Minister fails to provide them with answers to their demands.

Responding to the agitations, the N-Power scheme in a post on its official Twitter handle assured that all issues about their entitlements in the scheme will be addressed.

The post read: “To our Batch A and Batch B beneficiaries, we have seen your questions on the exit plan, backlogs and devices.”

“In the following days, these issues will be addressed individually. Please stay tuned to our social media pages for updates.”

N-Power: How Nigerian govt shortchanged us – Beneficiaries cry out as batch A, B exit: Beneficiaries of the Federal government’s social investment scheme under the umbrella of the 36 States and FCT N-Power Representatives Forum, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari government to spell out the transition package for batches A and B who will be exiting the programme by June and July respectively.

The beneficiaries, in a statement to DAILY POST on Sunday, said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster management, Sadiya Farouq, must not deceive over 500,000 Nigerian youths who fought hard to ensure the current administration returned to power in 2019 by putting out a mere promise of Entrepreneurial schemes to them.

They further threatened to embark on a nationwide protest if by the end of seven days the Minister fails to provide them with answers to their demands which include:

“Explain in clear terms the transitioning of beneficiaries into government’s entrepreneurship schemes.

“Assure the 500,000 beneficiaries mode of payment in this newly introduced transition schemes.

“When exactly are you going to pay over 80,000 volunteers that are owed March, April and May stipends.

“The entire 300,000 volunteers of Batch B and some in Batch A have not been given the promised device, when are they going to get it?

“When are you going to backlogs of Batch A and Batch stipends.

“Nothing short of the above will settle the beneficiaries at the moment and will not hesitate to notify our benefactor, President Muhammadu Buhari’s who is the initiator of this Programme,” the volunteers warned.

In the same vein, another volunteer of the N-power scheme, Babatunde (surname withheld) lamented the plight of beneficiaries across the country.

He said that the batch B volunteers, who are supposed be given some gadgets to enhance their program like the first batch (Batch A) until now, have not received the promised working tool.

Babatunde told DAILY POST that the programme was running smoothly while it was under the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibajo through his special adviser on job creation(Afolabi Imhuokude) until the President announced in his October 1st Independence Day address to the nation that the social investment programme which N-power was under, will be transferred to the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster management.

