List of Union bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

July 7, 2020 Tosan Olajide BANKING

Union Bank2
Union Bank2

List of Union bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of union bank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all union bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all Union bank codes in Nigeria –

S/N SORT CODES  BRANCHES
1 032251843 9TH MILE CORNER
2 032230136 ABA MAIN(U)
3 032230204 ABA MARKET
4 032216451 ABA RD(U)
5 032216561 ABA ROAD(B)
6 032020210 ABAGANA
7 032010246 ABAK
8 032250307 ABAKALIKI
9 032230327 ABAYI
10 032100237 ABBA
11 032170348 ABEOKUTA
12 032170076 ABEOKUTA CC
13 032100350 ABOH MBAISE
14 032080373 ABUJA
15 032154144 ADENIJI BRANCH
16 032154089 ADEOLA ODEKU ST V/I
17 032154636 ADEYEMO ALAKIJA(U)
18 032123764 ADO BAYERO
19 032340408 ADO-EKITI
20 032340440 ADO-EKITI(U)
21 032160468 AGAIE
22 032250488 AGBANI
23 032150494 AGBARA BRANCH
24 032240508 AGBOR
25 032041257 AGBOR ROAD BENIN
26 032154584 AGEGE BRANCH
27 032154597 AGEGE(U)
28 032192287 AGODI
29 032113460 AHMADU BELLO WAY
30 032247190 AIRPORT RD(B)
31 032041312 AIRPORT ROAD BENIN
32 032025862 AJAEGBU(B)
33 032154403 AJAH LAGOS
34 032020524 AJALLI
35 032280513 AJAOKUTA
36 032154610 AJOSE ADEOGUN(U)
37 032070545 AKAMKPA
38 032190577 AKINMOORIN
39 032041231 AKPAKPAVA
40 032180600 AKURE MAIN
41 032180655 AKURE MARKET
42 032180613 AKURE(U)
43 032157617 ALABA INT. MARKET
44 032157620 ALABA(U)
45 032154128 ALAGBON BRANCH
46 032154775 ALAKORO(B)
47 032050662 ALIADE
48 032154131 ALLEN AVENUE
49 032154160 AMUWO-ODOFIN
50 032100156 ANARA TOWN  IMO STATE
51 032150708 APAPA BRANCH
52 032240715 ARAYA
53 032230741 ARIARIA
54 033230782 ARIARIA(U)
55 032237540 AROCHUKWU
56 032240809 ASABA
57 032240812 ASABA – UTB
58 032040892 AUCHI
59 032360925 AWE
60 032020951 AWKA
61 032154102 AWOLOWO ROAD BRANCH
62 032140967 BACITA
63 032150973 BADAGRY BRANCH
64 032061020 BAGA
65 032270992 BAGUDO
66 032352124 BAJOGA
67 032301049 BALI
68 032154157 BALOGUN BRANCH
69 032351057 BAMBAM
70 032123955 BANK RD KANO
71 032305168 BANK RD MAKURDI
72 032192371 BANK ROAD IBADAN
73 032203370 BANK STREET JOS
74 032031089 BAUCHI MAIN
75 032154911 BBA PLAZA(B)
76 032041244 BENIN(U)
77 032161292 BIDA
78 032271386 BIRNIN KEBBI
79 032141474 BODE-SAADU
80 032123926 BOMPAI(U)
81 032211074 BONNY
82 032025972 BRIDGE HEAD(U)
83 032025859 BRIGHT ST ONITSHA
84 032154364 BROAD STREET BRANCH
85 032154377 BROAD STREET(B)
86 033154389 BROAD(U)
87 032157028 BURMA(U)
88 032071586 CALABAR
89 032150012 CENTRAL ACCOUNT
90 032071599 CFTZ
91 032123900 CHALLAWA
92 032192339 CHALLENGE
93 032106176 CONCORDE(B)
94 032154575 CREEK RD
95 032211935 CTL(B)
96 032311709 DAMATURU
97 032351633 DAMBAM
98 032041118 DAWSON ROAD BENIN CITY
99 032351714 DEBA
100 032081806 DEI DEI
101 032091621 DEMSA
102 032201644 DOEMAK
103 032121614 DOGUWAR GIGINYA
104 032301670 DONGA
105 032271661 DONGON DAJI
106 032154241 DOPEMU BRANCH
107 032261697 DUTSE
108 032152667 EBUTE META(B)
109 032151684 EBUTE-METTA BRANCH
110 032241727 EFFURUN
111 032154306 EGBE(U)
112 032281732 EGUME
113 032011766 EKET
114 032046168 EKPOMA
115 032211773 ELEME P C
116 032251966 EMENE
117 032021950 ENUGWU-UKWU
118 032291971 ERIN-IJESHA
119 032011999 ETE
120 032230107 FACTORY ROAD
121 032230110 FACTORY ROAD(B)
122 032154186 FALOMO BRANCH
123 032154380 FALOMO(U)
124 032230123 FAULKS RD(U)
125 032080412 FED. SEC. ABJ.(B)
126 032154225 FEDERAL SEC. BRANCH
127 032154872 FESTAC(B)
128 032131989 FUNTUA
129 032065589 GAMBORU-NGALA
130 032251788 GARDEN AVENUE
131 032080425 GARKI(B)
132 032080360 GARKI(U)
133 032315938 GASHUA
134 032080276 GBO ABUJA(U)
135 032052039 GBOKO
136 032282045 GBOLOKO
137 032202054 GINDIRI
138 032352085 GOMBE
139 032222186 GUSAU
140 032092099 GUYUK
141 032123968 GYADI-GYADI
142 032092251 GYAWANA
143 032263912 HADEJIA
144 032032279 HARDAWA
145 032080474 HEAD OFFICE ANNEX ABUJA
146 032123780 HOTORO(B)
147 032154869 I.B.D
148 032193244 IBADAN(B)
149 032192290 IBADAN(U)
150 032302491 IBI
151 032242548 IBUSA
152 032282605 IDAH
153 032182624 IDANRE
154 032152654 IDI ARABA
155 032154416 IDIMU AXIS, LAGOS
156 032154681 IDUMOTA(B)
157 032154319 IDUMOTA(U)
158 032154694 IDUMOTA(U)
159 032292705 IFEWARA
160 032154199 IGANMU BRANCH
161 032021824 IGBO-UKWU
162 032342765 IGEDE-EKITI
163 032042829 IGUEBEN
164 032042874 IGUOBAZUWA
165 032172883 IJEBU-ODE
166 032172896 IJEBU-ODE(U)
167 032154238 IJESHA-TEDO BRANCH
168 032152971 IJORA BRANCH
169 032152997 IJU BRANCH
170 032153077 IKEJA BRANCH
171 032153035 IKEJA(B)
172 032153064 IKEJA(U)
173 032293115 IKIRUN
174 032153174 IKORODU BRANCH
175 032013159 IKOT-ABASI
176 032013081 IKOT-EDIBON
177 032013094 IKOT-EKPENE
178 032154115 IKOYI(B)
179 032216558 IKWERE(B)
180 032210758 IKWERRE(U)
181 032173141 ILARO
182 032343120 ILAWE-EKITI
183 032292679 ILE-IFE
184 032293144 ILESA
185 032143210 ILORIN MARKET
186 032143184 ILORIN UNIVERSITY
187 032153297 ILUPEJU BRANCH
188 032183270 ILUTITUN
189 032150423 INSURANCE DEPT.
190 032043310 IRUEKPEN
191 032223282 ISA
192 032193325 ISEYIN
193 032153352 ISOLO BRANCH
194 032183380 ITA-OGBOLU
195 032192342 IWO ROAD(U)
196 032173264 IWOPIN
197 032091155 JADA
198 032113732 JAJI
199 032313435 JAKUSKO
200 032307483 JALINGO
201 032273504 JEGA
202 032203480 JENGRE
203 032133398 JIBIA
204 032203477 JOS MARKET
205 032203493 JOS(U)
206 032113651 KADUNA SOUTH
207 032113570 KADUNA(U)
208 032154267 KAKAWA BRANCH
209 032123939 KANO(U)
210 032204007 KARU
211 032134067 KATSINA MAIN
212 032252062 KENYATTA MARKET,ENUGU
213 032157578 KETU
214 032123793 KWARI MARKET, KANO
215 032064072 KWAYA-KUSAR
216 032154270 LADIPO
217 032204971 LAFIA
218 032144099 LAFIAGI
219 032204832 LANGTANG
220 032159204 LARCARD
221 032154283 LAWANSON BRANCH
222 032192481 LEBANON
223 032154212 LEKKI BRANCH
224 032154335 LEWIS STREET BRANCH
225 032284959 LOKOJA
226 032284470 LOKOJA(U)
227 032143168 M M WAY ILORIN
228 032123942 M M WAY KANO
229 032065068 MAIDUGURI
230 032065055 MAIDUGURI(U)
231 032080399 MAITAMA(B)
232 032055175 MAKURDI(U)
233 032154568 MARINA BRANCH
234 032065262 MASHIO
235 032095342 MAYO-BELWA
236 032031160 MICHIKA
237 032165366 MINNA
238 032035441 MISAU
239 032041192 MISSION ROAD
240 032115086 MOGADISHU(B)
241 032113716 MOHAMMED BUHARI WAY KAD.
242 032154665 MOLONEY BRANCH
243 032095452 MUBI
244 032155554 MUSHIN BRANCH
245 032155376 MUSHIN(U)
246 032215575 NAFCON
247 032080438 NASS COMPLEX F.C.T.
248 032040436 NATIONAL ASS.(B)
249 032041309 NEW BENIN/LAGOS RD.
250 032192355 NEW GBAGI
251 032025956 NEW MARKET RD
252 032230259 NGWA ROAD
253 032025969 NIGER BRIDGE HEAD
254 032251814 NKPOR
255 032021798 NKPOR(B)
256 032021895 NKPOR(U)
257 032025561 NNEWI
258 032021866 NNEWI(B)
259 032025820 NNEWI(U)
260 032154322 OBALENDE(U)
261 032154759 OBUN-EKO BRANCH
262 032185605 ODE IRELE
263 032145658 OFFA
264 032155677 OGBA BRANCH
265 032255593 OGBEDE
266 032251856 OGBETE MARKET
267 032195682 OGBOMOSHO
268 032175660 OGERE
269 032245642 OGHARA
270 032021921 OGIDI(B)
271 032075692 OGOJA
272 032251872 OGUI ROAD
273 032240825 OGWUASHI UKWU, DELTA
274 032255713 OHAFIA
275 032055722 OJU
276 032154432 OKE ARIN(U)
277 032157659 OKE-ARIN
278 032285709 OKENGWE
279 032235759 OKIGWE
280 032025736 OKO
281 032155732 OKOKOMAIKO BRANCH
282 032251940 OKPARA AVENUE
283 032251830 OKPARA(B)
284 032230220 OKPUALA NGWA
285 032245765 OLEH
286 032145810 OMU-ARAN
287 032185744 ONDO
288 032025846 ONITSHA(U)
289 032155981 OREGUN BRANCH
290 032216435 ORIJE
291 032154393 ORILE(U)
292 032106040 ORLU
293 032146068 ORO
294 032154254 OSHODI(U)
295 032296099 OSOGBO
296 032156113 OTTA BRANCH
297 032055162 OTUKPO ROAD
298 032246120 OVWIAN/ALADJA
299 032106147 OWERRI
300 032106189 OWERRI(B)
301 032210554 OYIGBO TOWN P/H
302 032154623 OYIN JOLAYEMI(B)
303 032196296 OYO
304 032216545 P/H KINGS
305 032106150 P/HARCOURT ROAD OWERRI
306 032166336 PAIKO
307 032206322 PANYAM
308 032146314 PATEGI
309 032123777 POST OFFICE RD(B)
310 032211906 PPMC DEPOT(B)
311 032113512 PPMC KADUNA
312 032016606 QIT
313 032154856 REGISTRAR
314 032176591 SAGAMU
315 032116645 SAMARU
316 032246735 SAPELE
317 032150986 SEME BORDER TOWN
318 032126745 SHARADA
319 032156786 SHOMOLU BRANCH
320 032226836 SOKOTO MAIN
321 032226917 SOKOTO MARKET
322 032156825 STALLION PLAZA BRANCH
323 032216532 STATION ROAD
324 032166734 SULEJA
325 032156948 SURU-LERE BRANCH
326 032036961 TALASSE
327 032156951 TIN-CAN ISLAND BRANCH
328 032154924 TINUBU SQUARE BRANCH
329 032154937 TRADE FAIR COMPLX BRANCH
330 032154940 TRADE FAIR(B)
331 032155004 TRADE FAIR(U)
332 032216574 TRANS AMADI
333 032080386 UAC ABUJA
334 032236981 UBURU-OHAOZARA
335 032192397 UCH
336 032247035 UGHELLI
337 032237074 UMUAHIA
338 032237090 UMUDIKE
339 032230262 UMUOCHAM
340 032025833 UPPER IWEKA/OCHANJA
341 032047138 UROMI
342 032017184 UYO
343 032154607 VICTORIA ISLAND BRANCH
344 032247239 WARRI
345 032247242 WARRI-UTB
346 032152926 WASHIMI(U)
347 032157015 WHARF BRANCH
348 032150737 WHARF ROAD(B)
349 032087033 WUSE
350 032157332 YABA BRANCH
351 032135095 YAHAYA MADAKI WAY
352 032113567 YAKUBU GOWON WAY
353 032031144 YANDOKA BYE-PASS
354 032277377 YELWA
355 032216626 YENAGOA
356 032326639 YENAGOA(U)
357 032097447 YOLA
358 032117534 ZARIA




