nalda registration portal 2020 Passport Upload Issues resolved

It has gotten to our notice that many applicants finds it hard and stressful just to upload their passport and complete their online registration for the NALDA recruitment 2020 and Buhari Young Farmers Network recruitment 2020.

Well search no more as Spark Gist got you covered and we will show you a simple way on how to upload you passport on the NALDA recruitment registration portal via nalda.ng/naldang/buhari-young-farmers-network/

This post will give you a clear guide on how to upload your passport on NALDA site and Buhari Young Farmers Network site.

How to Upload Passport on NALDA Registration Portal 2020 – NALDA passport Upload issue

To successfully upload your passport on NALDA registration portal, follow the below simple steps;

Step one

Make sure you are using a laptop or a computer (phone is not allowed and can’t do it) Make sure you have the software called “Paint” it is on all computer. Scan your passport and resize it to 314px X 235px or using picture manager select E-mail Large (314px X 235px) option and save it.

Step Two

Now head directly to your Browser and fill your forms Click on the Button for Upload of passport At this point picture in JPEG format or PNG and your scan picture will not all be seen when you do this or display

Step Three

Now search all your folders to see any picture that will display, Let’s call the picture that you see “image” it might have any name on your computer. Please do not rename it just leave it like that and follow the next instruction Now RIGHT CLICK on “Image” and select open with Paint

Step Four

Once you have done that, head back to your scanned resized passport and also RIGHT CLICK on our passport this time and select open with Paint Once it opens, click “Ctrl + A” – Highlight and then “ – Ctrl + C”- Copy Then head back to our Image that we earlier opened with paint

Step Five

Paste the Copied Passport in the Image already opened with paint using Ctrl + V Then immediately click save Then upload it And click on submit

Congratulations, you have successfully uploaded your passport on the NALDA-Buhari young farmers network registration portal.