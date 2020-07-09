Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Warns Job Seekers over Fraudulent Portals

ICPC Says www.dcslrecruits.com is the authentic portal for 2020 recruitment – The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called on members of the public to be wary of fraudulent advertisement of the agency’s recruitment on unauthorized portals – Visit www.dcslrecruits.com to apply now!

In a statement posted on its Facebook

on Friday, January 17, the ICPC said it has only engaged the services of DSCL Corporate Services Limited to conduct a recruitment exercise on its behalf for the engagement of personnel into a few positions as approved by government.

According to the statement, vacancies are as announced on www.dcslrecruits.com

Part of the statement reads: “The general public is hereby advised to be wary of fraudulent advertisement of the ICPC recruitment on any portal different from the above and of any demand for money in whatever guise.

“Application for the positions is absolutely free and all processes attached to the recruitment exercise shall be in accordance with established parameters. Members of the public are therefore urged to report to ICPC any demand for money or other favours by anyone including officials of DCSL Corporate Services Limited.

“Advertisement of the recruitment exercise on any unauthorised portal and demand for money will be investigated and persons found culpable will be prosecuted.

“Follow ICPC on @icpc_pe on Twitter and ICPC Nigeria on Facebook for further updates,” it concluded.