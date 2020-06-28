Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Current Prices of Bruhm TV in Nigeria – 2020 updated prices: Bruhm is not the most popular name in the television industry. In a world already dominated by the likes of LG, Samsung, and Panasonic among others, Bruhm deserves applause for the recognition the brand has gotten so far. The television brand has not only been appreciated for its amazingly smooth television, but its competitive quality and relatively inexpensive price have also made their products even more popular today – Buy Bruhm TV here!

In this post, we will take a look at some of Bruhm’s most common televisions and how much they go for in the current market.

Prices of Bruhm TVs in Nigeria

Bruhm TVs come in various sizes, shapes, picture qualities and designs. It should be noted that the prices of these TVs are mainly dependent on the type of TVs. Curved TVs are usually more costly than regular TVs of the same inch.

For instance, a 65-inch curved TV will be more expensive than a regular 65-inch TV. Unlike the likes of LG, Samsung, and other more common TV brands, there are only a few 4K Bruhm TVs in the market today. In fact, they have more market for LED and smart TVs in Nigeria today.

Here, we will take a look at the prices of various types and models of Bruhm TVs available today.

Bruhm 32 inches LED TV: N35, 000 – N55, 000

Bruhm 43 inches LED TV: N60, 000 – N89, 000

Bruhm 49 Inch BFP-49 LESTSW FHD TV – N115, 000- N160, 000

Bruhm 58 inches UHD LED TV: N160, 000 – N200, 000

The prices listed above are estimations gotten from various TV stores and online stores. The variation in prices of some of the TVs is an effect of some factors. Some of these factors include place and period of purchase, the currency exchange rate at the period of purchase and some other associated factors. The prices are usually determined by the sizes of TVs. The category of display screen also defines how expensive or cheap a TV can be. For instance, smart TVs are more expensive than regular TVs of the same inch.

Bruhm TVs can be purchased directly from the manufacturer or distributors around the country. They can also be acquired from various e-commerce stores and contemporary electronic gadget suppliers.

Things You Will Like About Bruhm TVs

Lovely Picture Quality: For a not-too-popular TV brand like the Bruhm, you will be surprised how amazing the picture quality of their televisions is. Bruhm TVs have vibrant and colorful displays. In terms of picture quality, you can safely rate Bruhm among the very best in the mid-level range.

Attractive Design: If the design is one of the core factors you consider when you are shopping for a TV, they Bruhm TVs are nice option for you to consider. The televisions’ sleek designs only add to their astonishing additional features.

Power Consumption: Unlike some other popular televisions, Bruhm TVs’ power usage is relatively low. You can easily use the TV even with generators with low output rate or low voltage. While it is still logical to use voltage regulators like stabilize or power surge with the TV, it works faultlessly fine without one.

Things You May Not Like About Bruhm TVs

Not Readily Available: This perhaps, is one of the few downsides of this brand. Generally, Bruhm gadgets are not very popular. In fact, it could take one extra work to get a Bruhm television. Thanks to e-commerce channels though, one can now place orders for the TVs online and get it delivered to the desired location within few days, depending on the online store.

Sound Quality Not the Best: Typically, sound qualities are not among the core features people consider when buying a TV but this feature is one of the most important. If you are one that rates sound output among the core things to consider, you might not enjoy this except you connect the television to an external speaker or home theatre. The TV’s sound output is one of their downsides. The sound output is quite patch and could have been better. Given the nice picture quality, the sound output is a let-down.

Bruhm TV: Other Things You Should Know

It is very possible for you not to have heard the name of the brand before. Even if you have, there is a probability you know fairly little or nothing about them. Fair enough, a lot of Nigerians don’t; except for those that are really into electronic gadgets and particularly appreciate top class products. When we talk about complete functionality and faultless picture quality, Bruhm televisions make the cut for mid-range TV brands. This TV brand is not just about pitching random products into the market, they are more into exceeding the requirements and anticipations of their customers.

Bruhm TVs, like other TV brands, come in different sizes and with various features. They have a variety of TV options available and with various display screen types. They LED TVs are the most prevalent and most sought-after products. The LED TVs offers startlingly remarkable picture quality. In addition, their smart and OLED TVs deliver lovely viewing experience like you probably have never seen before. TV programs, movies, football matches and music videos just get more interesting and appealing with Bruhm TVs. The TVs might not be the most popular electronic gadget brand in Nigeria today, but it is gradually making its claims among the very best in the mid-range level today.