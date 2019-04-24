Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

List of Fidelity bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Fidelity Bank Sort Codes as well as fidelity bank branches in Nigeria.

A sort code is usually a number which identifies a bank and the branch where a customer’s account is being held. The sort code specially identifies the bank itself and it is used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank. Today we paste here the sort code or the Routing Number Fidelity Bank of Nigeria.