List of Fidelity bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Fidelity Bank Sort Codes as well as fidelity bank branches in Nigeria.
A sort code is usually a number which identifies a bank and the branch where a customer’s account is being held. The sort code specially identifies the bank itself and it is used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank. Today we paste here the sort code or the Routing Number Fidelity Bank of Nigeria.
|BANK 4
|FIDELITY BANK PLC
|1
|070150003
|HEAD OFFICE
|2
|070210011
|PORT HARCOURT
|3
|070020023
|ONITSHA(NEW MARKET ROAD)
|4
|070150032
|Allen Avenue
|5
|070150045
|OKEARIN
|6
|070150058
|OYINGBO
|7
|070150061
|ASPAMDA
|8
|070150074
|VICTORIA GARDEN CITY
|9
|070210082
|RUMUOLUMENI
|10
|070150090
|APAPA
|11
|070020104
|NKPOR
|12
|070020117
|NNEWI
|13
|070150126
|MATORI
|14
|070230130
|ABA
|15
|070150142
|IDUMAGBO
|16
|070210150
|ONNE
|17
|070150168
|CORP.BRANCH
|18
|070080173
|GARKI,ABUJA
|19
|070150184
|BBA
|20
|070080199
|WUSE
|21
|070150207
|LBS
|22
|070120211
|KANO
|23
|070150223
|GBAGADA
|24
|070250233
|ENUGU
|25
|070190241
|IBADAN
|26
|070020256
|AWKA
|27
|070150265
|Yaba
|28
|070150278
|Awolowo Road,Ikoyi
|29
|070150281
|Idumota
|30
|070210299
|Trans Amadi 2
|31
|070080306
|Abuja 2
|32
|070150317
|Apapa 2
|33
|070110328
|Kaduna South
|34
|070150333
|Centage Plaza
|35
|070020340
|Onitsha(MAIN)
|36
|070120350
|Kano
|37
|070060368
|Maiduguri
|38
|070230376
|Aba 2
|39
|070150388
|Victoria Island
|40
|070150391
|Balogun
|41
|070110409
|Kaduna North
|42
|070080416
|NNPC
|43
|070150427
|NAHCO
|44
|070020434
|Onitsha(MARKET)
|45
|070150443
|ASPAMDA 2
|46
|070150456
|Matori
|47
|070210464
|Intels
|48
|070210477
|Onne 2
|49
|070240489
|Warri 1
|50
|070020492
|Nnewi 2
|51
|070150508
|ENSEC
|52
|070080513
|Abuja Regional
|53
|070210529
|PH I
|54
|070190539
|Ibadan 2
|55
|070180549
|Akure
|56
|070320558
|Yenagoa
|57
|070020560
|Nkpor 2
|58
|070020573
|Obosi
|59
|070010583
|Uyo
|60
|070240599
|Asaba
|61
|070250602
|Enugu 2
|62
|070350612
|Gombe
|63
|070150621
|Napex
|64
|070150634
|BBA 2
|65
|070080649
|ABUJA 3
|66
|070120651
|KANO 3
|67
|070020667
|ONITSHA(MAIN MARKET)
|68
|070210671
|PORT HARCOURT 2
|69
|070230680
|ABA 3
|70
|070020696
|NNEWI 3
|71
|070230703
|UMUAHIA
|72
|070240719
|WARRI 2
|73
|070150728
|ENUOWA
|74
|070150731
|EBUTE METTA
|75
|070150744
|DOPEMU
|76
|070150757
|ALABA
|77
|070150760
|BALOGUN 2
|78
|070150773
|BBA 3
|79
|070150786
|ASPAMDA 3
|80
|070150799
|APAPA 3
|81
|070150809
|OBA AKRAN
|82
|070150825
|ADEYEMO ALAKIJA
|83
|070150838
|IBAFON
|84
|070150841
|ELEGUSHI CASH CENTRE
|85
|070150854
|SAKA TINUBU CASH
|86
|070150867
|ORILE COKER MICRO BR
|87
|070150870
|COMPUTA VILLAGE MICRO BR
|88
|070150883
|TIN CAN ISLAND
|89
|070070895
|CALABAR
|90
|070100901
|NEKEDE
|91
|070150919
|ADEOLA HOPEWELL
|92
|070020926
|NNAMDI AZIKWE
|93
|070100930
|OWERRI MAIN
|94
|070330946
|ABAKALIKI
|95
|070040951
|BENIN
|96
|070020968
|ASUT
|97
|070150977
|FESTAC
|98
|070150980
|LEKKI
|99
|070020997
|IHIALA
|100
|070231003
|ARIARIA
|101
|070051018
|MAKURDI
|102
|070281024
|OBAJANA
|103
|070331039
|AFIKPO
|104
|070211049
|STEEL MARKET MICRO
|105
|070251054
|NSUKKA
|106
|070221068
|SOKOTO
|107
|070081075
|NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
|108
|070291085
|OSHOGBO
|109
|070091094
|YOLA
|110
|070131103
|KATSINA
|111
|070201114
|JOS
|112
|070151125
|EGBEDA
|113
|070151138
|MUSHIN
|114
|070101146
|ORLU
|115
|070301153
|JALINGO
|116
|070031164
|BAUCHI
|117
|070021174
|BRIDGE HEAD
|118
|070041183
|UROMI
|119
|070281192
|LOKOJA
|120
|070321201
|YENAGOA 2
|121
|070211214
|RIVERS STATE SECRETRIAT
|122
|070211227
|UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE,PHC
|123
|070211230
|PHC GRA PHASE 1
|124
|070211243
|PH/ABA ROAD
|125
|070041251
|EKPOMA
|126
|070041264
|AUCHI
|127
|070171273
|ABEOKUTA
|128
|070151280
|AKOKA
|129
|070021297
|ONITSHA STOCK EXCHANGE
|130
|070021307
|NSUGBE
|131
|070371316
|GUSAU
|132
|070151329
|APAPA PARK LANE
|133
|070151332
|IRE AKARI BRANCH
|134
|070361342
|MARARABA
|135
|070041358
|UNIBEN
I opened an acc wit fidelity bank abraka branch nd i nid the sort code to apply for a scholarship pls notify me if u have d sort code
I can’t find the sort code for ijora badia branch.tanx