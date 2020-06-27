Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-Power Creative programme 2020 – npower.fmhds.gov.ng – You will reading about N-Power Creative programme and how things are done via www.npower.gov.ng/n-creative.html OR Apply here!

Have you heard about npower Creative before? Do you really know their work? Would you like to know about N-creative? If yes, then the guide below will open your mind about what npower creative programme Is all about.

What is N-power Creative?

The N-Power Creative programme will train and develop 5,000 young creative talents. The strategy is to put our creative industry on the global radar as exporters of world-class services and content.

Training will last 3 months, made up of 1-month in-class and a 2-month hands-on group project, across selected Nigerian cities.

The participants will be trained and certified in one of the following courses listed below:

Animation

Graphic Design

Post-production

Script Writing

Check online today to know if your name is among the sholisted candidates 2019.

You can now read the 2019 Npower Creative news for graduate recruitment.

If you applied for any of the N-Power Graduate programmes and you were not shortlisted, you are likely to receive a message that you have been shortlisted for either the N-Power Tech or Creative programmers.

Now let’s move on with more information about N-power Creative programme.

What are the selection preference for Npower Creative?

Before you can be selected to participate in N-creative programme, you’ll have to meet the under listed preferences:

If you’re Unemployed, then you can apply for N-power graduates recruitment or Npower non graduates recruitment

Must be between 18-35 years old

Basic illustration skills will be an advantage for animation and graphic arts

For Script Writing, creative writing skills and analytical writing skills will be an advantage

Problem solving skills

Ability to undertake self-tutorship

Detail-oriented

Analytical

I hope you’re getting what Npower creative is all about now? Do you still want to know more? If yes, then keep reading.

List’s of Available Jobs for all N-power Creative member

As a member or better still a good hearted volunteer, you’ll likely secure a Career in any of the job openings below:

Read Also: Latest Npower News

Building/Construction Project Management

Animator

Script Writer

Illustrator

Graphics Designer

Sound Editor

Film Editor

Visual Effects Artist

Game Design

Desktop Publishing

Digital Media Publishing

Educational/Training Content Production

Conclusion:

Hope you’ve seen everything you needed to know about Npower Nigeria Creative programme?

If you want to get npower Job now, kindly apply from >> N-power Recruitment

Was this guide helpful to you? Would you like to get latest update from us about how to join via Portal.Npower.gov.ng? If yes, kindly share this post about N-power Creative now.