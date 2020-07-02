Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Access Bank launches self-service USSD code to curb fraud – Furthering its commitment to safeguard the investments and savings of customers, Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank PLC, has introduced 901911#.

The USSD code allows customers deactivate their USSD profile once their mobile devices get lost or stolen.

This self-service enables users to deactivate their accounts using any alternative phone number, giving account holders full autonomy to safeguard their funds before official reports are directed to the Bank.

Speaking about the development, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said: “Access Bank is always seeking innovative ways to safeguard the resources of our customers.

“We have listened to customer complaints and have now introduced the 901911# USSD code, a solution that allows customers to act swiftly.

“To deactivate a USSD profile, simply dial 901911# from any phone, input the registered phone number for the account you want to blacklist and your USSD profile will be deactivated and blacklisted automatically.

“It has also come to our attention that there has been an increase in the number of fraudsters disguising themselves as bank representatives.

“Hence, we will like to once again urge all customers to be wary of this tact and to ignore any message demanding personal or bank details.

“Access Bank will never ask for your BVN, full card PAN, PIN, mobile app activation code, OTP or password as it is readily available to the Bank via its database.”

Through the years, Access Bank has remained committed to educating its customers, informing and protecting them from fraudsters.

The Bank has created dedicated pages on its official website that constantly update customers on the schemes fraudsters employ to defraud them.

To report any suspected fraud case, Access Bank customers are advised to call 01-2701005 or send an email to [email protected]