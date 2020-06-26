Npower Nigeria 2020 Requirements for Registration (Complete Guide)

Npower Nigeria 2020 Requirements for Registration – If you’ve been wishing to join the NPower Nigerian Programme, then you are mandated to follow the step-by-step guide and meet the prerequisite conditions:
A. You must reside and be a Nigerian citizen by birth.
B. You must have at hand, your Birth certificate or age declaration.
C. You must have a Bank verification number (BVN)
D. You must have a valid phone number and E-mail Address
E. You must possess a WAEC/BSc/HND degree from a reputable institution.
F. You must be between 18 to 35 years
G. You must download and print-out the Parent/guardian and Acknowledgment Form
You must have a valid identification e.g International Passport, Voters ID-Card, National ID-card or Drivers License.
Step on How to Apply for NPower Registration 2020
If you are interested in applying for NPower 2020 recruitment, then visit the official E-Recruitment Portal (apply.npower.gov.ng) OR (www.portal.npower.gov.ng) to get started.
E-Application Procedure:
Visit NPower Recruitment Portal portal.npower.gov.ng → apply.npower.gov.ng.
Click the Registration Button at the top right hand.
You’ll be required to enter a valid email address and phone
Enter the position who wish to apply for as indicated.
Ensure you fill in your details accurately (eg Name, Marital Status, Degree, Religion. etc)
Make sure you activate your account by clicking the verification email sent to you.
Done! Any developments in respect to your application would be communicated to you.
All application must be submitted on or before.
What next after applying for NPower Registration 2020
If you have successfully submitted your application form, then you wait for the NEXT PHASE which is shortlisting of candidates for Aptitude Test Screening Exam.
All shortlisted candidates will take part in physical verification exercise for the purpose of ascertaining the authenticity of documents and health status of applicants.
Npower Registration Closing Date:
The Npower Nigeria Recruitment starting and the closing date will be announced on the E-Recruitment Portal.
