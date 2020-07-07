List of GTBank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – List of GTBank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – Whenever you are receiving money from someone especially interbank transfers or international money transfers, you will be required to provide your sort code from your bank. If you are a customer of GTBANK in Nigeria you will get all the branches in the bank as well as their sort codes.
This article is about List of GTBank Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. The sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.
Sort code for all GTBank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.
Here is a list of all GTBank sort codes in Nigeria –
Nine (9) Digits Gtbank Sort Code
|No.
|Branch Address
|Sort Code
|1.)
|Computer Village, Ikeja
|058152573.
|2.)
|Abuja, Area 11 Garki.
|058083257.
|3.)
|Port-Harcourt, East West Road
|058215054.
|4.)
|Sokoto, Maiduguri Road.
|058223525.
|5.)
|Kaduna, Nnamdi Azikwe.
|058113127.
|6.)
|Okene
|058288418.
|7.)
|Lagere, Ile-Ife.
|058294910.
Like i said earlier, each branches of guaranty trust bank plc have their own sort code.
Sort code is 9 digits in number. The 1st three (3) digits represents a particular bank and that of gtbank is 058. Meaning gtbank short code for all branches starts with it. You know, just like 0803 & 0805 for MTN & Glo.
The 4th digit represents the location of the branch. Meaning all branches in a State or even geopolitical region will have the same first 4 digits.
Last five digits of gtb sort codes represent the branches. Meaning most branches will have the last 5 digits different.
Now that you know what sort code is and what each digits of gtbank sort code represent, i will go ahead and list all the branches of gtbank and their respective sort codes.
List of Gtbank Branches in Nigeria & Their Sort Codes.
Listed below are the 9 digit codes of gtb branches across the 36 states of the country.
Abia State.
- Aba, Aba-Owerri Road 058235212.
- Aba, Port-Harcourt Road 058235225.
- Umuahia 058237016.
Adamawa State.
- Mubi 058098213.
- Yola 058093616.
- Yola 058093629.
Akwa-Ibom State.
- Uyo 058015513.
Anambra State.
- Awka 058027116.
- Nnewi 058025817.
- Onitsha 058025118.
- Onitsha, New Market 058025121.
- Bridge Head 058025134.
- Old Cementry Road 058025118.
- Nnamdi Azikwe University 058027129.
- Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka 058017126.
- Onitsha III – Bridge Head 058025139.
Bauchi State.
- Bauchi 058036013.
- Bauchi, Azare 058036026.
- Bayelsa State.
- Yenogoa 058325410.
Benue State.
- Makurdi 058053818.
Borno State.
- Maiduguri 058063413.
- Maiduguri, Monday Market Road 058063426.
- UMTH,MAIDUGURI 058063433.
Cross River State.
- CALABAR 058075618.
- Kom 058077412.
Delta State.
- Airport Road, Warri 058244151.
- Asaba 058244135
- Sapele 058247310.
- Warri 058244119.
- Delsu Abraka 058094178.
Ebonyi State.
- Abakaliki 058335918.
Edo State.
- Auchi 058-447615.
- Benin V – Ikpoba Hills 058044254.
- Benin, Akpakpava 058044238.
- Benin, Ekenwa Road 058044241.
- Benin, Sapele Road 058044128.
- USselu 058044225.
- Benin 058044267.
- Ekpoma 058244274.
Ekiti State.
- Ado-Ekiti 058184619.
- Eksu 058184444.
- Ekiti 058034442.
Enugu State.
- Enugu, Ogui Road 058255315.
- Enugu, Rangers 058255328.
- Nsukka 058257517.
FCT – Abuja.
- Abuja , Wuse II 058-083228.
- Abuja, Area 11 Garki 058-083257.
- Abuja, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent 058-083299.
- Abuja, Garki 058-083215.
- Abuja, Gwagwalada 058-083244.
- Abuja, Kubwa 058-083273.
- Abuja, Maitama 058-083231.
- Abuja, National Assembly 058-083260.
- Abuja, Ulo Plaza, Wuse Zone 5 058-083309.
- Aminu-Kano Abuja 058-083286.
- Asokoro 058-083956.
- Cadastral Zone, CBD Abuja 058-083969.
- Kaura Namoda 058-083972.
- Apo 058-083930.
- Jabi 058-083943.
Gombe State.
- Gombe 058036217.
Imo State.
- Okigwe 058105931
- Orlu 058105928
- Owerri 058105711
- Owerri 2 058105724.
Jigawa State.
- Dutse 058-266511.
Kaduna State.
- Kaduna 058113114.
- Kaduna 4 (Barnawa) 058113143.
- Kaduna, Kano Road 058113130.
- Kaduna, Nnamdi Azikwe 058113127.
- Zaria 058118119.
- NDA Kaduna 058113156.
Kano State.
- Kano 058123010.
- Kano, BACHIRAWA Road 058123049
- Kano, Bello Road 058123036
- Kano, Wapa 058123052
- Kano, Zaria Road 058123023
- Kano 058123065.
Kastina State.
- Kastina 058133916.
Kebbi State.
- Birnin Kebbi 058-276116.
Kogi State.
- Lokoja 058286410.
- Obajana 058288311.
- Okene 058288418.
Kwara State.
- Ilorin 058144439.
- Ilorin GRA 058144426.
- Ilorin, Unity Road 058144413.
- Offa 058144714.
- Kwara Poly 058144468.
- Unilorin 058144455.
Lagos State.
- ABULE EGBA 058-152489.
- ADENIYI JONES 058-152434
- ADEOLA ODEKU 058-152094
- ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA 058-152146
- AJAH 058-152272
- AJOSE ADEOGUN 058-152502
- AKIN ADESOLA 058-152052
- AKOWONJO 058-152366
- ALABA 058-152560
- ALAUSA 058-152340
- ALLEN 058-152023
- AMUWO ODOFIN 058-152599
- ANTHONY 058-152298
- APAPA, BURMA ROAD 058-152515
- APAPA, COMMERCIAL RD 058-152049
- APAPA, CREEK ROAD 058-152188
- ASPAMDA 058-152078
- BANK ANTHONY 058-152065
- BAYO KUKU 058-152586
- BROAD ST 058-152036
- CATHOLIC MISSION 058-152243
- CBD ALAUSA 058-152612
- CHEVRON DRIVE 058-152405
- COMPUTER VILLAGE,IKEJA 058-152573
- DIYA GBAGADA 058-152528
- EGBEDA, IDIMU RD 058-152450
- FESTAC 058-152269
- IBAFO 058-152201
- IDI-ORO 058-152418
- IDUMOTA 058-152421
- IKORODU 058-152324
- IKORODU 058-152625
- IKOSI 058-152230
- IKOYI 058-152081
- IKOYI 2 058-152531
- ILUPEJU 058-152104
- ISOLO 058-152379
- ISOLO, AIRPORT ROAD 058-152227
- KETU 058-152395
- LASU 058-152544
- LAWANSON 058-152557
- LEKKI 058-152159
- LUTH 058-152308
- LAGOS MAGODO 058-152638
- ITIRE 058-152641
- MARINA 058-152162
- MATORI 058-152447
- MOLONEY 058-152463
- MUSHIN 058-152256
- OBA AKRAN 058-152120
- OBA AKRAN, BERGERPAINTS 058-152382
- OGBA 058-152175
- OJODU 058-152492
- OJUELEGBA 058-152311
- OKE-ARIN 058-152476
- OKOTA 058-152337
- ONIPANU 058-152353
- OPEBI 058-152214
- OREGUN 058-152117
- PLAZA 058-152010
- ST GREGORY 058-152609
- BODE THOMAS 1 058-152133
- BODE THOMAS 2 058-152670
- TIAMIYU SAVAGE 058-152285
- YABA 058-152191
- PLURAL HOUSE 058-152654
- IKOTA 058-152696
- IKOTUN BRANCH 058-152706
- WESTERN AVENUE 058-152683
- CELE – IJESHA 058-152719
- ABULE EGBA 2 058-023266
- APAPA, DUOLLA ROAD 058-152883
- EGBE ROAD 058-152845
- FESTAC 2 058-152777
- INTL AIRPORT RD 2 058-152722
- IPAJA 058-152764
- LASPOTECH 058-152829
- MASHA 058-153006
- OGBA 2 058-152942
- ORILE COKER 058-152748
- UNILAG 058-152751.
- IJU 058-152890
- LAUTECH 058-199112.
Nasarawa State.
- Karu 058206911
- Lafia 058206814.
Niger State.
- Kontagora 058168017
- Minna 058163711.
Ogun State.
- Abeokuta 058174218
- Abeokuta, Asero 058179077
- Abeokuta, Unaab 058179064
- Agbara 058179080
- Ijebu Ode 058179048
- Ago-Iwoye. 058174144
- Sagamu 058179035
- Sango Otta 058174810
- RCCG 058179129
- Babcock 058174823.
Ondo State.
- Akure 058184318
- Futa 058184321
- Ondo 058184334.
Osun State.
- Lagere, Ile-Ife 058294910
- Ilesa 058299012
- O.A.U Ile-Ife 058294923
- Osogbo 058294512.
Oyo State.
- Ibadan, Apata 058194049
- Ibadan, Bodija 058194023
- Ibadan, Challenge 058194065
- Ibadan, Dugbe 058194010
- Ibadan, Mokola 058194052
- Ibadan, Ring Road 058194036
- Ogbomoso 058199028
- Owode, Oyo 058199057.
Plateau State.
- Jos, Ahmadu Bello Way 058203325
- Jos, Jengre Road 058203312.
Rivers State.
- Bonny Island 058217214
- Port-Harcourt, Aba Road 058215025
- Port-Harcourt, Azikwe Road 058215041
- Port-Harcourt, East West Road 058215054
- Port-Harcourt, Industrial Layout 058215070
- Port-Harcourt, Shell RA 058215038
- Port-Harcourt, Trans Amadi 058215012
- Port-Harcourt, Ikwerre Road 058215067
- Port-Harcourt, NTA Road Mgbuoba 058215083
- NAOC 058215096
- RVSG Secretariat 058215944
- Aba Road PH E-Branch (Reports to 502) 058023600.
Sokoto State.
- Sokoto 058223512
- Sokoto, Maiduguri Road 058223525
- Usman Dan Fodio 058223538.
Taraba State.
- Jalingo 058306617
- Wukari 058308518.
Yobe State.
- Damaturu 058316717.
Zamfara State.
- Gusau 058326312.
