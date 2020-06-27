Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-Power Agro Volunteers recruitment form – npower.fmhds.gov.ng: N-Power Agro Volunteers will provide advisory services to farmers across the country. They will disseminate the knowledge that has been aggregated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the area of extension services. They will also gather data of Nigeria’s agriculture assets – Apply here!

Selection Preference:

Bachelor’s degree, HND or OND in Nutrition, Agricultural Sciences, Agricultural Economics, Agronomy, Animal Science, Crop Science, Food Science & Technology, and other agro related disciplines.

Duration:

→ 2 Years

Participants will undergo an initial induction training prior to deployment

JOB

Ultimately, N-Power Agro members can aspire to a life-long career in agriculture and other allied fields. Possible destinations include:

→Agriculture Extension Services Consultant

→Seed fertilizer and other input aggregators

→Farm managers

→Public sector jobs in agriculture

→Farming co-operatives management

→Agro-entrepreneurship

How to apply

Visit http://npower.fmhds.gov.ng to apply now!