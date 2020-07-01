CBN Loan Form 2020/2021: How to Apply for AGSMEIS without Collateral: Apply for N10 million CBN AGSMEIS 5% Loan Today. The Agric Small and Medium Enterprise Scheme (AGSMEIS) is an initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria. CBN AGSMEIS Loan 2020 application is currently ongoing – Apply here!
With the CBN AGSMEIS Loan, you can access up to N10M at 5% per year from the Agric, Small and medium enterprise scheme (AGSMEIS), an initiative from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); this is without collateral.
What is Agric Small and Medium Enterprise Scheme (AGSMEIS)?
AGSMEIS is an initiative of the Bankers’ Committee in a bid to support and complement the Federal Governments’ efforts at promoting Agri-businesses/Small and Medium Enterprises as a vehicle for sustainable economic development and employment generation.
AGSMEIS is a voluntary initiative of the Bankers’ Committee approved at its 331st meeting held on 9th February, 2017. The Scheme requires all banks in Nigeria to set aside 5% of their profit after tax (PAT) annually.
The initiative is to support the Federal Government’s efforts and policy measures for the promotion of Agricultural Businesses, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as vehicles for sustainable economic development and employment generation.
Objectives of the Agric, Small and Medium Enterprise Scheme (AGSMEIS)
The objectives of the Scheme include :
- To ensure Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)have access to finance
- To generate much-needed employment opportunities in Nigeria
- To develop agricultural value chain and ensure sustainable agricultural practices.
- To boost the managerial capacity of Agri-Business/SMEs as pipelines of growing enterprises that can become huge corporate organizations.
Objectives of CBN AGSMEIS Loan Form 2020/2021
MSMEs in the following sectors are eligible:
- Agricultural businesses,
- Education,
- Health,
- Services (Hospitality, Restaurants, Catering, Services, etc),
- ICT,
- Manufacturing/Production,
- Mining,
- Creative Industry (Fashion, Design, Crafts, Entertainment, etc),
- etc
CBN AGSMEIS Loan Activities
The activities covered by the Central Bank of Nigeria Agric, Small and Medium Enterprise Scheme, AGSMEIS Loan includes;
- Businesses across the agricultural value chain covering inputs supply, production, storage, processing, logistics and marketing. MSMEs in the real sector including manufacturing, mining and petrochemicals.
- MSMEs in the service sector including information and communication technology (ICT) and the creative industry. Other activities as may be determined by the Bankers’ Committee from time to time.
CBN AGSMEIS Loan Eligibility
CBN AGSMEIS Loan
CBN AGSMEIS Loan Conditions
Now to access AGSMEIS loan, there are some conditions that must be met.
- Interested applicant must have been trained by an Entrepreneur Development Institute (EDI)
- Interested applicant will apply for loan via an EDI
- The applications will then be sent to CBN for processing
- Applicants will be called for an interview regarding his/her business.
- Those qualified will be contacted and given the loan.
- Fill clearly the new form with all the details required , sign and get them authenticated by EDC – http://www.edcsouthwest.org/
Note: Maximum loan is 10million; Interest rate is 5% per annum; Tenor is 7 yrs and Moratorium is 18 months.
Requirements for CBN Loan Approval of Application and Disbursement of Funds
The following are the Requirements necessary either during application or before final approval of the CBN loan application and final disbursement of funds to an applicant.
- Registered business with CAC
- Evidence of tax payments
- BVN
- Letter of Introduction
- Letter of Guaranty
- Certification by an EDI
- Passport photo of you and guarantor
- Valid ID card
Who Can Write Letter of Introduction for CBN AGSMEIS Loan?
- Your Pastor
- Chief Imam
- LGA Chairman
- CDA Chairman
- Village Head
- Senior Civil Servants Level 14 above
- MD of Blue Chip Companies
- Your friend or spouse can write the guaranty letter.
Important Notice: Please note that applicants who submitted last year and was sent a link to provide further details before the last requirements came out do not need to re-submit again.
AGSMEIS Loan Interest Rate
Five percent(5%) for the first five(5) years. If you obtain One Million Naira(N1,000,000), you will pay back One Million Fifty Thousand Naira(N1,050,000) throughout the duration of the loan.
How To Apply For CBN AGSMEIS Loan Form 2020 Without Collateral.
Step 1 : Get Trained
- Attend a one week compulsory training at a CBN certified Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI). You can check the list of CBN EDC Centres in Nigeria.
Step 2 : Apply For Loan
- The Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) guides and assists you in getting all necessary documents required to secure the loan. Download the agsmeis loan application form pdf. Note that, you can get the current application form from the CBN EDC that trained you.
Step 3 : Receive Funds
- Loans are paid into the account of beneficiaries. Unqualified candidates are given feedback.
Step 4 : Get Business Support Services
- The Entrepreneurship Development Institute assists you to implement business plan and provide business support services commercially.
Step 5 : Make Sales
- Sell products and services to pay back loan and make profit.
Step 6 : Repay Loan
- Run your business, keep proper records, monitor sales and expenses to maximize profit and pay back the loan.
About National Microfinance Bank (NMFB).
The National Microfinance Bank is a leading Nigerian financial institution licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Nigeria. The Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 2019 and commenced operations following the grant of a licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate as a National Microfinance Bank in the same year. It is Owned 50% by the Bankers Committee, 40% by NIRSAL and 10% NIPOST. So far the bank has disbursed approximately 776 million in loans to eligible SMEs under the AGSMEIS.
List of CBN Approved Entrepreneurial Development Centers (EDC) in Nigeria.
The CBN EDC Centres in Nigeria provide physical structures, training materials, equipments, human resources and other facilities that would assure internationally competitive, effective and sustainable services capable of meeting the needs of MSMEs in the country. This is to encourage private entrepreneurship, self employment, job creations, income growth, poverty eradication and economic development.
The CBN Entrepreneurship Development Centres (CBN EDCs) which target those with at least secondary education has the following specific objectives:
- To develop entrepreneurship spirit amongst Nigerians and provide insight into the tools,
techniques and framework for managing all functional areas of business enterprise, including
production, marketing, personnel and finance.
- To develop skills of would-be-entrepreneurs to successfully start, expand, diversify and
manage business enterprises as well as link them with financial institutions for start up capital,
especially the microfinance banks.
- To generate employment opportunities for Nigerians in pursuance of the provisions of the
National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy [NEEDS] and recently vision
2020.
- To raise a new class of entrepreneurs/owners, who can compete globally and succeed in
managing MSMEs and provide the bridge for future industrialization of the country.
List of CBN EDC Centres in Nigeria.
Below is the list of CBN EDC Centres in Nigeria and their addresses :
CBN-EDC, Ibadan (South West)
Website: www.edcsouthwest.org
Address: Old SDSTC (Oyo Oodua Skill Acquisition Centre Premises),
Samonda, along Sango-UI Road,
Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.
CBN-EDC, PortHarcourt (South South)
Website: www.ssedc.org
30 Trans-Woji road, Grace plaza, by Slaughter Bridge Woji Town,
Port Harcourt, Rivers State
CBN-EDC, Maiduguri (North East)
website : edcnortheast.com.ng
Address: Old Informatics Institute, Njimtillo, Kano Road,
Maiduguri, Borno State
CBN-EDC, Kano (North West)
Address: Murtala Muhammed Library Complex,
Kano, Kano State
CBN-EDC, Makurdi (North Central)
Off Jonah Jang Crescent,
Near Federal Secretariat,
Makurdi, Benue State.
CBN-EDC, Minna (North Central)
Address: Minna Innovation Institute,
Behind Niger State Sharia Commission,
Justice Ndajiwo Drive,
Minna, Niger State.
CBN-EDC, Enugu (South East)
Address: Ebenezer Villa Suite
8, Ogenyi Close, Off Cornerstone Avenue
Off Nike Lake Resort Road,
Enugu, Enugu State.
You can get more contact addresses of Entrepreneurship development centres in Nigeria – https://www.boi.ng/edcpartners/
Centre for Entrepreneurial Development
website : www.cedl.org
36, Murtala Mohammed International
Airport Road, Lagos.
NIGERIA CUSTOMS BEGINS ONLINE AUCTION OF SEIZED VEHICLES, GOODS….
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000.
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW…
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION…..
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW..
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW..
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.🙏.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏 ..
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION!!!!
NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE IMPOUNDED VEHICLES 2020 AUCTIONING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING NOW .
IMPOUNDED VEHICLES & DIFFERENT TYPES OF GENERATORS, FOR SALE AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE AUCTION PRICE INTERESTED BUYER SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OR WATSAPP ME ON (07043069364) BAGS OF RICE AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR SALE IN A CHEAP and AFFORDABLE PRICE, BUYER SHOULD CONTACT me ON (07043069364) AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
Toyota 4Runner #750,000
Toyota Avalon #900,000
Toyota Avensis #950,000
Toyota Camry tiny light #450,000
Toyota Camry muscle #850,000.
Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000
Toyota Corolla #500,000.
Toyota FJ Cruiser #2.M
Toyota Hiace #1.5m
Toyota Highlander #950,000
Toyota Hilux #1.2m
Toyota Matrix #600,000
Toyota Prado #2m
Toyota Rav4 #650,000
Toyota Sequoia #950,000
Toyota picnic #570,000
Toyota Sienna #600,000
Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
Toyota Venza #3.1M
Toyota Yaris #900,000
Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #250,000 /#450,000
Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
Acura MDX #1.3
Acura TL #1M
Acura ZDX #2M
Audi A4 #500,000
Audi A6 #650,000
BMW 3-Series #650,000
BMW 5-Series #980,000
Ford Escape #600,000
Ford Explorer #900,000
Honda Baby Boy #500,000
Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
Honda Civic #500,000
Honda Crosstour #1.1M
Honda CR-V #750,000
Hyundai Accent #950,000.
Infiniti FX35 #1M
Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
Land Rover Discovery #3M
Lexus ex 300 #800,000
Lexus Rx330,#900,000
Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
Lexus Rx400, #2m
RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.
NOTICE: THE PRICE OF THOSE VEHICLES DEPEND ON THEIR YEAR MODEL.
ADDRESS =WE ARE LOCATED HERE AT OGUN STATE AT IDIROKO CUSTOM COMMAND BESIDES IKPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT.THANKS FOR PATRONIZING WITH US.(NCS)📲
LAVITA RICCA TRUST FUNDS!!!
Call + 2349036369810
I just joined this new platform that gives youn double of your donation in less than *45Mins* and I have been paid
*MERGING IS AUTOMATED*
These are the packages…
*Donate 20k and get 40k*
*Donate 50k and get 100k*
*Donate 100k and get 200k*
*Donate 150k and get 300k*
*Donate 200k and get 400k
*Donate 300k and get 600k
*Donate 400k and get 800k
AND ABOVE.
*All within 45MINS*
Question: is referrals needed??
Answer: *no*
Question : is it paying
Answer: *yes*
*Status* *paying*￼￼
Question: how long does it take to get paid ??
Answer: *less than 45MINS*
*Join now!!!*
*No referrals No downlines, No stress*
, donate and earn double*
Contact us on
09036369810..
07044702038) Cars Ranging From
Golf N150K – 350K ,
BigDaddy~ N450K ,
Honda Accord ~ N300K ,
Honda Pilot- 650K ,
Toyota Matrix~ 450K ,
Lexus RX330~ 750K ,
Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K ,
Hiace Bus~ 850K ,
Toyota Avalon~ 400K ,
Nissan Xterra- 550k ,
Toyota Corolla ~ N400K ,
Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K ,
Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k ,
Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW
CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038
Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000
Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000
Toyota Sienna ₦750,000
Toyota Corolla ₦450,000
Toyota Yaris ₦560,000
Toyota Matrix ₦550,000
Toyota Highlander ₦780,000
Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000
Honda Accord EOD ₦450,000
Honda City ₦500,000
Honda Crosstour ₦700,000.
Honda CR-V ₦750,000.
Honda Odyssey ₦500,000
Honda Pilot ₦850,000
GOIF2 ₦200,000
GOLF3 ₦250,000
GOLF4 ₦300,000
Lexus RX300 ₦600,000
Lexus RX330 ₦650,000
Lexus RX350 ₦800,000
Acura MDX ₦400,000
Audi A4 ₦400,000
Audi A6 ₦500,000
BMW 3-Series ₦700,000
BMW 5-Series ₦850,000
BMW X5 ₦850,000
BMW X6 ₦1Million
Infiniti FX35 ₦680,000
Infiniti FX45 ₦800,000
Infiniti QX4 ₦890,000
Mazda 626 ₦500,000
Mazda MPV ₦660,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦950,000
Mercedes-Benz ML320 ₦800,000
Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦900,000
Nissan Altima ₦520,000
Nissan Armanda ₦580,000
Nissan Maxima ₦630,000
Land Rover Discovery ₦1.3M
Land Rover Freelander ₦1.2M
Range Rover Sport HSE 1.3₦M. e.t.c.
CONTACT US ON WhatsApp 07044702038 FOR PUCHASE
NOTICE:- WE SALE AND ALSO DO DELIVERING ALL OVER THE 36 STATES IN NIGERIA.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION!!!!
NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE IMPOUNDED VEHICLES 2020 AUCTIONING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING NOW .
IMPOUNDED VEHICLES & DIFFERENT TYPES OF GENERATORS, FOR SALE AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE AUCTION PRICE INTERESTED BUYER SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OR WATSAPP ME ON (07043069364) BAGS OF RICE AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR SALE IN A CHEAP and AFFORDABLE PRICE, BUYER SHOULD CONTACT me ON (07043069364) AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
Toyota 4Runner #750,000
Toyota Avalon #900,000
Toyota Avensis #950,000
Toyota Camry tiny light #450,000
Toyota Camry muscle #850,000.
Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000
Toyota Corolla #500,000.
Toyota FJ Cruiser #2.M
Toyota Hiace #1.5m
Toyota Highlander #950,000
Toyota Hilux #1.2m
Toyota Matrix #600,000
Toyota Prado #2m
Toyota Rav4 #650,000
Toyota Sequoia #950,000
Toyota picnic #570,000
Toyota Sienna #600,000
Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
Toyota Venza #3.1M
Toyota Yaris #900,000
Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #250,000 /#450,000
Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
Acura MDX #1.3
Acura TL #1M
Acura ZDX #2M
Audi A4 #500,000
Audi A6 #650,000
BMW 3-Series #650,000
BMW 5-Series #980,000
Ford Escape #600,000
Ford Explorer #900,000
Honda Baby Boy #500,000
Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
Honda Civic #500,000
Honda Crosstour #1.1M
Honda CR-V #750,000
Hyundai Accent #950,000.
Infiniti FX35 #1M
Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
Land Rover Discovery #3M
Lexus ex 300 #800,000
Lexus Rx330,#900,000
Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
Lexus Rx400, #2m
RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.
NOTICE: THE PRICE OF THOSE VEHICLES DEPEND ON THEIR YEAR MODEL.
ADDRESS =WE ARE LOCATED HERE AT OGUN STATE AT IDIROKO CUSTOM COMMAND BESIDES IKPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT.THANKS FOR PATRONIZING WITH US.(NCS)…
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?.
We offer all kinds of connections and hookup to the general public:—Have been looking for a rich and good looking Male or Female for a serious relationship that we lead to marriage?? Have you thinking so much you need someone nice to have hung out with in anywhere? Viewer’s should only Text or What’sapp us on +2347033567734
Note:—-Our connection and hookup are for mature minded only Thanks
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem..
LAVITA RICCA TRUST FUNDS!!!
Call + 2349036369810
I just joined this new platform that gives youn double of your donation in less than *45Mins* and I have been paid
*MERGING IS AUTOMATED*
These are the packages…
*Donate 20k and get 40k*
*Donate 50k and get 100k*
*Donate 100k and get 200k*
*Donate 150k and get 300k*
*Donate 200k and get 400k
*Donate 300k and get 600k
*Donate 400k and get 800k
AND ABOVE.
*All within 45MINS*
Question: is referrals needed??
Answer: *no*
Question : is it paying
Answer: *yes*
*Status* *paying*✅✅
Question: how long does it take to get paid ??
Answer: *less than 45MINS*
*Join now!!!*
*No referrals No downlines, No stress*
, donate and earn double*
Contact us on
09036369810..
GOOD DAY EVERYONE
HAVE YOU HEARD ANYTHING ABOUT LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT BEFORE
A FRIEND OF MINE INTRODUCED ME TO THE PLATFORM
IT IS A PROCESS WHERE BY YOU PAY A CERTAIN AMOUNT AND GET DOUBLE OF WHAT YOU PAID WITHIN 45 MINUTES
I PAID 60,000 AND I WAS CREDITED DOUBLE WITH 120,000
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED MESSAGE THE ADMIN ON WHATSAPP OR CONTACT MRS ELIZABETH ON (09036369810) FOR MORE INFORMATION
*A TRAIL WILL CONVINCE YOU BETTER TO YOUR WAY OF WEALTH DIRECTLY*
?*
**THANK ME LATER** .https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
*LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 183620( For those Who think the platform is Not Registered)*
*This is an investment package, where you donate small and earn +100% of whatever you donates. This platform is supported by the *Cooperative affairs Commission Of Federal Republic Of Nigeria & insurance corporations*
PACKAGES THAT ARE AVAILABLE FOR CASH OUT..
*AVAILABLE PACKAGE RANGES FROM*.
*STUDENT PACKAGES*?
10,000 TO GET 20,000
15,000 TO GET 30,000
20,000 TO GET 40,000
25,000 TO GET 50,000
*SALARY PACKAGES*?
30,000 TO GET 60,000
40,000 TO GET 80,000
50,000 TO GET 100,000
*BUSINESS PACKAGES* ?
100,000 TO GET 200,000
200,000 TO GET 400,000
500,000 TO GET 1,000,000
*NOTE:? they credit your account after 45minute of REGISTRATION*
?????
*All within to 45minute it depends on how much you are donating* CALL OR
WHATSAPP Mrs Elizabeth Tina on 09036369810 Or call her directly on
*Every Payment is been made online through the Participants and their Registered Admin*
*100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEED*
*REJECT POVERTY IN YOUR LIFE*
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register.
WELCOME TO MIRACLE EASY COVID_19 ONLINE QIUCK LOAN OFFER COMPANY
a registered, guaranteed and Government certified Lending company
Hello Nigeria Apply for online COVID_19 Quick Loans Without Collateral In Nigeria
We are here to make sure that Nigeria is save from the COVID_19
If you are a salary earner in Lagos and looking for online, personal loans, I would recommend Easy loan You can get between 50k and 1 million naira
depending on your salary and you can pay back in installments, between 4 months to 1 year. Easy loan offers a relatively low and flat interest rate of 5% per
month.
You could also get a bonus of up to 1% per month, if you repay on time throughout your loan duration.
Application is almost 100% online though there is an offline option if you choose. You will normally receive your loan within 24 hours of fulfilling all
requirements call for more 07089775408 Mr Emeka Tony or email address [email protected]
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
Pls I am interested thanks
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?.
*??? SMILE2WEALTH INVESTMENT PLATFORM???
*This is an investment package, where you donate any certain amount and earn double of it. We merge participants to donate to each other in order to achieve their financial aims*…
*WHY SOME PEOPLE STAY BROKE!*
1. *Full of Doubt*
2. *Fear of other failed businesses*
3. *Comfortable with being broke*
4. *Keep looking for proof / results*
5. *Always scared to take risk and always thinking negatively*
6. *Always waiting for someone else to succeed first before joining… *when they can be the successes themselves*
*Be positive dear!*
*The journey of a thousand mile begins with a *Step*.
*TAKE THAT BOLD STEP, START GET STARTED*
*JoinTodayAndSmileTomorrow*
*HOW IT WORKS*
￼ ￼ ￼
CONTACT:- 07026536478
*Donate 10k and earn 20k*
*Donate 15k and earn 30k*
*Donate 20k and earn 40k*
*Donate 25k and earn 50k*
*Donate 30k and earn 60k*
*Donate 40k and earn 80k*
*Donate 50k and earn 100k*
*Donate 100k and earn 200k*
*Donate 200k and earn 400k*
*Donate 150k and earn 300k*
*Donate 400k and earn 800k*
*Donate 300k and earn 600k*
*Donate 500k and earn 1Million*
*All payments are gotten within every 45MINUTES to an hour from the time of confirmation of the payment. .* *You can gain for life if you multi invest and/or keep reinvesting. You will find out that no day will pass without you earning*.
*NO PONZI*
*NO REFERRAL*
*NO SCAM*
*Contact :MR OLA EMMANUEL on * 2347026536478*✔
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?.
Thanks to federal Government is a welcome development
Please l need the money to finance my fish farm.
*￼ SMILE2WEALTH INVESTMENT PLATFORM
*This is an investment package, where you donate any certain amount and earn double of it. We merge participants to donate to each other in order to achieve their financial aims*…
*WHY SOME PEOPLE STAY BROKE!*
1. *Full of Doubt*
2. *Fear of other failed businesses*
3. *Comfortable with being broke*
4. *Keep looking for proof / results*
5. *Always scared to take risk and always thinking negatively*
6. *Always waiting for someone else to succeed first before joining… *when they can be the successes themselves*
*Be positive dear!*
*The journey of a thousand mile begins with a *Step*.
*TAKE THAT BOLD STEP, START GET STARTED*
*JoinTodayAndSmileTomorrow*
*HOW IT WORKS*
￼ ￼ ￼
CONTACT:- 07026536478
*Donate 10k and earn 20k*
*Donate 15k and earn 30k*
*Donate 20k and earn 40k*
*Donate 25k and earn 50k*
*Donate 30k and earn 60k*
*Donate 40k and earn 80k*
*Donate 50k and earn 100k*
*Donate 100k and earn 200k*
*Donate 200k and earn 400k*
*Donate 150k and earn 300k*
*Donate 400k and earn 800k*
*Donate 300k and earn 600k*
*Donate 500k and earn 1Million*
*All payments are gotten within every 45MINUTES to an hour from the time of confirmation of the payment. .* *You can gain for life if you multi invest and/or keep reinvesting. You will find out that no day will pass without you earning*.
*NO PONZI*
*NO REFERRAL*
*NO SCAM*
*Contact :MR OLA EMMANUEL on * 2347026536478
WELCOME TO LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.*
Don’t listen any of this complete jagon, these people are scammers and they will take your money and ask for more money if you are wise stay safe this is not the time to do experiments with your hard and Resources. 2 weeks ago these people took my money May the excuses of some management fee additional money and had to pay for that reason they will not discuss my money they will keep moving you from one person and the other in their network. Please don’t be a victim! You people who still post things here to lure innocent Nigerians your days and numbered.
2012 TOYOTA CAMRY FULL OPTION.
MAKE:- Toyota
MODEL:- Camry
YEAR:- 2012
PRICE:- N3.5M
CONTACT US:- 07043069364
ACCIDENT FREE
WE ALSO HAVE SO MANY DIFFERENT TYPE OF VEHICLE AVAILABLE @ DIFFERENT RATE……