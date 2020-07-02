N-Power Teach volunteers 2020 | www.npower.gov.ng/n-teach.html – Here’s all you need to know about N-Power Teach volunteers and N-Teach official Portal at www.npower.gov.ng/n-teach.html.
You’ll be learning all the guidelines on how to become an N-Teach volunteer. If you need a job this year in Npower Nigeria Programme, then read this guide about npower teachers volunteers corps.
What is N-power Teach?
N-Teach is a social investment programme organized by Nigerian Federal government to help recruit, train and deploy teachers to different schools in Nigeria.
Npower teach is specially meant for teachers in Nigeria. If you’re a Nigerian and you’re a jobless teacher, then Npower teach is for you.
As an N-Teach volunteer, ou will be working as an support teacher in any school you’re been posted to.
About Npower Stem?
Before you can apply as a stem volunteers under Npower Teach, you’ll need to meet the below criteria:
- Computer programming
- Computer graphics design
- Computer generated images
- Animation
- Server administration
- Database management
- Networking
Npower Teach volunteers Networks selection preference
Here, you’ll see what it will take you to become an N-Teach volunteer Coors. If you follow the guides listed below properly, then you will surely get seleted in npower teach online recruitment.
Polytechnic Degree: You can apply for npower Teachers corps with either an OND or HND degree.
University Degree: You can apply Npower teach programme if you have university degree form any government approved university in Nigeria.
List’s of Job Vacancies for N-Power Teach volunteers
If you’ve planned of joining npower teachers volunteers corps, then kindly ensure you checkmate the under listed recruitment opportunities under N-Teach below:
Professional Teaching
Researcher, Research Associate, Senior Research Analyst
Education Consultant, Associate,
Strategy Consultant
Education Services Manager
Project Manager
Project Supervisor
Social services analyst
Conclusion
If you want to secure a career under npower Nigeria teachers volunteers corps, then you’ll need to follow all the guidelines we’ve outlined here >>>: Npower Teach Recruitment
Do you have questions about Npower teachers volunteers networks or how to Apply on Npower Portal? If yes, kindly ask your questions below.
You can now Apply: Npower Recruitment
Please kindly note that all recruitment exercise into npower teach is Free.
