Current Price List of Shoprite Nigeria (2020) – If you’re looking for a frequently updated Shoprite Nigeria price list, you’re just on the right page. Here, we feature a list of various products available at Shoprite stores all over the country as well as their prices.
With this piece, our aim is to help you know how much each product costs, so you can plan your budget even before entering the nearest Shoprite mall. Remember, Shoprite promises to offer lower prices as well as a world-class shopping experience on a wide range of food products, small appliances, and household goods.
So, without further ado, let’s show you the prices!
- Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Foodstuffs
- Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Spices & Sauces
- Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Pet Food & Accessories
- Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Insecticides
- Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Canned Foods
- Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Kitchen Appliances & Utensils
- Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Baking Aids & Beverages
- Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Soft Drinks
- Other Products
- See Prices of Other Foodstuffs in Nigeria
Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Foodstuffs
|Product
|Price (Naira)
|Golden Penny Semovita 1kg
|489.99
|Golden Penny Semovita 2kg
|879.99
|Mamador Vegetable Oil 4.5lt
|2059.99
|Golden Penny Vegetable Oil 5lt
|2999.99
|Golden Penny Vegetable Oil 1lt
|699.99
|Kings Vegetable Oil 5lt
|3699.99
|Golden Penny Soya Oil
|1899.99
|Active Vegetable Oil 3lt
|2449.99
|Active Vegetable Oil 5lt
|3499.99
|Active Vegetable Oil 1lt
|819.99
|Zeenab Palm Oil 1.5lt
|1049.99
|Zeenab Palm Oil 2lt
|1289.99
|Zeenab Palm Oil 5lt
|2539.99
|Chat Food Palm Oil 3lt
|2199.99
|Ayoola Beans Flour 1kg
|649.99
|Endys Beans Flour 1kg
|836.99
|Endys Yam Flour 1kg
|559.999
|Ayoola Yam Flour 1.8kg
|799.99
|Ayoola Plantain Flour 0.9kg
|829.99
|Ayoola Poundo Yam Flour 4.5kg
|4599.99
|Ayoola Poundo Yam Flour 1.5kg
|1999.99
|Endys Poundo Yam 2kg
|1679.99
|Gari 2kg
|899.99
|Ebulawa Garri 2kg
|1099.99
|Elkris Super Oat
|879.99
|Elkris Super Oat Swallow
|1299.99
|Lintex Rice
|1199.99
|Aoun Rice
|1149.99
|Double T Ofada Rice 5kg
|5429.99
|Double T Ofada Rice 500g
|599.99
|Double T Ofada Rice 1kg
|1189.99
|Indomie Onion Chicken
|64.99
|Indomie Super Pack
|99.99
|Indomie Chicken
|49.99
|Indomie Oriental Fried
|99.99
|Indomie Pepper Soup
|94.99
|Golden Penny Instant Noodles 70g
|44.99
|Golden Penny Instant Noodles 100g
|64.99
|Honey Well Instant Noodles 70g
|44.99
|Power Pasta Spaghetti
|199.99
|Dangote Spaghetti
|179.99
|Golden Penny Pasta Twist
|249.99
|Golden Penny Spaghetti
|229.99
Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Spices & Sauces
|Whole Cloves
|599.99
|Cameroon Pepper Spice
|699.99
|Coriander
|799.99
|Whole Oregano
|599.99
|Yellow Pepper Powder
|659.99
|Lemon Pepper Seasoning
|599.99
|Onion Powder
|599.99
|Pure Ground Pepper Ginger
|599.99
|Aace Foods: Powder
|399.99
|Adobo With Pimento
|599.99
|Spice Supreme: Fish Seasoning
|599.99
|Spice Supreme: Chicken Seasoning
|599.99
|Spice Supreme: Streak Seasoning
|599.99
|Spice Supreme: Barbecue Seasoning
|599.99
|Spice Supreme: Pure Ground Cumin
|599.99
|Spice Supreme: Oriental Five Spices
|599.99
|Aace Foods: Fried Rice Seasoning Powder
|199.99
|Spice Supreme: Fried Rice Spice
|599.99
|Spice Supreme: Ground Cinnamon
|599.99
|Spice Supreme: Jollof Rice Spice
|599.99
|Aace Foods: Tumeric
|399.99
|Chat Foods: Cray Fish
|1339.99
|Chat Foods: Shrimps
|1339.99
|Chat Foods: Stock Fish Flakes
|1339.99
|Chat Foods: Stock Fish Cord
|1339.99
|Cerebos Iodized Table Salt 500g
|599.99
|Cerebos Iodized Sea Salt 500g
|799.99
|Dangote Salt 250g
|44.99
|Dangote Salt 500g
|89.99
|Mamador Chicken Seasoning Cube
|779.99
|Adja Cubes
|829.99
|Royco Cube
|149.99
|Onga Stew
|84.99
|Maggi Star Chicken Flour
|629.99
|Maggi Star Seasoning Powder
|539.99
|Knorr Chicken Cube
|729.99
|Knorr Cube (Regular)
|529.99
|Foodtown: Apple Cider Vinegar
|1999.99
|Wellington: Balsamic Vinegar
|1999.99
|Wellington: Apple Cider Vinegar
|1399.99
|Safari: Brown Grape Vinegar
|999.99
|Safari: White Grape Vinegar
|399.99
|La Mayo
|829.99
|Bama Mayonnaise
|999.99
|Koo: Cherkins
|999.99
|Carmel: Cherkins
|1079.99
|Tuna Marina
|1169.99
|Judy`S: Pickled Onion Strong
|929.99
|Amayi Food: Sauce Pepper
|529.99
|Dolly`S: Tomato Ketchup
|549.99
|Laser: Tomato Ketchup
|599.99
|Heinz: Tomato Ketchup
|469.99
Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Pet Food & Accessories
|Breeder Choice: Beef Chuner
|509.99
|Breeder Choice: Chicken And Vegetable
|539.99
|Breeder Choice: Chicken With Rice And Veg
|539.99
|Primocao 8kg
|14999.99
|Pulvex: Cat Collar
|1799.99
|Bob Martin: Condition Tablets
|1599.99
|Jo-Jo: Itch Free
|1469.99
|Jo-Jo: Puppy Powder
|1999.99
|Jo-Jo: Antiseptic And Antifungal Medicated Shampoo
|2449.99
Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Insecticides
|Doom Crawling Insect
|999.99
|Doom Multi-Insect
|1299.99
|Doom Flying Insect
|1299.99
|Mozzi: Fabric Textile Spray
|2399.99
|Zappo
|509.99
|Rambo
|559.99
|Rambo Magic
|719.99
|Gongo
|619.99
|Oro
|1139.99
|Good Knight
|699.99
|Topgon
|559.99
|Mortein Powergard
|999.99
|Mortein Insta
|899.99
|Mortein Mega Save
|1699.99
|Raid
|799.99
|Baygon
|999.99
|Xpel Plug-In
|2279.99
|Peaceful Sleep Plug-In
|2499.99
|Tabard Pack
|1999.99
|Tabard Spray
|2799.99
|Peaceful Sleep Spray
|2699.99
|Mortein Naturgard
|6599.99
|Mortein Peaceful Night
|1799.99
Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Canned Foods
|Heinz: Tomato Paste
|179.99
|Heinz: Beanz
|239.99
|Procher: Tool Set
|2499.99
|Cattleman: Corned Meat
|526.99
|Zwan: Chicken And Beef Cocktail Sausages
|499.99
|Zwan: Hotdog Sausages
|699.99
|Zwan: Chicken Luncheon
|819.99
|Aitoghzion: Hot Dogs Beef
|1499.99
|Milo: Sardines
|179.99
|Costa: Sardines
|249.99
|Titus: Sardines
|239.99
Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Kitchen Appliances & Utensils
|3 Piece Kitchen Tool Set
|2999.99
|Ge: Lumen Energy Bulb
|1399.99
|Gadgas Bulb
|1199.99
|Jo-Jo: Cable Reel
|27999.99
|4 Way: Extension Cord
|3999.99
|Multi Guard: Extension Cord
|7499.99
|Voltshield: Fridgegaurd
|10999.99
|Binatone: Standing Fan
|16599.99
|Binatone: Ceiling Fan
|17999.99
|Ottimo: Chocolate Fountain
|23999.99
|Otimmo: Toaster
|7999.99
|Binatone: Rice Cooker
|14999.99
|Platinum: Rice Cooker
|19999.99
|Phillips: Rice Cooker
|24999.99
Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Baking Aids & Beverages
|Susan: Bakery Cocoa
|749
|Snowflake: Cake Wheat Flour 1kg
|599.99
|Mcnichols: Family Sugar (Cube)
|329.99
|Dangote: Sugar 500g
|239.99
|Dangote: Sugar 250g
|119.99
|Dangote: Sugar 1kg
|449.99
|Golden Penny: Granulated Sugar 500g
|239.99
|Sunola: Sugar Cube
|329.99
|Golden Penny: 90 Cube 500g
|329.99
|Nasco: Cube Sugar 500g
|349.99
|Family: Choc Custard
|669.99
|Family: Vanilla Flavor Custard
|669.99
|Aruba: Cake Mix Chocolate
|1299.99
|Aruba: Cake Mix Vanilla
|1299.99
|Aruba: Cake Mix Strawberry
|1299.99
|Frisco: Coffee
|2699.99
|Stovil: Blueberry Jam
|1099.99
|Moringa: Mc Bee Honey
|1599.99
|Shine Honey
|1399.99
|Shine Honey Moringa
|3299.99
|Blue Band: Butter
|549.99
|Moi: Butter
|449.99
|Golden Morn Maize
|749.99
|Susan: Pure Coca Powder
|799.99
|Richoco
|899.99
|Nutro Hazelnut
|229.99
|Nutro Strawberry
|229.99
|Nutro Vanilla
|429.99
|Nutro Cream Wafers
|429.99
|Twister
|29.99
|Tiffany Cream Biscuilts: Chocolate
|149.99
|Tiffany Cream Biscuilts: Strawberry
|149.99
|Super2
|1399.99
|Choc.Kits
|999.99
|Nasco: Strawberry Cream
|54.99
|Twinz: Strawberry
|239.99
|Wafers Strawberry Flavour
|99.99
|Wafers Chocolate Flavour
|99.99
|Poker
|269.99
|Lago: Roll Break Cocoa
|999.99
|Lago: Poker
|759.99
|Lago: Party Wafer Vanilla
|1509.99
|Lago: Roll Break Bfragola
|999.99
|Lago: Roll Break Latte
|999.99
|Lago: Party Wafer Lemon
|1509.99
|Lago: Vanilla Wafers
|2019.99
|Lego Ciocco Wafers
|2019.99
|Twinz: Chocolate
|239.99
|Twinz: Vanilla
|239.99
|Nasco: Cornflakes
|339.99
|Coco Crunchies
|669.99
|Milo Tin
|1299.99
|Ovaltine
|1599.99
|Noreos
|69.99
|Ginger Crunch Cream
|669.99
|Golden Crunch Cream
|669.99
|Rodeo
|119.99
Shoprite Nigeria Price List: Soft Drinks
|Eva Table Water 750ml
|64.99
|Nestle Table Water 600ml
|54.99
|Aquafina Table Water 750ml
|49.99
|Aqua Euro Table Water 500ml
|46.99
|Vita Vera Drink 500ml
|699.99
|Lucozade Boost 1lt
|449.99
|Houssy Aloe Vera Drink Mango 500ml
|499.99
|Okf Smoothie Green 500ml
|599.99
|5 Alive Tropical Juice 350ml
|129.99
|Frutta Juice 1lt
|269.99
|Malta Gold (Canned)
|119.99
|Malta Guinness (Canned)
|149.99
|Veleta Grape Wine 750ml
|899.99
|Eva Grape Wine 750ml
|1199.99
Other Products
- Philip Iron === N9, 899
- Jug === N15, 000
- Mugs (6 Set) === N699 – N999
- Golden Penny oil === N1, 899
- Hot Plate === N9, 999
- Domino Wine === 10, 999
- Egg crate === N899
- Milo (Sachet Big) === N1, 299
- Orange Jam === N949
- Paper Foil === N699
- Teabags === N189
- Brave Heart === N799
- Microwave === N30, 000 – N35, 000
- Smoked Cocktail === N999
- 5 Alive === N299
- Chivita === N439
- Monster drink === N299
- Vanilla Ice cream (4 liters) === 2199
- Sandals === N1, 999
- Slippers === N1, 799
- Lipton 1 pack === N599
- Areal detergent 400g ===N700
- Milo (20g) x 10 ===N970
- There Crown (160g) x 6 === N1300
- Golden Penny Sugar Cube === N320
- Milo Tin 1kg === N2,000
- Golden Morn 1kg === N1,400
- Nescafe Classic (25g) === N230
- Blue band (bread spread) 250g === N1200
- Peak Milk Tin 900g === N2,400
- Peak Milk Tin 400g === N1500
- Gino Sachet Tomato (10 pieces) === N1,199
