NPower Application Slip for 2020 | Download & Print N-Power Recruitment Application Slip -In this article I will outlining how to get your Npower recruitment application slip for all applicants who have registered and don’t know how to get their aoperation slip before is too late. Follow this guide carefully and get your application slip printed for Npower batch C recruitment without stress – See past questions here!

Applicants who have registered for Npower batch C recruitment application, have to know that the next stage is getting your application slip printed and continue waiting for next step which will be disclosed in due course, this includes test and selection of qualified candidates.

How to Download and Print NPower Application Slip

This application slip is very important to applicants for future reference, and get your application slip printed, all the information needed in oder to succeed in getting your application slip is discussed in this post.

This can be done in two ways so you can choose which one is more convenient to you.

How to Print NPower Application Slip via Email

If you provide every required information and credentials on the NPower Recruitment Application Portal, you will see a notification with your application reference number that looks like NPWR/2020/NTECH1-XXXXXXXX, with a message saying “Your application was successful! A copy of your responses has been sent to

your registered email. Next steps would be communicated to you in due time.” Take note of the reference number as it is very important.

Now, check your email inbox (both the spam folder) you will find a congratulatory email from the Npower Application Portal containing your confirmation slip. Go ahead and print a copy and keep it safe for future reference.

No worry, even if you dint get the confirmation mail since your application was successful submitted without any issue, message after submission with your application reference number like the one above then you are good to go, your mail can come anytime.

How to Print NPower Application Slip via npower.fmhds.gov.ng Portal.

If you cant access your NPower Application Slip via Email, there is another method to get your application slip printed, which is via the fmhds portal via npower.fmhds.gov.ng or www.npower.gov.ng.

However this method is not guaranteed at the moment as applications are still ongoing but there would be a provision for this purpose in the near future.

When these provision is made available, follow the below procedure to achieve that.

Visit the N-Power Application Portal via https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/login Input your registered email and password and proceed to login

If there is a provision for printing of slip on the portal, you will see it there after a successful login. Print and keep your confirmation slip safe for future reference.

Also remember that the next phase will be an online selection test, i will advise you get yourself prepared with past questions.

