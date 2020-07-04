Access Bank launches TraderLite account for small businesses – Access Bank Plc has launched TraderLite, an account that enables small businesses with turnover between N50, 000 and N1 million to operate their businesses with their individual name or registered business name.
Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said the bank decided to further improve its portfolio of supports for small and medium scale businesses because it believes that they are the future of the Nigerian economy.
According to him, the future of Nigerian economy is small and medium-scale enterprises because they can provide more than enough jobs to the unemployed if empowered.
He said the bank looks at its customers beyond being just customers but also as partners.
“And that is why the bank’s passion is to offer more than financial services to its customers and also work with them in growing and expanding their businesses. Whichever category you fall into; we are here to work with you to take your business to a whole new level,” Etuokwu said.
TraderLite , a variant of the Diamond Business Advantage account within the bank’s emerging businesses portfolio, is specially designed for micro businesses with the aim of providing financial inclusion for businesses in that segment while equipping them with the required skills to grow their businesses.
The product has two variants namely: DBA TraderLite Individual, which is for individuals with unregistered businesses and DBA TraderLite Business, for registered businesses.
The Diamond Business Advantage proposition has been designed to add value to micro, small and medium (MSME) scale business owners so that they can grow their businesses with smart banking.
CLEAN UK FIRST GRADE CLOTHES, SHOES AND BAGS. Call (07043069364) :::::- Bales of children clothed – N30,500 ,
[*] Bale of Uk used ladies bra – N21,000
[*] Bale Men shirt – N35,000
[*] Bale ladies mixed tops – N35,000
[*] Bale of original shorts – N35,000
[*] Bale of light Sports wear – N40,000
[*] Bale Mens polo/t shirt mix – N40,000
[*] Bale of Ladies mix dresses – N40,000
[*] Bale of Mens shoes – (186 pairs) – N145,300
[*] Children shoes (206 pairs) – N110,000
[*] NOTICE :
Call (07043069364)
[ ] bale of mixed underwear pants
[*] Bale Mixed socks/stockings
[*] bale of leggings
[*] bale of singlets/camisoile are also available.
[*] All items are Tokunbo A grade goods.
[ ] Prices reflected are fixed price.
[*] Items not priced are subject to negotiation
[*] There’s also a 10%discount for customers getting up to 3bales.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION!!!!
NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE IMPOUNDED VEHICLES 2020 AUCTIONING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING NOW .
IMPOUNDED VEHICLES & DIFFERENT TYPES OF GENERATORS, FOR SALE AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE AUCTION PRICE INTERESTED BUYER SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OR WATSAPP ME ON (07043069364) BAGS OF RICE AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR SALE IN A CHEAP and AFFORDABLE PRICE, BUYER SHOULD CONTACT me ON (07043069364) AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
Toyota 4Runner #750,000
Toyota Avalon #900,000
Toyota Avensis #950,000
Toyota Camry tiny light #450,000
Toyota Camry muscle #850,000.
Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000
Toyota Corolla #500,000.
Toyota FJ Cruiser #2.M
Toyota Hiace #1.5m
Toyota Highlander #950,000
Toyota Hilux #1.2m
Toyota Matrix #600,000
Toyota Prado #2m
Toyota Rav4 #650,000
Toyota Sequoia #950,000
Toyota picnic #570,000
Toyota Sienna #600,000
Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
Toyota Venza #3.1M
Toyota Yaris #900,000
Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #250,000 /#450,000
Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
Acura MDX #1.3
Acura TL #1M
Acura ZDX #2M
Audi A4 #500,000
Audi A6 #650,000
BMW 3-Series #650,000
BMW 5-Series #980,000
Ford Escape #600,000
Ford Explorer #900,000
Honda Baby Boy #500,000
Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
Honda Civic #500,000
Honda Crosstour #1.1M
Honda CR-V #750,000
Hyundai Accent #950,000.
Infiniti FX35 #1M
Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
Land Rover Discovery #3M
Lexus ex 300 #800,000
Lexus Rx330,#900,000
Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
Lexus Rx400, #2m
RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.
NOTICE: THE PRICE OF THOSE VEHICLES DEPEND ON THEIR YEAR MODEL.
ADDRESS =WE ARE LOCATED HERE AT OGUN STATE AT IDIROKO CUSTOM COMMAND BESIDES IKPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT.THANKS FOR PATRONIZING WITH US.(NCS)📩
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000.
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?