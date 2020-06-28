Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Customers drag access bank over bulk stamp duty charges – Access bank customers woke up today on a sad note after debit alerts of stamp duty charges greeted their phones, account holders were charged between N200 to N100,000 depending on volume of transactions over the past three months.

The charges came bulky as a result of mistake on the part of the bank to charge stamp duties as directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to an email that was sent by Access Bank to its customers over the weekend, the accrued N50 stamp duty charge will be debited from applicable customers’ accounts for remittance to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. Concerned customers were, therefore, advised to keep enough money in their bank accounts in order to accommodate the charge.

“We recently discovered that the charges on applicable transactions carried out between February 1, 2020, and April 30, 2020, were inadvertently not passed on your account. We sincerely apologise for this.

“However, in compliance with the CBN mandate, we will be required to process the accumulated charges for the said period on your account for remittance to the Central Bank of Nigeria. We request that you fund your account to accommodate this charge,” part of the email from the bank said.

However, most customers are not taking the debit alerts lightly as they expressed frustrations over the matter- see below some comments by facebook users: