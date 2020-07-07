List of Polaris bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

July 7, 2020 Tosan Olajide BANKING

Polaris Bank releases first audited report with N27.8b profit

List of Polaris bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Sky bank Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Sky bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all Sky bank sort codes in Nigeria –

 

S/N SORT CODES  BRANCHES
1 076151006 HEAD OFFICE BRANCH
2 076151019 ADEOLA HOPEWELL
3 076151022 WAREHOUSE ROAD
4 076151035 TOYIN STREET BRANCH
5 076081040 GARKI BRANCH
6 076151051 IDUMAGBO
7 076211069 OLUSEGUN OBASANJO 1
8 076151077 ODUNLAMI STREET
9 076151080 ALABA INT’L MARKET
10 076151093 NAHCO
11 076151103 COMPUTER VILLAGE
12 076151116 OSOLO WAY BRANCH
13 076151129 ASPAMDA INTL MARKET
14 076181131 OBA ADESIDA ROAD
15 076111143 KADUNA MAIN BRANCH
16 076231159 FAULKS ROAD BRANCH
17 076251168 NNEWI BRANCH
18 076151174 AGO PALACE WAY
19 076251184 BRIDGE HEAD BRANCH
20 076251197 JOHNSON STREET
21 076151200 MATORI MARKET
22 076321218 YENAGOA
23 076011227 PRINCE UTUKS STREET
24 076151239 KUDIRAT ABIOLA WAY
25 076121243 BELLO ROAD2
26 076191257 OKE – ADO
27 076211263 ELEME JUNCTION
28 076191273 AGBENI MARKET
29 076211289 ONNE BRANCH
30 076191299 LEBANON BRANCH
31 076081309 WUSE BRANCH
32 076151310 BBA BRANCH
33 076151323 OGBA
34 076151336 ADEOLA ODEKU STREET
35 076151349 ALFRED REWANE ROAD
36 076211357 PH GARRISON JUC
37 076151365 AKIN ADESOLA STREET
38 076171374 OKE-ILEWO
39 076081383 GRAND SQUARE BRANCH
40 076211399 WOJI ROAD
41 076321409 YENAGOA II
42 076041417 FORESTRY ROAD
43 076151420 WHARF ROAD2
44 076151433 OPEBI ROAD BRANCH
45 076151459 COKER ORILE BRANCH
46 076151475 COMMERCIAL ROAD
47 076151488 ALLEN AVENUE BRANCH
48 076231528 ASA ROAD BRANCH
49 076021534 MARKET ROAD BRANCH
50 076081545 AMINU KANO CRESCENT
51 076111554 AHMADU BELLO WAY3
52 076081574 NASS BRANCH
53 076151585 NNAMDI AZIKWE ST.
54 076151598 CITY HALL
55 076151608 GLOVER ROAD BRANCH
56 076151611 CREEK ROAD BRANCH
57 076151624 ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA
58 076211632 TRANS AMADI
59 076151640 ALAUSA
60 076081655 TAFAWA BALEWA WAY
61 076151666 FATAI ATERE
62 076151679 MONTGOMERY ROAD
63 076151682 IKEJA PLAZA
64 076151694 EPE LOCAL GOVT
65 076151718 AJOSE ADEOGUN ST.
66 076151721 OKE- ARIN
67 076151734 IDOLUWO STREET
68 076151747 ALAUSA SECRETARIAT
69 076151750 BADAGRY
70 076151763 IKORODU LOCAL GOVT
71 076231777 EZIUKWE ROAD
72 076211784 IKWERRE ROAD, PORT HARCOURT
73 076151792 DALEKO BRANCH
74 076151815 MAGBON ALADE
75 076151828 IKORODU
76 076121845 MURTALA MOHAMMD WAY
77 076191862 OBA ADEBIMPE ROAD
78 076191875 IWO ROAD BRANCH
79 076191888 AGODI BRANCH
80 076191891 JERICHO
81 076191914 CHALLENGE BRANCH
82 076191927 ERUWA
83 076191930 SAKI BRANCH
84 076191943 OKEHO BRANCH
85 076191956 OGBOMOSHO
86 076291966 OBA ADEREMI ROAD
87 076291979 OBAFEMI AWOLOWO UNI
88 076291982 IKIRUN BRANCH
89 076291995 ILA ORANGUN
90 076292020 FAGBEWESA STREET
91 076292037 EJIGBO BRANCH
92 076292046 ILESA BRANCH
93 076182062 IFON ONDO
94 076182075 OWO BRANCH
95 076182088 ADO EKITI BRANCH
96 076182091 OYEMEKUN ROAD
97 076182101 IDANRE BRANCH
98 076182114 ILE-OLUJI
99 076182127 YABA BRANCH
100 076182130 IKARE BRANCH
101 076182211 OKITIPUPA
102 076172221 ABEOKUTA ROAD
103 076172234 SOKENU ROAD
104 076172247 KUTO
105 076172250 ODOGBOLU BRANCH
106 076172276 ILARO BRANCH
107 076172289 ODE REMO
108 076152296 SANGO OTA
109 076172302 IJEBU-IGBO
110 076152319 MARINA BRANCH
111 076152322 HERBERT MACAULAY
112 076152335 1ST AVENUE BRANCH
113 076152351 OBAFEMI AWOLOWO WAY
114 076152364 DOPEMU
115 076152377 ISOLO BRANCH
116 076152380 IKORODU ROAD
117 076042403 AKPAKPAVA ROAD
118 076082421 MAITAMA DISTRICT
119 076082434 GWAGWALADA
120 076152458 SEME BORDER
121 076182460 AKUNGBA BRANCH
122 076212482 IKOKU JUNCTION
123 076122491 IBRAHIM TAIWO ROAD
124 076182509 IKERE EKITI
125 076192515 SHAGAMU
126 076192528 OYO BRANCH
127 076192531 LAUTECH BRANCH
128 076192544 IWO BRANCH
129 076192557 POLYTECHNIC BRANCH
130 076152571 ITIRE ROAD BRANCH
131 076152584 SATELLITE TOWN
259 076192599 AGBOWO BRANCH
133 076192609 MONATAN
134 076192612 NEW GBAGI BRANCH
135 076112621 KACHIA ROAD BRANCH
136 076252633 ENUGU BRANCH
137 076192648 ALEKUWODO ROAD
138 076042652 SAPELE ROAD
139 076152665 AKOWONJO
140 076062674 BIU BRANCH
141 076222689 GUSAU
142 076062690 MAIDUGURI
143 076222702 SANI ABACHA WAY
144 076142714 OFFA
145 076162723 MINNA
146 076122734 HADEJIA
147 076122747 DUTSE
148 076032756 GOMBE
149 076222760 BIRNIN- KEBBI
150 076032772 BAUCHI
151 076202780 JOS
152 076202793 KURU BRANCH
153 076152801 OKO-OBA ABBATOIR
154 076072813 CALABAR BRANCH
155 076142824 ILORIN
156 076152830 INTL AIRPORT RD BRN
157 076102848 OWERRI
158 076252853 ABAKALIKI
159 076242863 WARRI
160 076142879 LOKOJA BRANCH
161 076242889 NOVENA UNIVERSITY
162 076242892 ASABA
163 076332919 UYO II
164 076152924 LIGALI AYORINDE
165 076152937 APAPA ROAD
166 076092945 YOLA BRANCH
167 076152953 OGUDU BRANCH
168 076122967 FRANCE ROAD BRANCH
169 076082971 MARARABA
170 076298986 KATSINA
171 076302994 JALINGO
172 076153004 SHOMOLU
173 076153017 MAGODO
174 076013021 AWKA
175 076253030 ORBA INT MARKET
176 076153046 IKOTUN
177 076333057 APICO
178 076333060 IKOT EKPENE
179 076083080 ASOKORO
180 076083093 LAFIA
181 076143108 OBAJANA
182 076053117 MAKURDI
183 076063123 DAMATURU
184 076213135 PH  AGIP JUNCTION
185 076233157 UMUAHIA
186 076153185 ISHERI-OJODU
187 076153172 AJOSE ADEOGUN II
188 076223196 SOKOTO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
189 076153208 ONIRU SHOPPING COMPLEX
190 076083213 LUGBE
191 076153224 AIRFORCE BASE
192 076153237 IJU
193 076043240 COE-EKIADOLOR
194 076153253 DOLPHIN SHOPPING PLAZA
195 076253263 BISSALAH ROAD
196 076083271 LIFE CAMP
197 076083284 CBD ABUJA II
198 076083297 GWARIMPA
199 076083307 JABI BRANCH
200 076213313 OKPORO ROAD
201 076113329 ZARIA
202 076213339 RIVERS SECRETARIAT
203 076213342 PHC INT.  AIRPORT
204 076143357 ILORIN UNIVERSITY
205 076158012 KOFO ABAYOMI SKYE LOUNGE
206 076013364 UGWUAGBA BRANCH
207 076153376 LUTH IDI ARABA
208 076153389 OBALENDE
209 076083394 KUBWA
210 076153402 EJIGBO
211 076083417 BWARI
212 076153431 OSAPA LONDON

 




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*