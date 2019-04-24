List of Fidelity bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

July 7, 2020

fidelity bank plc

List of Fidelity bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Fidelity Bank Sort Codes as well as fidelity bank branches in Nigeria.

A sort code is usually a number which identifies a bank and the branch where a customer’s account is being held. The sort code specially identifies the bank itself and it is used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank. Today we paste here the sort code or the Routing Number Fidelity Bank of Nigeria.

 

BANK 4 FIDELITY BANK PLC  
1 070150003 HEAD OFFICE
2 070210011 PORT HARCOURT
3 070020023 ONITSHA(NEW MARKET ROAD)
4 070150032 Allen Avenue
5 070150045 OKEARIN
6 070150058 OYINGBO
7 070150061 ASPAMDA
8 070150074 VICTORIA GARDEN CITY
9 070210082 RUMUOLUMENI
10 070150090 APAPA
11 070020104 NKPOR
12 070020117 NNEWI
13 070150126 MATORI
14 070230130 ABA
15 070150142 IDUMAGBO
16 070210150 ONNE
17 070150168 CORP.BRANCH
18 070080173 GARKI,ABUJA
19 070150184 BBA
20 070080199 WUSE
21 070150207 LBS
22 070120211 KANO
23 070150223 GBAGADA
24 070250233 ENUGU
25 070190241 IBADAN
26 070020256 AWKA
27 070150265 Yaba
28 070150278 Awolowo Road,Ikoyi
29 070150281 Idumota
30 070210299 Trans Amadi 2
31 070080306 Abuja 2
32 070150317 Apapa 2
33 070110328 Kaduna South
34 070150333 Centage Plaza
35 070020340 Onitsha(MAIN)
36 070120350 Kano
37 070060368 Maiduguri
38 070230376 Aba 2
39 070150388 Victoria Island
40 070150391 Balogun
41 070110409 Kaduna North
42 070080416 NNPC
43 070150427 NAHCO
44 070020434 Onitsha(MARKET)
45 070150443 ASPAMDA 2
46 070150456 Matori
47 070210464 Intels
48 070210477 Onne 2
49 070240489 Warri 1
50 070020492 Nnewi 2
51 070150508 ENSEC
52 070080513 Abuja Regional
53 070210529 PH I
54 070190539 Ibadan 2
55 070180549 Akure
56 070320558 Yenagoa
57 070020560 Nkpor 2
58 070020573 Obosi
59 070010583 Uyo
60 070240599 Asaba
61 070250602 Enugu 2
62 070350612 Gombe
63 070150621 Napex
64 070150634 BBA 2
65 070080649 ABUJA 3
66 070120651 KANO 3
67 070020667 ONITSHA(MAIN MARKET)
68 070210671 PORT HARCOURT 2
69 070230680 ABA 3
70 070020696 NNEWI 3
71 070230703 UMUAHIA
72 070240719 WARRI 2
73 070150728 ENUOWA
74 070150731 EBUTE METTA
75 070150744 DOPEMU
76 070150757 ALABA
77 070150760 BALOGUN 2
78 070150773 BBA 3
79 070150786 ASPAMDA 3
80 070150799 APAPA 3
81 070150809 OBA AKRAN
82 070150825 ADEYEMO ALAKIJA
83 070150838 IBAFON
84 070150841 ELEGUSHI CASH CENTRE
85 070150854 SAKA TINUBU CASH
86 070150867 ORILE COKER MICRO BR
87 070150870 COMPUTA VILLAGE MICRO BR
88 070150883 TIN CAN ISLAND
89 070070895 CALABAR
90 070100901 NEKEDE
91 070150919 ADEOLA HOPEWELL
92 070020926 NNAMDI AZIKWE
93 070100930 OWERRI MAIN
94 070330946 ABAKALIKI
95 070040951 BENIN
96 070020968 ASUT
97 070150977 FESTAC
98 070150980 LEKKI
99 070020997 IHIALA
100 070231003 ARIARIA
101 070051018 MAKURDI
102 070281024 OBAJANA
103 070331039 AFIKPO
104 070211049 STEEL MARKET MICRO
105 070251054 NSUKKA
106 070221068 SOKOTO
107 070081075 NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
108 070291085 OSHOGBO
109 070091094 YOLA
110 070131103 KATSINA
111 070201114 JOS
112 070151125 EGBEDA
113 070151138 MUSHIN
114 070101146 ORLU
115 070301153 JALINGO
116 070031164 BAUCHI
117 070021174 BRIDGE HEAD
118 070041183 UROMI
119 070281192 LOKOJA
120 070321201 YENAGOA 2
121 070211214 RIVERS STATE SECRETRIAT
122 070211227 UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE,PHC
123 070211230 PHC GRA PHASE 1
124 070211243 PH/ABA ROAD
125 070041251 EKPOMA
126 070041264 AUCHI
127 070171273 ABEOKUTA
128 070151280 AKOKA
129 070021297 ONITSHA STOCK EXCHANGE
130 070021307 NSUGBE
131 070371316 GUSAU
132 070151329 APAPA PARK LANE
133 070151332 IRE AKARI BRANCH
134 070361342 MARARABA
135 070041358 UNIBEN




  5. I opened an acc wit fidelity bank abraka branch nd i nid the sort code to apply for a scholarship pls notify me if u have d sort code

    Reply

