List of Unity Bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Unity Bank Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.
Sort code for all Unity Bank in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.
Here is a list of all Unity Bank codes in Nigeria
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCHES
|1
|215084086
|WUSE II, ABUJA
|2
|215083896
|MAITAMA, ABUJA
|3
|215083854
|WUSE II, ABUJA
|4
|215083650
|WUSE II, ABUJA
|5
|215083362
|SOKODE, ABUJA
|6
|215083278
|CBD, ABUJA
|7
|215083265
|MAITAMA, ABUJA
|8
|215083223
|CONSTITUTION ROAD, ABUJA
|9
|215083210
|WUSE ZONE 4, ABUJA
|10
|215163046
|SULEIJA
|11
|215082758
|CENTRAL BUS. DISTRICT, ABUJA
|12
|215083745
|KWALI, ABUJA
|13
|215082509
|GWAGWALADA, ABUJA
|14
|215082347
|WUSE 2, ABUJA
|15
|215082334
|HERBERT MACAULAY, ABUJA
|16
|215082321
|GARKI, ABUJA
|17
|215082279
|3 ARMS, ABUJA
|18
|215082198
|MAITAMA, ABUJA
|19
|215082101
|WUSE 1, ABUJA
|20
|215162063
|SULEIJA
|21
|215082017
|CENTRAL AREA, ABUJA
|22
|215183822
|IGBOKODA
|23
|215183819
|AKURE
|24
|215343688
|OTUN EKITI
|25
|215343675
|ADO EKITI
|26
|215183314
|ALAGBAKA, AKURE
|27
|215182674
|OBA ADESIDA, AKURE
|28
|215032892
|BILLIRI
|29
|215032821
|AZARE
|30
|215032818
|ALKALERI, BAUCHI
|31
|215032546
|GOMBE
|32
|215032520
|BAUCHI
|33
|215032287
|GOMBE
|34
|215032245
|BAUCHI
|35
|215043535
|BENIN
|36
|215043522
|BENIN
|37
|215043519
|BENIN
|38
|215043506
|BENIN
|39
|215043496
|BENIN
|40
|215043483
|BENIN
|41
|215243474
|WARRI
|42
|215243461
|POST OFFICE ROAD
|43
|215243458
|COURT ROAD
|44
|215243445
|OLEH
|45
|215243432
|UMUSADEGE ROAD
|46
|215243429
|EFFURUN WARRI ROAD
|47
|215243416
|DENNIS OSADEBEY WAY
|48
|215243403
|OLD LAGOS ASABA ROAD
|49
|215243393
|DENSU ROAD
|50
|215023377
|ONITSHA
|51
|215023238
|ONITSHA
|52
|215022802
|ONITSHA
|53
|215213831
|OSHOGBO
|54
|215193320
|IBADAN
|55
|215192680
|IBADAN
|56
|215283719
|AJAOKUTA
|57
|215143024
|ILORIN
|58
|215283007
|IYARA
|59
|215282998
|ANKPA
|60
|215142630
|OFFA
|61
|215142627
|ILORIN
|62
|215282613
|OKENE
|63
|215282600
|LOKOJA
|64
|215282590
|AJAOKUTA
|65
|215203809
|MARABA
|66
|215203634
|JOS
|67
|215202087
|PANKSHIN
|68
|215203074
|JOS INDUSTRIAL
|69
|215203032
|AKWANGA
|70
|215202693
|JOS
|71
|215202651
|KEFFI
|72
|215202648
|LAFIA
|73
|215202185
|JOS
|74
|215113960
|KADUNA
|75
|215113546
|KADUNA
|76
|215113096
|KADUNA
|77
|215112932
|ZARIA
|78
|215112929
|KAFANCHAN
|79
|215112385
|KADUNA
|80
|215112372
|KADUNA
|81
|215112259
|KADUNA
|83
|215112233
|IKARA
|84
|215112165
|KADUNA INDUSTRIAL LAYOUT
|85
|215112123
|ZARIA
|86
|215112071
|KADUNA
|87
|215124043
|WUDIL TOWN
|88
|215124030
|KANO
|89
|215124027
|KANO
|90
|215124014
|KANTIN KWARI
|91
|215124001
|DAWAKIN KUDU TOWN
|92
|215123992
|DAMBATA TOWN
|93
|215123989
|KANO
|94
|215123976
|ABS/ZOO ROAD
|95
|215263959
|MAIGATARI TOWN
|96
|215263946
|KAZAURE
|97
|215263933
|HADEJIA
|98
|215263920
|DUTSE
|99
|215263917
|BIRNIN KUDU
|100
|215123706
|WUDIL
|101
|215123691
|KANO
|102
|215123549
|KANO
|103
|215122948
|CHIROMAWA
|104
|215262905
|HADEJIA
|105
|215262552
|DUTSE
|106
|215122430
|SHARADA
|107
|215122427
|KANO
|108
|215122414
|KANO
|109
|215122401
|KANO
|110
|215122391
|KANO
|111
|215122294
|KANO
|112
|215122087
|KANO
|113
|215132967
|DUTSIN-MA
|114
|215132954
|DAURA
|115
|215132576
|FUNTUA
|116
|215132569
|KATSINA
|117
|215132213
|KATSINA
|118
|215154097
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|119
|215154068
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|120
|215154056
|APAPA
|121
|215153878
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|122
|215153865
|APAPA
|123
|215153797
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|124
|215153784
|TIN CAN ISLAND
|125
|215153771
|IKEJA
|126
|215153768
|IKEJA
|127
|215153755
|LEKKI
|128
|215153742
|OKE ARIN
|129
|215153739
|APAPA PORT
|130
|215153726
|ABULE EGBA
|131
|215153629
|ITIRE ROAD
|132
|215153616
|LAGOS
|133
|215153603
|IKEJA
|134
|215153593
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|135
|215153580
|LAGOS
|136
|215153577
|APAPA
|137
|215153564
|IKEJA
|138
|215153302
|LAGOS ISLAND
|139
|215153292
|IKEJA
|140
|215153289
|APAPA
|141
|215153247
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|142
|215152471
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|143
|215152468
|BALOGUN
|144
|215152455
|IKEJA
|145
|215152442
|APAPA
|146
|215152222
|APAPA
|147
|215152099
|BALOGUN
|148
|215152057
|YABA
|149
|215152044
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|150
|215152028
|TREASURY DEPARTMENT
|151
|215063900
|MAIDUGURI
|152
|215313184
|POTISKUM
|153
|215313171
|NGURU
|154
|215062888
|NEW MARTE
|155
|215062875
|MONDAY MARKET
|156
|215312729
|DAMATURU
|157
|215062367
|MAIDUGURI
|158
|215062354
|MAIDUGURI – BAMA ROAD
|159
|215062176
|MAIDUGURI
|160
|215053389
|MAKURDI
|161
|215052869
|GBOKO
|162
|215052856
|UGBOKOLO
|163
|215052843
|OTUKPO
|164
|215052830
|GBOKO
|165
|215052539
|MAKURDI
|166
|215163062
|ZUNGERU
|167
|215163059
|BIDA
|168
|215163017
|C/O MINNA MAIN BRANCH
|169
|215162665
|MINNA
|170
|215162267
|BIDA
|171
|215162034
|MINNA
|173
|215233358
|ABA
|174
|215233206
|CONSTITUTION CRESCENT, ABA
|175
|215232498
|ABA
|176
|215214076
|PORT HARCOURT
|177
|215213886
|PORT HARCOURT
|178
|215213844
|TRANS AMADI
|179
|215213640
|TRANS AMADI
|180
|215213349
|ABA ROAD
|181
|215213336
|OMOKU
|182
|215212489
|AZIKIWE ROAD
|183
|215212133
|ABA ROAD
|184
|215213255
|TRANS AMADI
|185
|215223193
|TALATA-MAFARA
|186
|215223151
|YABO
|187
|215223148
|SOKOTO MARKET
|188
|215223135
|SABON BIRNI
|189
|215223122
|GWADABAWA
|190
|215223119
|C/O SOKOTO MAIN BRANCH
|191
|215223106
|BODINGA
|192
|215272982
|ZURU
|193
|215222738
|GUSAU
|194
|215222709
|GUSAU
|195
|215272584
|BIRNIN KEBBI (FORMERLY B.O.N)
|196
|215272319
|BIRNIN KEBBI (FORMERLY INTERCITY)
|197
|215272306
|JEGA
|198
|215222204
|SOKOTO
|199
|215222110
|GUSAU
|200
|215013662
|UYO
|201
|215012799
|UYO
|202
|215303165
|WUKARI
|203
|215092780
|UBA
|204
|215092777
|NUMAN
|205
|215092764
|MUBI
|206
|215302713
|JALINGO
|207
|215092515
|YOLA
- List of Stanbic IBTC bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Diamond Bank Branches and sort codes in Nigeria
- List of First bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Wema Bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Zenith bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Zenith bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Ecobank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Fidelity bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Union bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Access Bank Sort Code and branches in Nigeria
- BoI, RUFIN seal pact on soft loans for 100,000 new small businesses
- Debt: Court restrains Emeka Offor, 3 others from operating company account
