How to register for Big Brother Naija 2020 on africamagic.dstv.com: One of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, is set to begin its selection process for season 5

Multichoice Nigeria while calling for video entries which often precede the selection of prospective housemates, urged them to be “honest” with their response.

According to a statement on its official website, “the online audition process starts on Wednesday, May 20 till Saturday, May 30, 2020. You are expected to record a two-minute video of yourself stating why you should be picked to be a Housemate in season 5 of Big Brother Naija.

“Only after recording your video, then you need to fill out the online registration form and upload your video below. If it is discovered that you have been deliberately untruthful or have withheld information relevant to your character or your past, you will be disqualified from the selection process.

“The online audition is free and open to interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2020.”

How to register for Big Brother Naija Season 5

Top entries from my readers have been on the next season of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) show starting date. In the next few paragraphs, I will give you updates on the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) season 5 reality TV show and when it is likely to start for the year 2020. Currently, the registration for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 5 is on and will end on 30th May, 2020. Ensure you follow the guides below to register for the audition.

The starting date of the season 5 of the reality show has been of utmost contention in the media. However apart from the organizers of the show no other media have Knowledge of the possible date the Big Brother Nigeria season 5 will start because it has not been made known to the public yet. We can only guess on the months this show is likely to commence.

THE REGISTRATION FOR THE BIG BROTHER NAIJA SEASON 5 AUDITION HAS COMMENCED. REGISTRATION WILL CLOSE ON 30TH MAY, 2020.

This year’s Big Brother Nigeria reality show may likely start in June/July. According to information I gathered from sources, the organizers are still setting up modalities to host another successful show. The registration for the Audition for the Big Brother Nigeria commence today 20th May, 2020. The audition will hold across the country where housemates will be selected for the show. Check out how you can be successful during the audition.

Here are the dates of the previous seasons of the Big Brother Nigeria reality show.

BBNaija Season 1 (2006)

Starting Date March 5, 2006 End Date June 4, 2006 Housemates 14 Days 92 Winner Katung Aduwak Presenter Olisa Adibua, and

Michelle Dede

BBNaija Season 2 (2017)

Starting Date Jan 22, 2017 End Date April 9, 2017 Housemates 14 Days 77 Winner Efe Ejeba Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BBNaija Season 3 (2018)

Starting Date January 28, 2018 End Date April 22, 2018 Housemates 20 Days 85 Winner Miracle Igbokwe Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BBNaija Season 4 (2019)

Starting Date June 30, 2019 End Date October 6, 2019 Housemates 21 Days 99 Winner Mercy Eke Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BBNaija Season 5 (2020)

Starting Date Unknown End Date Unknown Housemates Unknown Days Unknown Winner Unknown Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The details above suggest that the season 5 of the Big Brother Reality show will likely commence around June/July. You need not to panic or worried about the date the show will commence because in due time, it will be communicated to the public. However, with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there may likely be a delay in the commencement of the show. This was also the reason the Ultimate Love reality show organised by Multichoice company which is the same company that organising the BigBrother Naija reality show ended the show a week earlier than the scheduled date just to obey federal order of social distancing in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition 2020

In a new post released today 20th May, 2020 by DSTV on their social media pages, the company informed their followers to watch out for the Big Brother Naija audition for this year. This is to say that the show may likely commence not later than 4 months from today. Here is a photo of the post.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Registration 2020

Registration Guideline

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

If you are selected by the producers for the next phase of the auditions, you must avail yourself for a possible video interview. If you are selected for the next phase, you will be contacted via email. Make sure your email address is correct and check your email to see if you qualify. All selected applicants would receive their email no later than the 15th of June 2020. If you do not receive an email by the date, you have not been selected. If you are selected by the Producer for an interview in the Semi-Finals, you must be willing to travel to Lagos at a time as scheduled by the Producer in its sole discretion for the final selection process. Economy travel and hotel accommodations will be arranged and paid for by the Producer. You must be willing to live in the Big Brother Naija house located in Lagos with approximately a dozen or more strangers where you will have little or no privacy. If you are chosen to live in the house, it is your responsibility to make any necessary arrangements with your employer and family in anticipation of your extended absence. The house is extensively outfitted with video and audio recording devices which will record, broadcast and exhibit your actions and voice at all times, twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week in every room and space in the house for the duration of your participation in the contest. You will be observed at all times by the Producer as well as the general public watching on television, the Internet, mobile devices and any and all other media. One participant will receive the grand prize (subject to change at the Producer’s and/or the Broadcaster’s discretion). You must be at least 21 years of age by June 1, 2020. You must be a Nigerian citizen or permanent resident of Nigeria as of June 1, 2020 and in possession of a valid identity document. You must be in excellent physical and mental health. If you are selected to be interviewed, you may be given, and must complete and return (prior to the date of your personal interview in Lagos), any further application materials (including but not limited to additional psychological and health questionnaires), or documents (such as your birth certificate, passport, and/or other identification) as well as a Medical History form. If selected as a Semi-Finalist you must complete the Participant Form Package, which will be furnished to you by the Producer and will include but is not limited to: Participant Agreement & Release, psychological and medical assessments (including blood and urine tests), confidentiality agreement (including those for your immediate family members), caretaker agreement and other additional information as required by Producer. You must also submit to physical and psychological examinations by Producer-selected medical professional(s) in Lagos selected by the Producer and meet all physical and psychological requirements. By applying for participation in Big Brother Naija, you authorize the Producer to conduct civil, criminal, and any other type of background checks deemed necessary by the Producer.

Employees, officers, directors and agents of _________, any sponsor of the Program or a contest or prize related thereto, and/or any of their respective licensees, assigns, parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and the immediate family (spouse, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter or son, regardless of where they live) or members of their same households (whether related or not) of such employees, officers, directors and agents are not eligible to be participants on Big Brother Naija or participate in the application process.

VIDEO CASTING SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the Big Brother auditions:

Step 1. Make a video of yourself and save it on your computer or mobile device before starting your application.

Step 2. Submit your video for assessment.

Video Overview

This is your casting video and must strictly adhere to the following guidelines:

Big Brother Naija producers are looking for a dynamic group of individuals who are articulate, interesting and exhibit enthusiasm for the project as well as a willingness to share their most private thoughts in an open forum of strangers. This group of individuals, while meeting the technical requirements of the program, must also have sufficient physical, psychological, and mental capacity to endure approximately 100 days in a monitored house under extraordinary conditions.

Video must be maximum 2 minutes in length.

The maximum 2 minute video should end with you completing the sentence “I would make a perfect housemate because”.

Video must contain your Name, E-mail and Phone Number clearly stated.

Avoid all forms of filters, special video effects, copyrighted music and background music.

Video Tips

Be yourself! We want to get to know who you are as a person. How will your life experience help you win Big Brother? How will you interact with the other housemates? When describing yourself, remember to cite real life examples. We love a good story! Making a casting video is not about putting together the best skit or wearing the wackiest costumes. We’re looking for real people and we want to see the real you. If you come from a unique region or area of the country, talk about where you’re from, how it’s a part of your personality, or how it may help you do well on Big Brother. If you have an interesting job, talk about your job and how those skills may help you win the show. Hold camera steady. If shooting indoors, make sure to shoot in a well lit room with lights in front of you to light your face. Shoot during the day so we can see you instead of trying to see you in the dark. Speak loudly and clearly. Find a relatively quiet area to shoot your video so ambient noises won’t distract from what you’re saying. Your video may be shown on a TV. Please shoot your video like you would see it on a TV. Please shoot landscape (horizontal) and not portrait (vertical) style. Unfortunately, we will not be able verify that we have received your application.

If you are selected for an interview, you will be advised so by the Producers shortly before the interview is scheduled. If you are selected to participate in the final selection process, you will be so advised by the Producers shortly before the final selection process is scheduled.

Producers reserve the right to change the terms of the application and the production schedule at any time. Producers reserve the right to change the eligibility requirements and any other application rules in its sole discretion at any time with or without notice on a specific, case-by-case basis or across the entire applicant pool. Producers also reserve the right to not hold any participant applicant interviews, or to modify the manner in which it conducts participant applicant interviews, or to not produce the program Big Brother at all.

How to register for Big Brother Naija 2020 on africamagic.dstv.com

The online audition process starts on Wednesday, May 20 till Saturday, May 30, 2020. If you think you have what it takes to be a Housemate this season, then don’t hold back!

You are expected to record a two-minute video of yourself stating why you should be picked to be a Housemate in season 5 of Big Brother Naija. Only after recording your video, then you need to fill out the online registration form and upload your video below.

Visit africamagic.dstv.com to register.

Please answer all questions on the form fully and honestly. If it is discovered that you have been deliberately untruthful or have withheld information relevant to your character or your past, you will be disqualified from the selection process.

The online audition is free and open to interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2020.

Visit africamagic.dstv.com to register.

Closing Date

The Big Brother Naija registration commenced on Wednesday, May 2020 and will close on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Venue (2020)

Big Brother Naija Auditions for 2019 was held in eight major cities across Nigeria. The cities are Lagos, Abuja, Warri, Benin, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Calabar and Enugu. We will update you with changes if there is any for this year (2020) audition. Also we will communicate the dates for each of the cities to you. Here are the addresses of the Big Brother Naija audition venues across the country.

Enugu Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Venue

Oakland Hotel and Park, Tunnel Crossing, Ogui Link Road, beside Etim Plaza, Enugu.

Lagos State Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Venue

West Town Hotel; No 1, Ayeni Street, behind Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Benin Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Venue

Uyi Grand Event center, 11 Osagiede street, G.R.A Benin, Edo State.

Port Harcourt Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Venue

5141, Aba Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Delta Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Venue

Deluxe Garden Suites, Bauchi Close, Shell Eedjeba, Warri, Delta State

Ibadan Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Venue

Mauve 21 Events Centre, MKO Abiola Way, Ring Road, by Adeoyo Junction, Ibadan, Oyo State

Abuja Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Venue

MultiChoice Office, Plot 1548, Ademola Adetokunbo Street, beside NEMA, adjacent Transcorp Hilton, Maitama.

Calabar Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Audition Venue

Venetian Arena, plot 5, Murtala Mohammed Highway, Calabar, Cross River State.

To get update about the big Brother Naija reality show, please leave your number in the comment box and we will surely give you updates about the Big Brother Nigeria reality show.