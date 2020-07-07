NYSC Releases Full list of centers & date for Physical Verification – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the date and centers for the physical verification exercise of foreign-trained graduates.
The NYSC made this known in a series of tweets through its Official Twitter handle.
It further listed the centers and locations for the exercise.
The physical verification exercise started from yesterday 6th till Friday 17 of July, 2020,
The tweet reads: “This is to inform foreign-trained graduates who registered online that the physical verification exercise has been scheduled to hold from Monday 6th to Friday 17th July, 2020. Those who chose the FCT as their center will commence theirs from Monday 6th to Thursday 9th July, 2020.”
The centers and locations for the exercise are listed below:
ENUGU
NYSC Secretariat, No. 2 Abakaliki Road, G.R.A., Enugu state
BAUCHI
Shadawanka Barracks, Nigerian Army, Bauchi
EDO
No. 2 Red cross Road, Off Ikpokpan G.R.A., Benin city, Edo state
FCT(ABUJA)
NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja
KANO
Children’s park, Bakavu Barracks, Nigeiran Army, Airport Road, Fagge, kano
LAGOS
NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos state
OSUN
NYSC Secretariat, New Ikirun Road, Osogbo, Osun state
RIVERS
NYSC Secretariat, 40 Ikwere Road, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state
SOKOTO
Eagle officers Mess, 8 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Ginginya Barracks, Gusau Road, Sokoto
