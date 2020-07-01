Latest News on NSCDC Recruitment 2019/2020 – Civil Defense Recruitment

Latest News Update On NSCDC Recruitment 2019/2020 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment – Today September 22, 2019. If you need latest news on NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates, Civil Defence Screening Date for the ongoing 2019/2020 Recruitment Exercise, kindly stay on this page – View shortlisted candisates here!
In This article, you are going to read about the latest happenings in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nationwide Recruitment so you won’t miss out on any latest news updates.
NSCDC recruitment: Important update for Applicants about screening test – The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC has given updates on the 2019 screening exercise, as part of modalities of the recruitment exercise, Applicants who are above 30 (Over age) has been automatically disqualified.
Also, those with below required height have been disqualified. So we urge those with 30years and below with required minimum height to update their profile from 11th to 19th of March, 2020.
Attached is one of the updates from Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps NSCDC Abuja.
All applicants are advised to visit the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence NSCDC website www.cdfipb.careers on 11th of March to 19th of March, 2020. In other to update the following:
NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired…Read more here!
Latest News From NSCDC Recruitment
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has begun a probe into activities of a job racketeering syndicate specialised in defrauding unsuspecting applicants through text messages and other online platforms.
The Corps in a statement by its Spokesman, DCC Emmanuel Okeh disclosed that “the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has set up a panel to investigate individuals or group of persons behind the fake messages and in due course they shall be made to face the full wrath of the law”.
In the same vein, “the Corps also warned the general public mostly desperate applicants not to fall victims of the fraudsters peddling fake messages especially on social media and therefore, enjoined all applicants to disregard any false information or directives requesting for any form of payment, screening and training, restating that, the Corps neither contract nor hire anyone to carry out the recruitment exercise on her behalf other than the Board. Therefore, applicants are to seek information from the right source in order not to fall prey to the antics of scammers”.
The statement notes that following the recruitment advertisement by the Board of Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services which portal has since closed on the 7th of September, 2019, “some unscrupulous elements have taken advantage of this process to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through sending fake text and online messages stating that the registered candidates for recruitment should check their e-mail messages for their names and shortlisted candidates should report for screening and training at different designated locations in the country”.
Also Apply: NSCDC Successful Candidates List 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment
NSCDC said the Board which is legally responsible for the recruitment exercise into the Corps has not sent out any message to applicants regarding screening time-table or checklist for interview.
’We hereby inform the general public and all applicants that the names of successful applicants for interview is yet to be shortlisted and no screening dates has been fixed for anyone’’, the Corps said.
“However, compilation of eligible applicants is still on-going and shall soon be shortlisted for interview and further processes. Only successful candidates who registered via the Board official website will be contacted and it will be officially published in conventional media”.
Latest News On NSCDC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2019
For the latest news update on the list of candidates that have been shortlisted for the nscdc recruitment screening exercise, it is always good to check for updates to stay informed all the time. This page will keep you updated everyday.
Check Shortlisted Candidates >>Nigeria Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates 2019 | NSCDC Recruitment.
Kindly note that all shortlisted candidates are advised not to forget their Guarantor / Referee forms as it is part of the screening requirements.
Print NSCDC Guarantor Form >>Download & Fill NSCDC Referee Form | NSCDC Recruitment 2019.
Latest News On Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment Screening Date 2020.
If you have successfully submitted your nscdc recruitment application before the closing date, you should be always on alert on the screening day so that you don’ miss out. All candidates are advised to always check this page for update on the screening date.
Also Apply: NSCDC Recruitment Deadline is Extended 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment
Check NSCDC Screening Date >>NSCDC Screening Date 2019/2020 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment.
It is also important to know your screening venue or center in your respective states before screening approaches.
Check NSCDC Screening Centres >>NSCDC Screening Centers & Schedule 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment.
Other Important News and Notice.
Candidates are to take note of the following important updates from NSCDC Civil Defence Recruitment 2019.
As you all know, screening is coming really soon, candidates are therefore advised to get prepared for the screening exam with Past Questions.
Get NSCDC Past Questions >>NSCDC Past Questions & Answers 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment Exam.
If you have not printed your NSCDC Application Acknowledgement Slip, you are also advised to do so as it will be required on the screening day.
Kindly let us know in the comment section below if you would like to be updated on the latest news from NSCDC Recruitment Form 2019 so that you wont miss out on any important updates.
Update me please
pls let me know if the shortlisted is out sir
Notify me
Pls updata me for the screening 08164714762
please I need your updating through this number 08134605316
Please Sir inform me when the short list out thank
pls,update me.my number is 0703223704.
thank you.
[email protected]
Keep me updated
Pls update me for the screening date sir.
sir pls notify me when d screen date is out on 08098737054.tanz sir
UPDATE ME PLEASE
notify me please
pls notifying me when the attitude test start and thank a lot sir/ma
i love NSCDC because of their professionalism in handling security matters
Pls notify me
KEEP ME UPDATE PLEASE
Pls notify me
Please notify me
Please notify me please
Thanks for the update. Please notify me.
Pls notify me then d screening date is out & [email protected] or
Good evening,
Kindly update on the screening date for Nscdc .
Thanks
Sir please reply to my comment,is the shortlisted name for nscdc out
Seriously I need to be updated, please.
Pls inform
When that time as be yet please notify me
Pls notify me when the screening date is out
PLEASE NOTIFY ME WHEN THE SCREENING DATE OUT
Good special notify me list out
please notify me
info me
Sis\ma,good evening.may god help us for dis corona virus,pls notify me.if scerening date out.
notify me pls
pls notify me
When the form out pls notify me pls
Pls notify me!
pls, updata me for the screenig. 07032237304.
pls notify me when screening date is being publish.
I have updated, pls notify me. 08082259064
Pls notify me
Pls notify me.
Pls notify me o
Pls,I wasn’t aware of update of nysc discharge certificate. Can I still update it now.
[email protected]
Please inform me
Please inform me.
Notify me pls
Welcome
Pls notify me o
Okooo
OK
Pls notify me o
OK
Okooo