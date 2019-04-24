List of First bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

July 7, 2020

First Bank

List of First bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of first bank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all first bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all First bank sort codes in Nigeria –

 

S/N SORT CODES  BRANCHES
1 011151003 F.B.N. H/OFFICE FIN CONTROL
2 011231017 ABA [MAIN]
3 011171025 ABEOKUTA
4 011241036 AGBOR
5 011151045 APAPA
6 011151058 IJORA LAGOS
7 011151061 AJEGUNLE
8 011231017 ABA TOWN
9 011181086 AKURE MAIN
10 011161093 SULEJA
11 011041100 BENIN KING SQUARE
12 011041113 BENIN MISSION ROAD
13 011201128 BUKURU
14 011121130 BOMPAI
15 011031149 BAUCHI
16 011201157 BASSA
17 011201160 BARKIN LADI
18 011161190 BIDA
19 011071206 CALABAR
20 011191212 IBADAN (ORITA CHALLENGE)
21 011191238 UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
22 011071248 UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR
23 011171261 IDIROKO
24 011011279 IKOT ABASI
25 011311306 DAMATURU
26 011311306 DARAZO
27 011061326 DAMBOA
28 011311306 DAMAGUN
29 011241382 EVWRENI (DELTA STATE)
30 011011350 EFA
31 011291361 ERIN-OSUN
32 011071374 EKORI
33 011241382 EVWRENI
34 011251437 ENUGU (MAIN)
35 011241421 DELTA
36 011254137 ENUGU (UWANI)
37 011181442 EFON ALAYE
38 011151456 EPE
39 011041469 EKPOMA
40 011281478 EGBE
41 011011486 ETINAN
42 011251495 EZZAMGBO
43 011131502 FUNTUA
44 011091529 FUFORE
45 011251534 EMENE IND. ESTATE
46 011251547 EHA ALUMONA
47 011181552 EMURE EKITI
48 011181565 ERIJIYAN EKITI
49 011151579 ORILE IGANMU
50 011311607 GASHUA
51 011311610 GEIDAM
52 011031628 GOMBE
53 011221632 GUSAU
54 011091642 GANYE
55 011221658 GUMMI
56 011201665 KURGWI
57 011111674 KADUNA KAWO
58 011081681 ABAJI
59 011241696 AGBARHO
60 011091707 HONG
61 011261715 HADEJIA
62 011181727 ILASA EKITI
63 011221739 ILLELA
64 011251741 INYI
65 011181947 IGBOGILA
66 011181769 IKARAM AKOKO
67 011071785 IKOM
68 011151799 IKORODU
69 011191212 IBADAN (BANK ROAD)
70 011191814 IBADAN (AGODI)
71 011191827 IBADAN (AMUNIGUN)
72 011181837 IKARE
73 011151841 IKEJA
74 011011855 IKOT EKPENE
75 011291866 ILESHA
76 011151870 AGEGE
77 011151883 IKEJA IND EST
78 011151896 ILUPEJU IND EST
79 011141903 ILORIN
80 011151919 IGANMU
81 011151922 ISOLO LAGOS
82 011181934 ILE OLUJI
83 011181947 IGBOKODA
84 011291950 IPETU-IJESHA
85 011151964 MURTALA MOHAMMED AIRPORT
86 011171973 IJEBU-ODE
87 011181989 IDO-ANI
88 011291992 ILE-IFE
89 011202004 JOS (MAIN)
90 011202017 JOS (MARKET)
91 011202020 JOS (SECRETARIAT)
92 011202046 UNIVERSITY OF JOS
93 011232058 ABA FACTORY ROAD
94 011282066 IYAMOYE
95 011032070 GAMAWA
96 011282082 AKPANYA
97 011152099 IKEJA (ALLEN AVENUE)
98 011112107 KADUNA (MAIN)
99 011112110 KADUNA (BANK ROAD)
100 011112123 KADUNA (SOUTH)
101 011032148 KALTUNGO
102 011122155 KANO (MAIN)
103 011122168 KANO (FAGGE TA KUDU)
104 011032177 KATAGUM AGENCY
105 011162186 KATCHA
106 011222194 KAURA NAMODA
107 011162209 KONTAGORA
108 011132213 KATSINA
109 011052225 KATSINA ALA
110 011162238 KAGARA
111 011062245 KONDUGA AGENCY
112 011302250 KARIM LAMIDO
113 011152277 KETU
114 011142287 KOSUBOSU
115 011162296 KUTA
116 011152303 MARINA BRANCH
117 011152316 BROAD ST LAGOS
118 011152329 LAGOS (M.MOHAMMED WAY)
119 011152332 OBUN-EKO BRANCH.
120 011152345 EBUTE-METTA LG
121 011152358 LAGOS (YABA)
122 011152316 INVESTMENT HOUSE
123 011152374 MOLONEY ST. BRANCH.
124 011152387 LAGOS (WESTERN HOUSE)
125 011152390 LAGOS (SURULERE)
126 011152400 LAGOS (FALOMO)
127 011152413 LAGOS (FED. SECTRIAT)
128 011152426 ABIBU-OKI BRANCH.
129 011152439 NIJ HOUSE BRANCH.
130 011152442 STOCK EXCHANGE BRANCH.
131 011152455 LAGOS (OREGUN)
132 011152468 LAGOS (OGBA)
133 011152471 LAGOS REGIONAL CENTRE
134 011152484 LAGOS (ALAUSA SEC.)
135 011302496 LAU
136 011062503 MAIDUGURI
137 011132514 MALLUM FASHI
138 011162526 MINNA
139 011052539 MAKURDI
140 011092544 MICHIKA
141 011202554 MANGU
142 011152565 MATORI BRANCH.
143 011282574 MOPA
144 011092586 MAYO-BALEWA
145 011312606 NGURU
146 011102612 NKWOAGU ISUOCHI
147 011022624 NKWELLE EZUNAKA
148 011022637 NNEWI
149 011152646 NAVY TOWN OJO
150 011102667 OKWELLE
151 011242679 OGWASHI-UKU
152 011022682 OGBUNIKE
153 011282697 OGORI
154 011192703 OGBOMOSO
155 011022718 ONITSHA (MAIN)
156 011022721 ONITSHA (NWOBODO AV.)
157 011022734 ONITSHA (IWEKA ROAD)
158 011022747 ONITSHA (BRG.HEAD MRKT.)
159 011012757 ORON
160 011292768 OSHOGBO
161 011182771 OWO
162 011192787 OYO
163 011102793 OWERRI
164 011182807 OKA AKOKO
165 011182810 ORE
166 011282820 OKENE
167 011022831 ONITSHA (WILLIAM ST.)
168 011022844 OTUOCHA
169 011172859 OGBERE
170 011182865 ONDO
171 011152879 OTA
172 011052885 OTURKPO
173 011072894 OBUBRA
174 011212900 PORT HARCOURT STATION ROAD.
175 011212913 PORT HARCOURT (TOWN)
176 011212926 PORT HARCOURT (AIRPORT)
177 011212939 PORT HARCOURT (TRANS-AMA
178 011212942 PORT HARCOURT (DIOBU)
179 011212955 PORT HARCOURT (ORIJE)
180 011312978 POTISKUM
181 011222987 KAMBA
182 011022996 NKPOR
183 011153014 REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT
184 011163033 RIJAU
185 011193058 IBADAN OLUYOLE ESTATE
186 011183068 OKEMESI
187 011193074 OKO
188 011213080 ODI
189 011043098 SABONGIDA-ORA
190 011243102 SAPELE MAIN
191 011173117 SHAGAMU
192 011223122 SOKOTO (MAIN)
193 011113135 SAMARU
194 011243144 SAPELE BOYO ROAD
195 011153166 SURULERE SHOPPING CENT
196 011223177 SHINKAFI
197 011153182 SOMOLU
198 011033202 TORO
199 011033215 TAFAWA BALEWA
200 011223229 TAMBAWAL
201 011153234 TIN CAN ISLAND
202 011193249 SAKI BRANCH
203 011153250 TREASURY DEPARTMENT
204 011023267 AWKA
205 011103271 AMARAKU
206 011233280 AMAOKWE ITEM,
207 011153292 NIGER  HOUSE
208 011233303 UMUAHIA
209 011013316 UYO
210 011013329 UTU ETIM EKPO
211 011013332 UKAM
212 011103349 UMUOWA
213 011303356 MAYO NDAGA
214 011123361 KANO INT. AIRPORT
215 011023377 NIMO
216 011063388 UBA-KUMAGUM
217 011103394 URUALLA
218 011053402 VANDEIKYA
219 011103417 OWERRI DOUGLAS ROAD
220 011053428 NAKA
221 011153438 OKE ARIN BRANCH
222 011153441 ABIBU ADETORO STR. (BRANCH), V
223 011283450 OGUMA
224 011253464 OVOKO
225 011103475 OWERRI (BRANCH 2)
226 011093488 GULAK
227 011013497 ESSENE
228 011243500 WARRI
229 011243513 UGHELLI
230 011113520 KAFANCHAN
231 011043535 BENIN OREGBENI
232 011153548 NICHEMTEX INDUSTRIES (IKORODU)
233 011043551 AGBEDE BRANCH
234 011063560 NEW MAIDUGURI (M.MKT)
235 011273570 BIRNIN KEBBI
236 011263580 DUTSE
237 011173599 ARAROMI OBU
238 011093608 YOLA MAIN
239 011033613 YANA
240 011283625 LOKOJA
241 011303631 JALINGO
242 011093640 YOLA MARKET
243 011033655 AZARE
245 011273664 MUNGADI-MAIYAMA
246 011063670 KWAJAFA
247 011303686 BAMBUR
248 011033697 BURRA AGENCY
249 011113708 ZARIA
250 011303712 ZING
251 011123727 KANO (ZOO ROAD)
252 011093734 GARKIDA
253 011123743 KANO CLUB ROAD
254 011273758 ZURU
255 011023762 ABBA
256 011223779 SOKOTO (DANFODIO ROAD)
257 011183796 AKURE (MARKET)
258 011283803 AYANGBA
259 011283816 AJAOKUTA
260 011183822 ADO-EKITI
261 011293835 IJEBU-IJESHA
262 011253846 IKEM
263 011233853 ABA ARIARIA
264 011183864 IKERE EKITI
265 011283874 ISANLU-OYI
266 011203883 LAFIA
267 011293893 INISHA
268 011323908 ANKA
269 011183916 IFAKI-EKITI
270 011283926 ABEJUKOLO
271 011153933 AGBARA
272 011233947 AFIKPO
273 011243953 ASABA
274 011183961 IKOLE EKITI
275 011283971 ITOBE
276 011193980 AWE
277 011103996 AKATTA
278 011084002 ABUJA GARKI
279 011254010 NSUKKA
280 011234027 ABA ALAOJI
281 011154039 AKOWONJO
282 011044042 UGBOWO (BENIN)
283 011254052 EKWULOBIA
284 011084060 ABUJA MAIN
285 011214076 PORT HARCOURT (SHELL)
286 011154097 IKOTA
287 011214102 BONNY
288 011214115 YENEGOA
289 011154123 ADEOLA ODEKU
290 011154136 ALABA INT. MKT. OJO
291 011154152 DALEKO
292 011244169 WARRI SHELL
293 011084170 ABUJA AIRPORT
294 011044181 BENIN SILUKO ROAD BRANCH
295 011154204 ISOLO IND.ESTATE BR.
296 011254214 ABAKALIKI
297 011014221 EKET
298 011204235 SAMINAKA BRANCH
299 011194248 NEW GBAGI MKT.
300 011154274 TRADE FAIR
301 011194293 MOLETE BR.
302 011174310 MOSIMI
303 011194329 EDE
304 011244334 EKPAN
305 011214348 NEW PORTHARCOURT MAIN
306 011085069 ABUJA (JOS ROAD)
307 011245155 EFFURUN
308 011215088 BONNY ISLAND
309 011215130 PORT HARCOURT
310 011155119 IKOYI (KEFFI ROAD)
311 011155148 VICTORIA ISLAND
312 011155106 IKEJA (OBA AKRAN)
313 011125123 KANO (BOMPAI)
314 011215046 PORT HARCOURT
315 011025039 ONITSHA
316 011154958 OJODU/ISHERI

 




*