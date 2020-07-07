Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

List of GTBank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – List of GTBank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – Whenever you are receiving money from someone especially interbank transfers or international money transfers, you will be required to provide your sort code from your bank. If you are a customer of GTBANK in Nigeria you will get all the branches in the bank as well as their sort codes.

This article is about List of GTBank Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. The sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all GTBank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all GTBank sort codes in Nigeria –

Nine (9) Digits Gtbank Sort Code

No. Branch Address Sort Code 1.) Computer Village, Ikeja 058152573. 2.) Abuja, Area 11 Garki. 058083257. 3.) Port-Harcourt, East West Road 058215054. 4.) Sokoto, Maiduguri Road. 058223525. 5.) Kaduna, Nnamdi Azikwe. 058113127. 6.) Okene 058288418. 7.) Lagere, Ile-Ife. 058294910.

Like i said earlier, each branches of guaranty trust bank plc have their own sort code.

Sort code is 9 digits in number. The 1st three (3) digits represents a particular bank and that of gtbank is 058. Meaning gtbank short code for all branches starts with it. You know, just like 0803 & 0805 for MTN & Glo.

The 4th digit represents the location of the branch. Meaning all branches in a State or even geopolitical region will have the same first 4 digits.

Last five digits of gtb sort codes represent the branches. Meaning most branches will have the last 5 digits different.

Now that you know what sort code is and what each digits of gtbank sort code represent, i will go ahead and list all the branches of gtbank and their respective sort codes.

List of Gtbank Branches in Nigeria & Their Sort Codes.

Listed below are the 9 digit codes of gtb branches across the 36 states of the country.

Abia State.

Aba, Aba-Owerri Road 058235212.

Aba, Port-Harcourt Road 058235225.

Umuahia 058237016.

Adamawa State.

Mubi 058098213.

Yola 058093616.

Yola 058093629.

Akwa-Ibom State.

Uyo 058015513.

Anambra State.

Awka 058027116.

Nnewi 058025817.

Onitsha 058025118.

Onitsha, New Market 058025121.

Bridge Head 058025134.

Old Cementry Road 058025118.

Nnamdi Azikwe University 058027129.

Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka 058017126.

Onitsha III – Bridge Head 058025139.

Bauchi State.

Bauchi 058036013.

Bauchi, Azare 058036026.

Bayelsa State.

Yenogoa 058325410.

Benue State.

Makurdi 058053818.

Borno State.

Maiduguri 058063413.

Maiduguri, Monday Market Road 058063426.

UMTH,MAIDUGURI 058063433.

Cross River State.

CALABAR 058075618.

Kom 058077412.

Delta State.

Airport Road, Warri 058244151.

Asaba 058244135

Sapele 058247310.

Warri 058244119.

Delsu Abraka 058094178.

Ebonyi State.

Abakaliki 058335918.

Edo State.

Auchi 058-447615.

Benin V – Ikpoba Hills 058044254.

Benin, Akpakpava 058044238.

Benin, Ekenwa Road 058044241.

Benin, Sapele Road 058044128.

USselu 058044225.

Benin 058044267.

Ekpoma 058244274.

Ekiti State.

Ado-Ekiti 058184619.

Eksu 058184444.

Ekiti 058034442.

Enugu State.

Enugu, Ogui Road 058255315.

Enugu, Rangers 058255328.

Nsukka 058257517.

FCT – Abuja.

Abuja , Wuse II 058-083228.

Abuja, Area 11 Garki 058-083257.

Abuja, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent 058-083299.

Abuja, Garki 058-083215.

Abuja, Gwagwalada 058-083244.

Abuja, Kubwa 058-083273.

Abuja, Maitama 058-083231.

Abuja, National Assembly 058-083260.

Abuja, Ulo Plaza, Wuse Zone 5 058-083309.

Aminu-Kano Abuja 058-083286.

Asokoro 058-083956.

Cadastral Zone, CBD Abuja 058-083969.

Kaura Namoda 058-083972.

Apo 058-083930.

Jabi 058-083943.

Gombe State.

Gombe 058036217.

Imo State.

Okigwe 058105931

Orlu 058105928

Owerri 058105711

Owerri 2 058105724.

Jigawa State.

Dutse 058-266511.

Kaduna State.

Kaduna 058113114.

Kaduna 4 (Barnawa) 058113143.

Kaduna, Kano Road 058113130.

Kaduna, Nnamdi Azikwe 058113127.

Zaria 058118119.

NDA Kaduna 058113156.

Kano State.

Kano 058123010.

Kano, BACHIRAWA Road 058123049

Kano, Bello Road 058123036

Kano, Wapa 058123052

Kano, Zaria Road 058123023

Kano 058123065.

Kastina State.

Kastina 058133916.

Kebbi State.

Birnin Kebbi 058-276116.

Kogi State.

Lokoja 058286410.

Obajana 058288311.

Okene 058288418.

Kwara State.

Ilorin 058144439.

Ilorin GRA 058144426.

Ilorin, Unity Road 058144413.

Offa 058144714.

Kwara Poly 058144468.

Unilorin 058144455.

Lagos State.

ABULE EGBA 058-152489.

ADENIYI JONES 058-152434

ADEOLA ODEKU 058-152094

ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA 058-152146

AJAH 058-152272

AJOSE ADEOGUN 058-152502

AKIN ADESOLA 058-152052

AKOWONJO 058-152366

ALABA 058-152560

ALAUSA 058-152340

ALLEN 058-152023

AMUWO ODOFIN 058-152599

ANTHONY 058-152298

APAPA, BURMA ROAD 058-152515

APAPA, COMMERCIAL RD 058-152049

APAPA, CREEK ROAD 058-152188

ASPAMDA 058-152078

BANK ANTHONY 058-152065

BAYO KUKU 058-152586

BROAD ST 058-152036

CATHOLIC MISSION 058-152243

CBD ALAUSA 058-152612

CHEVRON DRIVE 058-152405

COMPUTER VILLAGE,IKEJA 058-152573

DIYA GBAGADA 058-152528

EGBEDA, IDIMU RD 058-152450

FESTAC 058-152269

IBAFO 058-152201

IDI-ORO 058-152418

IDUMOTA 058-152421

IKORODU 058-152324

IKORODU 058-152625

IKOSI 058-152230

IKOYI 058-152081

IKOYI 2 058-152531

ILUPEJU 058-152104

ISOLO 058-152379

ISOLO, AIRPORT ROAD 058-152227

KETU 058-152395

LASU 058-152544

LAWANSON 058-152557

LEKKI 058-152159

LUTH 058-152308

LAGOS MAGODO 058-152638

ITIRE 058-152641

MARINA 058-152162

MATORI 058-152447

MOLONEY 058-152463

MUSHIN 058-152256

OBA AKRAN 058-152120

OBA AKRAN, BERGERPAINTS 058-152382

OGBA 058-152175

OJODU 058-152492

OJUELEGBA 058-152311

OKE-ARIN 058-152476

OKOTA 058-152337

ONIPANU 058-152353

OPEBI 058-152214

OREGUN 058-152117

PLAZA 058-152010

ST GREGORY 058-152609

BODE THOMAS 1 058-152133

BODE THOMAS 2 058-152670

TIAMIYU SAVAGE 058-152285

YABA 058-152191

PLURAL HOUSE 058-152654

IKOTA 058-152696

IKOTUN BRANCH 058-152706

WESTERN AVENUE 058-152683

CELE – IJESHA 058-152719

ABULE EGBA 2 058-023266

APAPA, DUOLLA ROAD 058-152883

EGBE ROAD 058-152845

FESTAC 2 058-152777

INTL AIRPORT RD 2 058-152722

IPAJA 058-152764

LASPOTECH 058-152829

MASHA 058-153006

OGBA 2 058-152942

ORILE COKER 058-152748

UNILAG 058-152751.

IJU 058-152890

LAUTECH 058-199112.

Nasarawa State.

Karu 058206911

Lafia 058206814.

Niger State.

Kontagora 058168017

Minna 058163711.

Ogun State.

Abeokuta 058174218

Abeokuta, Asero 058179077

Abeokuta, Unaab 058179064

Agbara 058179080

Ijebu Ode 058179048

Ago-Iwoye. 058174144

Sagamu 058179035

Sango Otta 058174810

RCCG 058179129

Babcock 058174823.

Ondo State.

Akure 058184318

Futa 058184321

Ondo 058184334.

Osun State.

Lagere, Ile-Ife 058294910

Ilesa 058299012

O.A.U Ile-Ife 058294923

Osogbo 058294512.

Oyo State.

Ibadan, Apata 058194049

Ibadan, Bodija 058194023

Ibadan, Challenge 058194065

Ibadan, Dugbe 058194010

Ibadan, Mokola 058194052

Ibadan, Ring Road 058194036

Ogbomoso 058199028

Owode, Oyo 058199057.

Plateau State.

Jos, Ahmadu Bello Way 058203325

Jos, Jengre Road 058203312.

Rivers State.

Bonny Island 058217214

Port-Harcourt, Aba Road 058215025

Port-Harcourt, Azikwe Road 058215041

Port-Harcourt, East West Road 058215054

Port-Harcourt, Industrial Layout 058215070

Port-Harcourt, Shell RA 058215038

Port-Harcourt, Trans Amadi 058215012

Port-Harcourt, Ikwerre Road 058215067

Port-Harcourt, NTA Road Mgbuoba 058215083

NAOC 058215096

RVSG Secretariat 058215944

Aba Road PH E-Branch (Reports to 502) 058023600.

Sokoto State.

Sokoto 058223512

Sokoto, Maiduguri Road 058223525

Usman Dan Fodio 058223538.

Taraba State.

Jalingo 058306617

Wukari 058308518.

Yobe State.

Damaturu 058316717.

Zamfara State.

Gusau 058326312.

Don’t you think someone you know might needs this? Kindly share this gtbank sort code using the social sharing buttons below.