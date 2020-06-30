Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

What is N-Power Tech Hardware?

To empower at least 10,000 computer device technicians into the ICT Industry.

The N-Power Tech. for device technicians program will train and facilitate tooling for at least 10,000 technicians to boost the device servicing and manufacturing industry.

If you applied for any of the N-Power Graduate programmes and you were not shortlisted, you are likely to receive a message that you have been shortlisted for either the N-Power Tech or Creative programmers.

The output of this program will serve as a critical catalyst for the expansion of local capacity to service and produce mobile phones, tablets, computers and other relevant devices to serve the local and international market.

Participants will undergo a hands-on training experience wherein they will be exposed to practical processes and tools to assemble and repair devices of varying specifications.

At the end often program, participants will be armed with the requisite technical skills to service devices in there local communities as well as work in a device assembly plant.

The program will take 3 months of training and 1 month of assessment , graduation and setup.

Participants will be advised on opportunities to acquire tools to practise.

N-power Tech Hardware selection preference

Unemployed graduates or non graduates

Must be between 18-35 years old

Problem solving skills

Ability to undertake self-tutorship

Jobs For N-power Tech Hardware Members?

Assembly Plant Technician Trainer Device network technician Device maintenance Device Technician

Note:

Npower Tech Hardware Programme duration is just for 3 months only. If you have any question about Npower tech hardware, kindly ask below

